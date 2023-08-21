Emergency Personnel Turn Out En Masse To Honor Scobey Newman

Just a few of the co-workers and EMT friends of Scobey Newman honoring him at rites on Monday photo by Earl Freudenberg Scobey Newman, Jr.'s number 8 with crew preparing for procession Chaplain Jim Lewis and staff conducting the Celebration of Life Preparing to leave CFH North Chapel Erlanger Life Force circles right before departure Chattanooga Funeral Home Director Hank Williams preparing for the trip over the Chickamauga Dam to Bayside Baptist in Harrison Emergency workers leaving Hixson taking Scobey's last ride Previous Next

Hamilton County EMT Charles P. B. “Scobey” Newman was being remembered Monday in Chattanooga as several thousand emergency workers and friends gathered for a Celebration of Life at the Bayside Baptist Church in Harrison, Tn.

There was an overflow crowd at the 1,200-seat church auditorium an hour before the service.

An estimated 100 different departments sent contingents to honor the popular emergency worker.

Mr. Newman got his EMT license in 1978 and went to work for Hamilton County in 2009. The veteran emergency worker was described as a kind, selfless, compassionate person dedicated to saving lives.

Fellow workers started gathering at the Chattanooga Funeral Home, North Chapel, about 9 a.m. Representatives from Monroe County, Knox County Ambulance Service, Bradley County, Life Guard, Puckett Ambulance, Baptist Med flight in Knoxville and Erlanger Life Force, Hamilton County EMS were just a few in attendance.

The procession, which also consisted of the Chattanooga and Hamilton County motorcycle patrols, ambulances and emergency equipment, was one of the largest in Chattanooga history. Chattanooga Funeral Home associate Jim Sadler is a veteran of nearly 50 years. Mr. Sadler said it was the largest he had ever seen.

The “Celebration of Life” started at 2 p.m. at Bayside Baptist. Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp said, “Scobey was full of heart. He love God with all his heart and he loved each of you.”

He also said, “Scobey was excellent in emergency medicine."

The speaker said, “To all the first responders, the standard in this community has been set by Scobey Newman.”

Hamilton County EMS Director John Miller said, “Scobey has received every award possible in his field. He was extremely gracious and turned down promotions to remain a paramedic. He didn’t want to do anything else.”

Mr. Miller said, “Scobey had the ability to relate to anybody, the farmer in the country and the doctor in the emergency room. When Scobey spoke to doctors they listened.”

Chaplain Jim Lewis gave a short talk based on Psalms 23. Rev. Lewis said during Scobey’s last days he read the Psalm to Scobey several times before his death. He said Scobey Newman "is now dwelling in the House of the Lord Forever."

Hamilton County STARS Chief Clay Ingle said, “There is no greater legacy than service to your community and Scobey left one of the greatest legacies an emergency worker can leave. He fought the good fight, a great Christian man and leader."

Mr. Newman passed away Aug. 1 after a courageous battle of cancer.