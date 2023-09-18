Marion County Deputy Dies Suddenly

Marion County Sheriff's Deputy Shannon Lang died suddenly on Sunday morning as the result of a medical emergency.

Mr. Lang started his career in law enforcement in 2014.

Officials said, "Over the years, he proved to be not only a dedicated professional but also a genuine and compassionate human being. His warm-hearted nature, coupled with a joyful personality, made him a beloved figure among his colleagues and the community he served.

"Shane had a unique ability to connect with people, and his genuine kindness touched the hearts of everyone he met. He approached his work with unwavering dedication, and his presence brought comfort to those around him. His commitment to his duties and his community was unwavering, and he will be remembered as a true hero."