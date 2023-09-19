Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALFORD, JEFFERY LABRON
1549 MOUNTAIN VIEW CT CHATTANOOGA, 374091036
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
BURKE, CAITLYN ODELL
6405 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CARTER, TANISHA MONIQUE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CHARIES, RODNEY
2002 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CHASE, CATHERINE MELISSA
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CLARK, DAVID RODERICK
2005 MCBRIEN RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COX, TEAYSHA M
2002 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DALTON, TERRY RAY
404 ARLINGTON ST HOMELESS NASVHILLE, 37210
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DAVIS, JOE WATHATTA
2911 JERSEY AVE KNOXVILLE, 37914
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
DELANEY, MAURICE ANTIONE
2407 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ESCOBAR, CARLOS
1711 HEATHER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ESCOBAR, GASPAR
1711 HEATHER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FARRIS, CHUCKIE LEE
1204 PARK FORREST DRIVE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
GARCIA-PADILLA, JORGE LUIS
1244 HELENA DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GURLEY, JAVONTA CHRISTIAN
1917 EAST 31ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HERNDON, KRISTOPHER THOMAS
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HERRON, DUANE E
HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
JACKSON, SCARLETT LACE
912 S SEMNIOLE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374121353
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MADARIS, KASSANDRA ROSE
9039 WACONDA SHORE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MERCER, CADEN B
396 LONESOME DOVE LN RINGGOLD, 30746
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MILLER, LANDER IV
730 W JAME AVE UNIT 130 ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
MOON, BRITTNAY MONIQUE
9110 ALMOND RIDGE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MOORE, CLINTON THOMAS
4606 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MORRIS, RICHARD OLAN
137 W 38TH CT APT 137 CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MURRELL, DENNIS LEE
207 CARTERS VALLEY LOOP ROGERSVILLE, 37857
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
NELSON, JOSHUA COLE
2513 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
NELSON, LEONARDO
1114 MCDONALD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NEWTON, CHERYL LYNN
1410 DOGWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
PAGE, LEBRON
4713 ARROWHEAD TRAIL APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PEREZ, FRANKLIN MARIO-ORTIZ
4924 SHORTWORD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374163048
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PRICE, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
7729 HOLIDAY HILLS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REDDING, JA KOREY LARON
3315 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061840
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
SMITH, DAVID J
5718 TAGGART DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FIRST DEGREE MURDER
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
STEPHENS, BLAKE EDWARD
3505 BOWMAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TRIPP, THOMAS J
2410 CRESCENT CLUB DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF METH
VERDIC, FRANKIE
9205 SNOW HILL RD OOLTEWAH, 373636623
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
Here are the mug shots:
|ALFORD, JEFFERY LABRON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/06/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|BUCHANON, TIMOTHY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/07/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD COUNTY - GA)
|
|BURKE, CAITLYN ODELL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/10/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CARTER, TANISHA MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/26/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CHASE, CATHERINE MELISSA
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 09/29/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CLARK, DAVID RODERICK
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/05/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COX, TEAYSHA M
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/10/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, JOE WATHATTA
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 01/23/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DELANEY, MAURICE ANTIONE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/08/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023
Charge(s):
|
|FARRIS, CHUCKIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/24/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GARCIA-PADILLA, JORGE LUIS
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/03/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GURLEY, JAVONTA CHRISTIAN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/11/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|HERNDON, KRISTOPHER THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/24/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HERRON, DUANE E
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 02/18/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JACKSON, SCARLETT LACE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/22/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MADARIS, KASSANDRA ROSE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/23/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MERCER, CADEN B
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 05/20/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MILLER, LANDER IV
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/09/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
|
|MOON, BRITTNAY MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/12/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MOORE, CLINTON THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/29/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MORRIS, RICHARD OLAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/19/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MURRELL, DENNIS LEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/21/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023
Charge(s):
|
|NELSON, JOSHUA COLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/17/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|NEWTON, CHERYL LYNN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/09/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|PAGE, LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 02/11/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PEREZ, FRANKLIN MARIO-ORTIZ
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/20/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PIANGA, JAMES CLIFTON
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 04/28/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PRICE, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/27/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|REDDING, JA KOREY LARON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/03/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|SMITH, DAVID J
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/15/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023
Charge(s):
- FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
|
|STEPHENS, BLAKE EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/07/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|TRIPP, THOMAS J
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/19/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH
- POSSESSION OF METH
|
|VERDIC, FRANKIE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/30/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
|