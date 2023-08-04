I-24 Reopened, Families Allowed To Return After Major Chemical Fire At McBrien Road

Multiple agencies responded on Thursday night to a major chemical fire on McBrien Road in Brainerd. It caused both lanes of I-24 to be closed from the I-24/I-75 split to the North Germantown exit. and many nearby residents to have to evacuate.

By Friday morning, the freeway reopened and residents were allowed to go home.

Fire officials said on Friday morning, "An excavator was used to peel back the sides of the trailer involved in the big hazmat response on McBrien Road, giving crews a look inside at the totes containing the chemicals. They needed to see what was damaged, if anything was leaking, etc.

"Officials were able to determine that the situation was stable and incident command deemed the scene safe. Interstate 24 has reopened and families are able to return to their homes. South Terrace between McBrien Road and Spring Creek Road will remain closed. The shopping center where this took place will also be closed. Cleanup at the site will be ongoing for several days.

"There were no injuries. Thanks to all of the agencies involved."

The fire was finally brought under control around 2 a.m. due to the response of multiple public safety agencies.

At 9:09 p.m., Fire, EMS, and law enforcement agencies responded to 482 McBrien Road near the RAVE Theatre just off I-24. A tractor trailer hauling organic peroxide and sodium hydroxide was on fire, sparking a major hazmat response.

In addition to the burning semi trailer, the liquid chemicals the truck was hauling were also on fire in the parking lot. Firefighting operations got underway and once first responders learned what products they were dealing with, evacuations of surrounding homes and businesses began.

Due to the fire, a mandatory evacuation was ordered for the residents within a half mile radius of the fire’s location. When organic peroxide and sodium hydroxide burn, they release vapors that could be harmful and could cause skin irritation and respiratory issues.

A crash truck from the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport responded to the scene with a piercing nozzle that punctured the trailer and injected foam into the truck to knock the fire down.

In addition, TDOT brought 80 tons of dirt to stop any runoff as officials continue working to address environmental concerns. The EPA is headed to the scene to oversee the cleanup process.

I-24 was initially closed in both directions from the I-24/I-75 split to the North Germantown exit.

A public shelter has been opened at the Chris Ramsey Community Center (Brainerd Recreation Center) located at 1010 North Moore Road. For those who are unable to leave their homes due to mobility issues, please call (423) 209-5404 and request assistance.

Fire officials said, "This is an ongoing hazmat response requiring a collective effort from several local emergency agencies and information will be released as it becomes available. First responders are working as quickly as possible to return residents to a sense of normalcy. The public’s safety is top priority."