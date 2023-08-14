Latest Headlines

Bounty Hunters Find Collegedale Fugitive - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  • Monday, August 14, 2023

A Collegedale fugitive was surrendered to police by bounty hunters and booked on a failure to appear warrant and a bond revocation warrant from a driving on a suspended license charge. 

An individual coming to city hall to pay court fines was arrested on a petition to revoke bond warrant from original drug charges. 

A Collegedale fugitive being held at the county jail on unrelated charges was booked on bond revocation warrants for drug possession and traffic charges. 

A resident of the Greenbriar Cove community reported that someone had used their identity to obtain a financial loan. 

An individual was charged with shoplifting at the Walmart after being caught by store employees. 

A license plate found in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway was turned in to police. 

An individual was charged with shoplifting at the Walmart.

They were also charged with burglary when it was confirmed that they had previously been banned from the store. 

An unknown 911 call came in from the 9100 block of Apison Pike. The area was checked but no emergencies were located. 

Collegedale police responded to a crash in the 6000 block of Ooltewah Georgetown Road and maintained the scene until Chattanooga police arrived. 

Officers were dispatched to the Life Care Center, in the 9200 block of Apison Pike, in relation to two puppies left in a truck with the windows cracked. The vehicle was not on. Officers were able to make contact with the owner and got the two puppies some water.

A concerned citizen reported that someone had dropped off a sick dog in the 5000 block of Layton Lane. The dog could not be found. 

Police were called by concerned citizens in the Hawthorne at the Crest apartment complex after an intoxicated resident had been speaking with children in the playground. The individual returned to their apartment. 

An alarm was activated at the Collegedale Academy high school. Everything checked out okay. 

Collegedale police assisted the sheriff’s office with an individual suffering a mental health crisis in the 9400 block of Oak Street. 

An officer responded to the Hawthorne at the Summit apartment complex for a noise complaint involving loud music. The residents agreed to turn their music down. 

A theft from the previous day was reported at the Walmart. 

A fire alarm was activated at the Hawthorne at the Summit apartment complex. Everything checked out okay. 

Officers responded to a hit and run crash in the Cracker Barrel parking lot. Upon arrival it was found that the crash had occurred in the 8600 block of Old Lee Highway, inside the city limits of Chattanooga. Chattanooga police were notified for the report.  

An individual was caught using a seasoning package to scan for larger dollar items at the Walmart. Upon being confronted by store employees the individual fled the scene, leaving the merchandise behind. 

Officers checked the well-being of a resident in the Hills Parc apartment complex at the request of their family. Everything checked out ok. 

Officers assisted a parent with their 17-year-old child in the Hills Parc apartment complex and encouraged the teenager to be more respectful of their parent. 
 
A two-vehicle crash was reported from the 8700 block of Apison Pike. There were no injuries. 

A group of people doing some late night grilling were reportedly being too loud in the Hawthorne at the Summit apartment complex. The group agreed to turn it down for the night. 

A residential alarm was activated in the 5400 block of Misty Valley Drive. Everything checked out ok. 

Police assisted the staff of Garden Plaza locate an elderly resident who had left the facility after deciding to walk to church at 3 a.m.. The resident was located on Ooltewah Ringgold Road and transported back to Garden Plaza. 

A night shift officer conducting a routine neighborhood patrol located a parked car with an open door at a home in the 4300 block of Wellesley Drive. Officers made contact with the owner and everything checked out okay.

Officers responded to a single vehicle crash at the Circle K, at the intersection of Little Debbie Parkway and Apison Pike, after a vehicle had struck a pole. The driver was arrested for DUI, felony possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia. 

A residential fire alarm was activated in the 5600 block of Landrum Drive. Everything checked out okay. 

An unknown 911 call came in from the Walmart. The area was checked and no emergencies were found. 

A fire alarm was activated in Southern Adventist University’s women’s dormitory. It was an accidental activation. 

An officer answered questions regarding documentation for a child custody dispute in the 9700 block of Bill Reed Road. 

A burglar alarm was activated at the Habitat for Humanity Restore, in the Apison Crossing plaza. Everything checked out okay. 

Collegedale police assisted with traffic control for a disabled vehicle in the 9300 block of Lee Highway. Officers remained on scene until Chattanooga police arrived and took control of the scene.

An alarm was activated at McKee Family Health Center and Pharmacy, in the 9500 block of Apison Pike. Everything checked out okay. 

An officer got out with a disabled vehicle in the 10000 block of Lee Highway. The driver stated that they did not need a tow or help getting the vehicle running.

A traffic stop in the 9200 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver being charged with possession of illegal narcotics, drug paraphernalia, and an open container of alcohol. 

An audible alarm was coming from a newly-built home in the 4700 block of Wellesley Drive. The residence was checked and the alarm was found to be a malfunctioning smoke detector.


