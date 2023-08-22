Latest Headlines

City Council Discusses Proposal For UTC Social And Equity Study

  Tuesday, August 22, 2023

UTC professor Dr. Marcus Mauldin told members of the City Council on Tuesday that a proposed social and equity study would result in policy recommendations that the council could use for future decisions.

Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod had asked for the study, though she was not at the council meeting Tuesday.

Dr. Mauldin said students would be involved heavily in gathering data and other aspects of the study. He said it might take 4-6 months.

He said the cost had risen to just over $19,000. That amount would come from the City Council budget.

Dr. Mauldin said the study was not designed "to fingerpoint" but analyze areas where "the benefits do not reach everyone in the same way." He added, "We will look at where these things exist" and "try to figure out adequate and sustainable solutions."

Councilwoman Carol Berz noted the council earlier authorized a disparity study during the prior administration, and she said the Urban League issued "the State of Black Chattanooga" report.

Councilman Chip Henderson asked how the study would fit in with the city administration's One Chattanooga efforts.

Jermaine Freeman, of the mayor's office, said the administration had not been privy to the study and was leaving it up to the council on whether to proceed.

He said the administration still referred back to the prior disparity study.

It was noted that the city already has an equity department. 

Chair Raquetta Dotley boosted the proposed study, saying, "It would be great to have an equity framework for our decisions."

 

 

