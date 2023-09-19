Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALFORD, JEFFERY LABRON 
1549 MOUNTAIN VIEW CT CHATTANOOGA, 374091036 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

BURKE, CAITLYN ODELL 
6405 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARTER, TANISHA MONIQUE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHARIES, RODNEY 
2002 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CHASE, CATHERINE MELISSA 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CLARK, DAVID RODERICK 
2005 MCBRIEN RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COX, TEAYSHA M 
2002 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

DALTON, TERRY RAY 
404 ARLINGTON ST HOMELESS NASVHILLE, 37210 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DAVIS, JOE WATHATTA 
2911 JERSEY AVE KNOXVILLE, 37914 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

DELANEY, MAURICE ANTIONE 
2407 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

ESCOBAR, CARLOS 
1711 HEATHER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ESCOBAR, GASPAR 
1711 HEATHER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FARRIS, CHUCKIE LEE 
1204 PARK FORREST DRIVE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

GARCIA-PADILLA, JORGE LUIS 
1244 HELENA DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GURLEY, JAVONTA CHRISTIAN 
1917 EAST 31ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HERNDON, KRISTOPHER THOMAS 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HERRON, DUANE E 
HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

JACKSON, SCARLETT LACE 
912 S SEMNIOLE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374121353 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MADARIS, KASSANDRA ROSE 
9039 WACONDA SHORE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MERCER, CADEN B 
396 LONESOME DOVE LN RINGGOLD, 30746 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MILLER, LANDER IV 
730 W JAME AVE UNIT 130 ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

MOON, BRITTNAY MONIQUE 
9110 ALMOND RIDGE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MOORE, CLINTON THOMAS 
4606 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MORRIS, RICHARD OLAN 
137 W 38TH CT APT 137 CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

MURRELL, DENNIS LEE 
207 CARTERS VALLEY LOOP ROGERSVILLE, 37857 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

NELSON, JOSHUA COLE 
2513 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

NELSON, LEONARDO 
1114 MCDONALD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

NEWTON, CHERYL LYNN 
1410 DOGWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

PAGE, LEBRON 
4713 ARROWHEAD TRAIL APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PEREZ, FRANKLIN MARIO-ORTIZ 
4924 SHORTWORD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374163048 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PRICE, MICHAEL DEWAYNE 
7729 HOLIDAY HILLS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

REDDING, JA KOREY LARON 
3315 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061840 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

SMITH, DAVID J 
5718 TAGGART DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FIRST DEGREE MURDER
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

STEPHENS, BLAKE EDWARD 
3505 BOWMAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TRIPP, THOMAS J 
2410 CRESCENT CLUB DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF METH

VERDIC, FRANKIE 
9205 SNOW HILL RD OOLTEWAH, 373636623 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

Here are the mug shots:

ALFORD, JEFFERY LABRON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/06/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
BUCHANON, TIMOTHY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/07/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD COUNTY - GA)
BURKE, CAITLYN ODELL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/10/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CARTER, TANISHA MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/26/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CHASE, CATHERINE MELISSA
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 09/29/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CLARK, DAVID RODERICK
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/05/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COX, TEAYSHA M
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/10/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
DAVIS, JOE WATHATTA
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 01/23/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
DELANEY, MAURICE ANTIONE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/08/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
FARRIS, CHUCKIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/24/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
GARCIA-PADILLA, JORGE LUIS
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/03/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GURLEY, JAVONTA CHRISTIAN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/11/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HERNDON, KRISTOPHER THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/24/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HERRON, DUANE E
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 02/18/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
JACKSON, SCARLETT LACE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/22/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MADARIS, KASSANDRA ROSE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/23/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MERCER, CADEN B
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 05/20/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MILLER, LANDER IV
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/09/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
MOON, BRITTNAY MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/12/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MOORE, CLINTON THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/29/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MORRIS, RICHARD OLAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/19/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MURRELL, DENNIS LEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/21/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
NELSON, JOSHUA COLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/17/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
NEWTON, CHERYL LYNN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/09/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
PAGE, LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 02/11/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PEREZ, FRANKLIN MARIO-ORTIZ
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/20/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PIANGA, JAMES CLIFTON
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 04/28/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
PRICE, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/27/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REDDING, JA KOREY LARON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/03/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
SMITH, DAVID J
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/15/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • FIRST DEGREE MURDER
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
STEPHENS, BLAKE EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/07/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TRIPP, THOMAS J
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/19/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH
  • POSSESSION OF METH
VERDIC, FRANKIE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/30/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION




Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 9/19/2023
Chattanooga's Redman Named SoCon Volleyball Player Of The Week
  • Sports
  • 9/18/2023
UTC Golfers Second After Day 1 At Bearcat Invitational
  • Sports
  • 9/18/2023
Signal Mountain Volleyballers Beat Baylor Again
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/18/2023
Lookout Mountain, Ga., Planning Small Increase In Property Taxes
  • Breaking News
  • 9/18/2023
New Chattanoooga Airport President Aims For More Flights, More Seats
  • Breaking News
  • 9/18/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Woman Let's Sister Use Her EBT Card, And She's Now Out $100; Man Decides To Find New Friends That Don't Threaten Him
  • 9/19/2023

A woman on Judson Lane told police she had allowed her sister to use her EBT card to go buy her groceries. She said that after the groceries had been purchased, that would have left around $200 ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/19/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALFORD, JEFFERY LABRON 1549 MOUNTAIN VIEW CT CHATTANOOGA, 374091036 Age at Arrest: 43 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff NONSUPPORT ... more

Railroad Employee Hit By Train At Hickory Valley
  • 9/18/2023

Chattanooga police found a man who was injured after being struck by a train on Monday afternoon. Officers were called to the area of Old Hickory Valley Road and Hickory Valley Road just after ... more

