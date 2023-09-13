HCSO Investigating Social Media Threat Against East Hamilton Middle School

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy (SRD) assigned to East Hamilton Middle School was notified around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, of a social media threat made towards the school.

A plan of action for the following school day and a criminal investigation were immediately started.



On Wednesday, members of HCSO SRD Unit and Charlie Patrol Team Patrol were on site at East Hamilton Middle School prior to the arrival of students.

A proactive search of the school was conducted by HCSO deputies and nothing suspicious was located.

School resumed normal activities at approximately 8:25 a.m.

