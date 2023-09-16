2 People Show Up At Hospital With Bullet Wounds After Gun Battle On Hickory Valley Road

Two people showed up at the hospital with bullet wounds on Friday afternoon after an apparent shootout on Hickory Valley Road.

Police were called to the 1300 block of Hickory Valley Road at 12:23 p.m. and were told people from two different vehicles were shooting at each other. While on scene, officers were advised that two people wounded by gunfire had shown up at the hospital – a 20-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman.

Police continue to process evidence and anyone with more information can help by calling 423 698-2525 or using the Atlas One mobile app.





In either case, you can remain anonymous.