Breaking News
Ringgold Woman Faces DUI, Other Charges After 2 Children Severely Injured In 4-Wheeler Rollover
Ringgold Woman Faces DUI, Other Charges After 2 Children Severely Injured In 4-Wheeler Rollover
  • 9/18/2023
Marion County Deputy Dies Suddenly
  • 9/18/2023
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 9/18/2023
Police Blotter: Resident Receives Mysterious Package Of One Sanitizer Wipe; Police Investigate Report Of Monkeys Being Burned By Cigarettes
  • 9/18/2023
Gas Prices Rise 16.0 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 9/18/2023
Opinion
Chattanooga Has Lost A Well-Loved Icon
Chattanooga Has Lost A Well-Loved Icon
  • 9/18/2023
Unity Group Urges National Voter Registration Day Participation
  • 9/18/2023
Who Is Telling The Truth?
  • 9/18/2023
Two Brothers And The American Dream In NW Georgia
  • 9/18/2023
What’s Up With Chattanooga’s Lack Of Taxi Srvice? - And Response (2)
  • 9/16/2023
Sports
Chattanooga's Redman Named SoCon Volleyball Player Of The Week
  • 9/18/2023
Dan Fleser: Tennesee Struggles Against Florida
Dan Fleser: Tennesee Struggles Against Florida
  • 9/17/2023
Randy Smith: A Loss In More Ways Than One
Randy Smith: A Loss In More Ways Than One
  • 9/18/2023
UTC Golfers Second After Day 1 At Bearcat Invitational
  • 9/18/2023
Lee Men Tripped Up By UAH
Lee Men Tripped Up By UAH
  • 9/17/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Remembering Bobby Riggs’ Chattanooga Visits On 50th Anniversary Of Famous Billie Jean King Match
  • 9/19/2023
Life With Ferris: Literary Rock Star Gretchen Smith
Life With Ferris: Literary Rock Star Gretchen Smith
  • 9/18/2023
Library Foundation Offers Free Non-Resident Library Cards
Library Foundation Offers Free Non-Resident Library Cards
  • 9/18/2023
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 9/18/2023
Sale Creek Lions Club To Hold BBQ Fundraiser Sept. 23
  • 9/18/2023
Entertainment
Glenn Miller Orchestra To Open Lee’s Presidential Concert Series Sept. 28
Glenn Miller Orchestra To Open Lee’s Presidential Concert Series Sept. 28
  • 9/16/2023
Tickets On Sale For "Until The Sun Rises" Opening Nov. 3
Tickets On Sale For "Until The Sun Rises" Opening Nov. 3
  • 9/18/2023
The American’s Creed To Premiere In Ringgold Oct. 14
  • 9/15/2023
The Gift Musical Celebrates Cleveland Bradley County Public Library's Past
  • 9/14/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 9/14/2023
Opinion
Chattanooga Has Lost A Well-Loved Icon
Chattanooga Has Lost A Well-Loved Icon
  • 9/18/2023
Unity Group Urges National Voter Registration Day Participation
  • 9/18/2023
Who Is Telling The Truth?
  • 9/18/2023
Dining
Panda Express Celebrates Opening Of New Store On Gunbarrel Road
  • 9/15/2023
Chipotle Opens New Location In Fort Oglethorpe
  • 9/15/2023
Food Truck Friday To Be Held At Kitchen Incubator
  • 9/12/2023
Business
Adam Myers Joins Chattanooga Chamber Team As VP, Economic Development
Adam Myers Joins Chattanooga Chamber Team As VP, Economic Development
  • 9/18/2023
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Charge And DUI - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 9/18/2023
Meant To Be Bridal Opens In Red Bank
  • 9/17/2023
Real Estate
Greater Chattanooga Realtors Member Recognized Nationally For Community Service Award
Greater Chattanooga Realtors Member Recognized Nationally For Community Service Award
  • 9/18/2023
City Applying For $4,725,000 Blue Cross Healthy Places Grant For Shelia Jennings Park
  • 9/15/2023
City Plans Additional $4.4 Million Professional Services Costs Related To Southside Ball Park
  • 9/15/2023
Student Scene
Internationally Known Economics Expert To Discuss Business Ethic, Community In Probasco Fall Lecture Series
Internationally Known Economics Expert To Discuss Business Ethic, Community In Probasco Fall Lecture Series
  • 9/18/2023
UTC Robotics Team Wins First International Award
UTC Robotics Team Wins First International Award
  • 9/18/2023
Cleveland State Spotlight: Tim Smith – From Electrician To Educator
Cleveland State Spotlight: Tim Smith – From Electrician To Educator
  • 9/18/2023
Living Well
Erlanger Adds 2 New Pulmonologists To Erlanger Pulmonary And Critical Care Team
  • 9/18/2023
Neurologic Music Therapy Now Available At CHI Memorial
  • 9/18/2023
Application Pick-Up For LIHEAP Will Begin Oct. 2
  • 9/18/2023
Memories
TCWPA Three Star Tour Is Oct. 28
TCWPA Three Star Tour Is Oct. 28
  • 9/15/2023
Meet General Grant At Brown's Tavern And Ferry Oct. 28
Meet General Grant At Brown's Tavern And Ferry Oct. 28
  • 9/15/2023
Museum Center History Hour Thursday Features Oak Ridge Secret City Project
  • 9/8/2023
Outdoors
2023 National Hunting And Fishing Day Is Saturday
  • 9/18/2023
TWRA Commission To Set Fishing Regulations
  • 9/18/2023
Free Trapper Training Camp Set For Hiwassee Wildlife Refuge
  • 9/18/2023
Travel
Brookhaven, Ga., Offers Small Town Charm And Big City Access
Brookhaven, Ga., Offers Small Town Charm And Big City Access
  • 9/15/2023
Tourism In Hamilton County Generated $1.6 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
Tourism In Hamilton County Generated $1.6 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
  • 9/14/2023
141 Million Tennessee Visitors Spent A Record $29 Billion In 2022
  • 9/14/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: The Power Of Appropriate, Judicious Words
Bob Tamasy: The Power Of Appropriate, Judicious Words
  • 9/18/2023
Chattanooga Faith + Work + Culture is Now Faith Co-Op
  • 9/15/2023
Bob Tamasy: A Fragrant Aroma, Or Just A Big Stink?
Bob Tamasy: A Fragrant Aroma, Or Just A Big Stink?
  • 9/14/2023
Obituaries
Johnella Morris
  • 9/18/2023
Betty Sue Worley Martin
Betty Sue Worley Martin
  • 9/18/2023
Jerry L. McBride
Jerry L. McBride
  • 9/18/2023
Area Obituaries
Henry, Glenda Faye (McDonald)
Henry, Glenda Faye (McDonald)
  • 9/18/2023
Edgeworth, Johnny Amos (Summerville)
  • 9/18/2023
Tatum, Kenneth Wendell (Dalton)
Tatum, Kenneth Wendell (Dalton)
  • 9/18/2023