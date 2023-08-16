K9 Discovers Felony Amounts Of Drugs - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

K9 Krino was requested to assist East Ridge police in the 900 block of Spring Creek Road with a narcotics sniff. Krino detected the presence of drugs in a backpack and officers were able to locate and seize felony amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamines, and Xanax.

An individual was removed from the Collegedale Coin Laundry in the Crossroads Plaza and banned at the request of the owner.

An officer spoke with a resident in the 4900 block of Sandy Trail about child custody issues.

An officer checked on an elderly individual who had been lying in a van parked in the Walmart parking lot with the door open. The individual advised that they weren’t feeling well. The individual refused medical treatment.

At the request of a resident, officers checked on a vehicle parked in the 8000 block of Ashview Circle. Everything checked out okay.

A traffic stop in the 9200 block of Lee Highway resulted in one occupant’s arrest for violating an order of protection and a Hamilton County warrant for embezzlement. The other occupant was also arrested for a Hamilton County warrant for aggravated criminal trespass.

An officer was asked to check a suspicious vehicle parked in the grass in the 4900 block of Swinyar Drive. The vehicle had left the area before the officer arrived.

Police responded to an individual having a mental health crisis at Garden Plaza. The individual was transported to a local treatment facility.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked at the county jail on a Collegedale warrant.

The individual that had earlier been banned from the Collegedale Coin Laundry was also removed and banned from the Little Debbie Park.

Night shift officers were called to the 4500 block of Forsythia Way for a suspicious person who appeared to be looking into parked vehicles. An elderly resident out for an early morning walk was the only person located.