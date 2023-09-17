Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALFARO-LOPEZ, JIMY
4117 13TH AVE Chattanooga, 37407
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
BELL, CANDICE BLAIR
4018 S TERRACE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BONDS, DENNIS DETWON
6907 GLEN ERROL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374124059
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
BROWN, HOWARD GARY
1344 LAKERIDGE DRIVE BATON ROUGE, 70802
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BUENDIA, ANTHONY JACOB
730 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37341
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CARDEN, ANDRIA S
13105 BACK VALLEY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CARTER, QUINCY QUINTEL
2612 E 18TH ST Chattanooga, 374045416
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
COLLINS, CALEB WARREN
95 COUNTY RD 370 STEVENSON, 35772
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
(PETITION TO REVOKE) CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
CONNORS, JONATHAN CORY
2299 GALE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COPENHAVER, DAVID LEE
12101 APISON PIKE APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, MARY DANIELLE
1376 JEWELL RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DUNN, DEREK JOSPEH
102 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FLERL, JONATHAN ALAN
907 WESLEY DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FLORES SALTO, MARCO ANTONIO
1343 HIGHLAND ROAD APARTMENT C HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GABRIEL GONZALEZ, DARVI JACOB
1804 S WILLOW CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GADDIS, SHAYNAH KAY
5003 NEWPORT DR CHATTANOOGA, 374122852
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
GARNER, TYLER LYNN
4110 EALY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
BURGLARY OF AUTO
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GRAY, JARED DEMARCUS
7742 NAUTICAL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HILL, CHERYL ARLENE
1129 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
LEE, GARRY WAYNE
9007 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 373798904
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT AGAINST FIRST RESPONDER
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
LEWIS, KENDAL MARKEL
3803 N TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ASSAULT
LITZ, BILLIE ANNE
6713 RAMSEY TOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE
LOMNICK, RODERICK MICHAEL
3422 PERSIMMON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INDECENCY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MARTINEZ-SANTANA, JUAN CARLOS
727 SHELL RD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MCCLUNE, KELLIE LYNN
3615 NORTHROP ST LUPTON CITY, 373510427
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MILLER, REBECCA FAITH
150 BANK DRIVE FALL BRANCH, 37656
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION INITIATING THE PROCESS TO M
MITCHELL, AARON LINNELLE
802 E 29TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MOYLAN, LAWERENCE JOHN
3957 ATLANTA DR Chattanooga, 374153805
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
PAYNE, RONNIE LEE
1160 BRIAN LN NE CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PETTY, CLAUDE WILLIAM
10139 CARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
ASSAULT
QUARLES, JESSICA RYAN
1353 MILL DAM ROAD PIKEVILLE, 37367
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF IDENTITY
REED, DAVID SHANE
6612 HILTON DRIVE EASTRIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RICKS, TIMOTHY TYREE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ROBERTS, KIMBERLY
3117 E 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SMILEY, DONTAVIOUS LEE
2108 CITIGO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPAINHOWER, KATIE LYNN
3629 THRUSHWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
THRASH, ZONA MARIE
7836 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT UNDER 1,000
VIENTOS, BRIDGETT NICOLE
3146 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VINSON, SHANNON DEMETRI
3422 BIRCHWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374064404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT
WETHERBEE, BETHANY DANIELLE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
WRIGHT, JOSHUA
5008 ELEVATED VW CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
Here are the mug shots:
