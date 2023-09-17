Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALFARO-LOPEZ, JIMY

4117 13TH AVE Chattanooga, 37407

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



BELL, CANDICE BLAIR

4018 S TERRACE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BONDS, DENNIS DETWON

6907 GLEN ERROL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374124059

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



BROWN, HOWARD GARY

1344 LAKERIDGE DRIVE BATON ROUGE, 70802

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



BUENDIA, ANTHONY JACOB

730 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37341

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CARDEN, ANDRIA S

13105 BACK VALLEY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



CARTER, QUINCY QUINTEL

2612 E 18TH ST Chattanooga, 374045416

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



COLLINS, CALEB WARREN

95 COUNTY RD 370 STEVENSON, 35772

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

(PETITION TO REVOKE) CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



CONNORS, JONATHAN CORY

2299 GALE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



COPENHAVER, DAVID LEE

12101 APISON PIKE APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVIS, MARY DANIELLE

1376 JEWELL RD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



DUNN, DEREK JOSPEH

102 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



FLERL, JONATHAN ALAN

907 WESLEY DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



FLORES SALTO, MARCO ANTONIO

1343 HIGHLAND ROAD APARTMENT C HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GABRIEL GONZALEZ, DARVI JACOB

1804 S WILLOW CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GADDIS, SHAYNAH KAY

5003 NEWPORT DR CHATTANOOGA, 374122852

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



GARNER, TYLER LYNN

4110 EALY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

INDECENT EXPOSURE

BURGLARY OF AUTO

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



GRAY, JARED DEMARCUS

7742 NAUTICAL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HILL, CHERYL ARLENE

1129 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



LEE, GARRY WAYNE

9007 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 373798904

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT AGAINST FIRST RESPONDER

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



LEWIS, KENDAL MARKEL

3803 N TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ASSAULT



LITZ, BILLIE ANNE

6713 RAMSEY TOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FUGITIVE



LOMNICK, RODERICK MICHAEL

3422 PERSIMMON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INDECENCY

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



MARTINEZ-SANTANA, JUAN CARLOS

727 SHELL RD DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



MCCLUNE, KELLIE LYNN

3615 NORTHROP ST LUPTON CITY, 373510427

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MILLER, REBECCA FAITH

150 BANK DRIVE FALL BRANCH, 37656

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION INITIATING THE PROCESS TO M



MITCHELL, AARON LINNELLE

802 E 29TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



MOYLAN, LAWERENCE JOHN

3957 ATLANTA DR Chattanooga, 374153805

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



PAYNE, RONNIE LEE

1160 BRIAN LN NE CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



PETTY, CLAUDE WILLIAM

10139 CARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

ASSAULT



QUARLES, JESSICA RYAN

1353 MILL DAM ROAD PIKEVILLE, 37367

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF IDENTITY



REED, DAVID SHANE

6612 HILTON DRIVE EASTRIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



RICKS, TIMOTHY TYREE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



ROBERTS, KIMBERLY

3117 E 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT



SMILEY, DONTAVIOUS LEE

2108 CITIGO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



SPAINHOWER, KATIE LYNN

3629 THRUSHWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



THRASH, ZONA MARIE

7836 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

BURGLARY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

BURGLARY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT UNDER 1,000



VIENTOS, BRIDGETT NICOLE

3146 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



VINSON, SHANNON DEMETRI

3422 BIRCHWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374064404

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

HARASSMENT



WETHERBEE, BETHANY DANIELLE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)WRIGHT, JOSHUA5008 ELEVATED VW CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTY

