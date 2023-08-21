Latest Headlines

Man Killed In Crash During Police Pursuit On Rossville Boulevard Late Sunday Night

  • Monday, August 21, 2023

A man was killed late Sunday night on Rossville Boulevard after losing control of the car he was driving while being pursued by Rossville police.

Chattanooga Police responded to the fatal crash in the 2800 block of Rossville Boulevard after receiving the call at 11:21 p.m. Sunday.

Rossville Police initiated a vehicle pursuit of a green Mazda that led into Chattanooga, traveling north on Rossville Boulevard. The Mazda was traveling at a high rate of speed and was unable to negotiate a right curve in the 2800 block. It spun and hit a utility pole.

CPD arrived and found the 46-year-old driver unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital, but died from his injuries.

The name of the victim cannot be released until the next of kin is notified.

Chattanooga Police arrested a 52-year-old man for making threats to police after noise/shots fired complaints on Sunday night. Police responded to a call on North Valley Drive at 6:35 p.m. ... more

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

An officer assisted an individual who had accidentally locked their small child in their car at city hall. First responders were able to gain access into the vehicle, remove the child, and ensure ... more

