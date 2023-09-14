Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Woman Complains Of Aggressive Homeless People On Riverwalk; Man Found Sitting And Eating In Middle Of Cross Street

  • Thursday, September 14, 2023

A woman told police that at approximately 7:30 p.m. she was walking with her husband and their dog on the Riverwalk. When reaching the area of 800 Riverfront Parkway, they encountered a group of homeless people with unrestrained dogs. One of the dogs quickly lunged out and attacked their dog. As her husband was attempting to separate the dogs, the homeless woman started yelling that her husband was attacking her. The woman said that her husband never attempted to attack the homeless woman and she was just trying to get attention. She said that she lives in the area and wanted police to be aware of the aggressive activity of the homeless along that portion of the Riverwalk. After speaking with the woman, the area was placed on the Watch List for the next couple of weeks.

* * *

An employee at the Target, 1816 Gunbarrel Road, told police a white female was concealing items in her purse. The employee wanted police to wait until she passed all points of sale for them to engage or press charges. While police were sitting out there, the woman took all the stuff out of the her purse and left the store. An officer was able to stop her in the front to identify her.

* * *

Police responded to the Clarion Hotel at 3641 Cummings Hwy. on a reported disorder. The hotel staff wanted the people involved to leave the property, also the ATF was looking for the man in that room. Police located the man as he was walking out the back exit door. He was detained and was run for warrants. No warrants were found and the ATF said he was no longer a person of interest. The man was allowed to leave the property.

* * *

An electrical employee told police at some point this week someone stole several feet of the copper around the power lines on Browntown Road. He said this is not the first time it has happened in this area. There is no suspect information.

* * *

While on patrol, police located a red Ford Taurus parked at the Motel 6, 2440 Williams St., with severe damage to all sides of the vehicle. Upon further investigation, police discovered the rear driver's side window to be broken out, with glass all over the rear seat, along with a door unlocking tool. The Taurus had a TN tag mounted to the back. Neither the tag nor the VIN showed as stolen. There were no recent crash reports documented involving this vehicle with either the VIN or tag. Police attempted to contact an owner, but were unsuccessful.

* * *

A woman told police the door handle and key hole on her vehicle were damaged while parked at the Unum Parking Garage at 405 Cherry St. The damage was done between 7:30 a.m. and 4:15 p.m., she said. She said she spoke with security and they told her that they don't usually share video with law enforcement.

* * *

Police observed a car run a traffic light on South 5100 Highway 153. Police stopped the car at 2:40 a.m. Police spoke with the driver, along with her two female friends. When police asked for the driver's license, registration and proof of insurance, police learned that the driver had a restricted driver's license. She was driving past her age-restricted curfew. Both of the driver's friends had State IDs and not drivers licenses. The car belonged to the driver's stepmother. Police furthered his investigation to see where they had been heading and coming from. The driver said she had just gotten off work at the Sonic and was on her way to her friend's house. It was suspicious, as Sonic had been closed for several hours, and the residences of each of the occupants were in the opposite direction, and of significant distance away (Graysville and Dayton). Police issued the driver a verbal warning, but also a warning for the restricted driver's license and failure to comply with a traffic light.

* * *

A woman on Walden Avenue told police she and her son were in a verbal argument. Police spoke with both of them and they both said the argument was only verbal. They agreed to separate and left the area.

* * *

A caller called in on Collegedale PD's admin line with a female shouting, "You're twisting my arm," then a male was heard saying, "You aren't going to stop me." A location for the incident occurrence was never given over the phone. Dispatch found the phone number to be related to an address on Kirkland Avenue. Police attempted to make contact with the residents on Kirkland Avenue. Police rang the doorbell, knocked on the door and announced themselves as Chattanooga Police officers multiple times. After not receiving an answer, police attempted to listen for sounds of distress from inside the residence; however, they did not hear any sounds coming from the residence. Officers then walked to the rear of the residence in an attempt to listen from the back door. Again, no sounds were heard from inside the residence. Police then knocked on the door announcing themselves as Chattanooga Police officers, but again there was no answer.

* * *

A man was reported to be sleeping in the parking lot of the Walmart at 501 Signal Mountain Road. Police spoke with the man, who was told to move on. He left the scene.

* * *

A woman on Riverglen Lane told police her vehicle had been broken into overnight. She said her vehicle was more than likely unlocked due to her being side tracked that day. She said they stole her brown Michael Kors purse, Coach wallet and Derringer 380 firearm. Police did observe fingerprints on the vehicle that the woman felt confident were not hers. Police pulled the fingerprints from the vehicle and they were turned into Property. Suspect information is pending. The woman called back in and gave all the firearm information needed. The firearm was entered into NCIC as stolen.

* * *

Police responded to 3777 Wilcox Blvd. in regards to a vehicle fire. CFD S13 arrived on scene and extinguished the fully engulfed vehicle. The driver/owner said he would call for his own tow truck. There was no visible damage to the parking lot.

* * *

A man on Talladega Avenue told police he got his Consumer Credit report recently and has discovered that someone has been using his identity. They have opened up a loan in his name and he's not sure of the amount. Also, a car loan was taken out, along with insurance inquiries and credit card accounts, as well. He has no idea how long it’s been going on and some or all of this was possibly done electronically.

* * *

Someone called in on Grove Street saying a man pulled a gun on his little brother and took a small amount of money. Police responded to the area within minutes, but were unable to locate a victim or suspect. Dispatch attempted numerous call-backs, but were unable to get an answer.

* * *

A man on E. 48th Street told police he and his brother were in a verbal altercation. He said their mom had passed away recently and they let her insurance expire, which led them to the verbal altercation. The man requested his brother to leave the residence for the night, to which the brother agreed.

* * *

Police were notified of a potential stolen vehicle in the parking lot of 22 Starview Lane. Police ran the VIN, which was confirmed to be a vehicle stolen out of Custer County, Nebraska. No key was located in the unlocked vehicle nor was the owner in the immediate area to pick it up. A-1 Towing and Recovery responded to tow the vehicle to their lot at 3610 Calhoun Ave. The vehicle was removed from NCIC as well. Police fingerprinted multiple areas of the vehicle, including door handles, trunk lid, steering wheel and center console dash. No prints were able to be lifted. No suspect information is available as there are no cameras in the area the vehicle was found.

* * *

A man on 6th Avenue told police a woman who goes by the name "Costa" returned his vehicle that was reported stolen earlier that morning, but she left the area before police arrived. He said he has both sets of keys to the vehicle now. The vehicle was removed from NCIC.

* * *

While conducting routine patrol, police viewed two people sleeping in the walkway of Bright Space Senior Living on Lee Highway. This business was closed and this building has a no loitering/trespassing policy. Police made contact with the two men, who were instructed to clean up their belongings and vacate the premises. Police issued a notice of trespass from this location. Both of the men left.

* * *

A man told police that while he was parked in his vehicle at 711 Signal Mountain Road, another person pulled up in the parking spot next to his and parked. He said that as the other man exited their vehicle, the door of that vehicle hit the passenger side door handle of his vehicle (a Hyundai KM8). He said that he confronted the man about causing the slight damage to the door handle, and the man apologized for it. He said the man said that he wasn't sure what he would like for him to do due to the damage being so minimal. He said that he was displeased with the man's reaction, and that he wished to file a property damage report An image of the damage to his vehicle door will be added to this report.

* * *

Police responded to check the area at 100-199 Cross Street for a man reported to be lying in the street. Police spoke with the man, who was sitting partially in the road, eating. He seemed to be fine, and he moved out the road.

