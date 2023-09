Chattanooga Police administered life-saving measures to a wounded 38-year-old man in Hixson early Sunday morning until medics arrived and were able to get him to the hospital.

Police were sent to the 5700 block of Taggart Drive just after 2:30 a.m. on an aggravated assault call and found the victim with a serious gunshot wound. Initial information indicates the shooting was related to a domestic dispute.

The investigation and search for the suspect continues.