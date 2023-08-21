Blue Light Club On Station Street Loses ABC License

The Blue Light Club at the entertainment district on Station Street has lost its liquor license.

Officials of the Tennessee Alcohol Beverage Commission said the club, which has gone through a number of battles with the city Beer Board, did not renew the permit by Aug. 5. Officials said a letter was hand delivered to owner Brian Joyce on Aug. 16, notifying him of the cancellation.

Mr. Joyce was in Chancery Court three days last week on the city's petition to put into effect a number of violation penalties issued by the Beer Board.

Chancellor Jeff Atherton gave attorneys until Sept. 29 to submit proposed orders in that case.

City attorneys said there have been a number of disturbances and violations associated with the Blue Light, while Mr. Joyce claimed his club was unfairly dealt with.