Man Killed In Crash During Police Pursuit On Rossville Boulevard Late Sunday Night

A man was killed late Sunday night on Rossville Boulevard after losing control of the car he was driving while being pursued by Rossville police.

Chattanooga Police responded to the fatal crash in the 2800 block of Rossville Boulevard after receiving the call at 11:21 p.m. Sunday.



Rossville Police initiated a vehicle pursuit of a green Mazda that led into Chattanooga, traveling north on Rossville Boulevard. The Mazda was traveling at a high rate of speed and was unable to negotiate a right curve in the 2800 block. It spun and hit a utility pole.

CPD arrived and found the 46-year-old driver unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital, but died from his injuries.



The name of the victim cannot be released until the next of kin is notified.