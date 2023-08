A man was shot and killed in Piney Woods on Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened in the 5200 block of Woodland View Circle.

Police received the call at 3:15 p.m. and arrived on the scene two minutes later to find an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers immediately engaged in life-saving efforts and the victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment, but died at the hospital from his wounds.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.