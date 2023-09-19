Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALFORD, JEFFERY LABRON

1549 MOUNTAIN VIEW CT CHATTANOOGA, 374091036

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



BURKE, CAITLYN ODELL

6405 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CARTER, TANISHA MONIQUE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CHARIES, RODNEY

2002 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



CHASE, CATHERINE MELISSA

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



CLARK, DAVID RODERICK

2005 MCBRIEN RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COX, TEAYSHA M

2002 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



DALTON, TERRY RAY

404 ARLINGTON ST HOMELESS NASVHILLE, 37210

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



DAVIS, JOE WATHATTA

2911 JERSEY AVE KNOXVILLE, 37914

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



DELANEY, MAURICE ANTIONE

2407 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



ESCOBAR, CARLOS

1711 HEATHER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



ESCOBAR, GASPAR

1711 HEATHER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



FARRIS, CHUCKIE LEE

1204 PARK FORREST DRIVE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)



GARCIA-PADILLA, JORGE LUIS

1244 HELENA DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GURLEY, JAVONTA CHRISTIAN

1917 EAST 31ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



HERNDON, KRISTOPHER THOMAS

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HERRON, DUANE E

HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



JACKSON, SCARLETT LACE

912 S SEMNIOLE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374121353

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MADARIS, KASSANDRA ROSE

9039 WACONDA SHORE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MERCER, CADEN B

396 LONESOME DOVE LN RINGGOLD, 30746

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MILLER, LANDER IV

730 W JAME AVE UNIT 130 ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND



MOON, BRITTNAY MONIQUE

9110 ALMOND RIDGE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



MOORE, CLINTON THOMAS

4606 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



MORRIS, RICHARD OLAN

137 W 38TH CT APT 137 CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



MURRELL, DENNIS LEE

207 CARTERS VALLEY LOOP ROGERSVILLE, 37857

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



NELSON, JOSHUA COLE

2513 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



NELSON, LEONARDO

1114 MCDONALD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



NEWTON, CHERYL LYNN

1410 DOGWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



PAGE, LEBRON

4713 ARROWHEAD TRAIL APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PEREZ, FRANKLIN MARIO-ORTIZ

4924 SHORTWORD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374163048

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PRICE, MICHAEL DEWAYNE

7729 HOLIDAY HILLS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



REDDING, JA KOREY LARON

3315 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061840

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



SMITH, DAVID J

5718 TAGGART DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FIRST DEGREE MURDER

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY



STEPHENS, BLAKE EDWARD

3505 BOWMAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



TRIPP, THOMAS J

2410 CRESCENT CLUB DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH

POSSESSION OF METH



VERDIC, FRANKIE

9205 SNOW HILL RD OOLTEWAH, 373636623

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

Here are the mug shots:

ALFORD, JEFFERY LABRON

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 01/06/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT BUCHANON, TIMOTHY EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 11/07/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD COUNTY - GA) BURKE, CAITLYN ODELL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/10/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARTER, TANISHA MONIQUE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/26/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHASE, CATHERINE MELISSA

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 09/29/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING CLARK, DAVID RODERICK

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 12/05/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COX, TEAYSHA M

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 12/10/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY DAVIS, JOE WATHATTA

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 01/23/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT DELANEY, MAURICE ANTIONE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 02/08/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY FARRIS, CHUCKIE LEE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 08/24/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA) GARCIA-PADILLA, JORGE LUIS

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/03/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GURLEY, JAVONTA CHRISTIAN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 08/11/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF HERNDON, KRISTOPHER THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/24/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HERRON, DUANE E

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 02/18/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR JACKSON, SCARLETT LACE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/22/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MADARIS, KASSANDRA ROSE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 05/23/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MERCER, CADEN B

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 05/20/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MILLER, LANDER IV

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/09/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND MOON, BRITTNAY MONIQUE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/12/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MOORE, CLINTON THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/29/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MORRIS, RICHARD OLAN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/19/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING MURRELL, DENNIS LEE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 07/21/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY NELSON, JOSHUA COLE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/17/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) NEWTON, CHERYL LYNN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 12/09/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) PAGE, LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 02/11/1965

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PEREZ, FRANKLIN MARIO-ORTIZ

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/20/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PIANGA, JAMES CLIFTON

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 04/28/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT PRICE, MICHAEL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 12/27/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE REDDING, JA KOREY LARON

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/03/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS SMITH, DAVID J

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 10/15/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023

Charge(s):

FIRST DEGREE MURDER

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

STEPHENS, BLAKE EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 10/07/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA TRIPP, THOMAS J

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/19/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH

POSSESSION OF METH VERDIC, FRANKIE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/30/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/18/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION



