Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BEAN, EDGAR BRYAN
20 MASON DR APT 723 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BERNABE JACINTO, WILSON
1812 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
COBBINS, EUGENE JR
312 MCBRIEN ROAD APT #B CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
COLE, CRAIG STEVEN
559 CRANBERRY WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
COMPTON, ABBIE
6516 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISEY, 37319
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CONYERS, RYAN LATRELL
4411 DRUMMOND DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111702
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
HUNSINGER, MELODY
108 HALSEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
JACKSON, ANTHONY MAURICE
2310 ELMENDORF STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROGERS, KENNETH CHARLES
9233 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 373799005
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
SNEED, TIFFANY MICHELE
12839 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAYLOR, RANDALL DONYA
30 TUNNEL BLVD APT 103 CHATTANOOGA, 374112713
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
Here are the mug shots:
|ALLARD, SHAD JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 10/21/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BALKENBUSH, ADAM FRANCIS
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/21/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- EVADING ARREST
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
- LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
- SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
|
|BONNER, DEREK DEVON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/19/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DPMESTIC ASSUALT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|BOWERS, ASHELY RENEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/05/1984
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CARVER, MARCUS DARREN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/26/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT UNDER $1,000
- BURGLARY
|
|CHILDS, JOSEPH EMANUEL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/13/1998
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAVIS, JAMES LEE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/05/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DEVRIES, JESSICA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 02/28/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023
Charge(s):
- PRESCRIPTION DRUG FRAUD
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|DICKINSON, THOMAS MYERS
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/24/1997
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|DYER, SHAYLA MARIA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/11/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023
Charge(s):
|
|FIELDS, MATTHEW KEITH
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/14/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|FOOTES, CHIQUITA L
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/30/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GROSS, MICHAEL RAY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/12/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|HOWELL, JEREMY WALTER
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/09/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|LAMBAS, DUSTON RYAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/29/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|LEE, AUSTIN DWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/30/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LOISEAU, STEPHEN PAUL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/25/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MCKENZIE, PATTY JO
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/21/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCPEAK, JACOB DILLON
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/05/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|MOORE, EDWARD LEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/16/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PRESSLEY CARNEY, LISA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 06/08/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
|
|RAKESHAW, BAYLEE ASHTON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/07/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023
Charge(s):
- (PETITION TO REVOKE) THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,00
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|SAVINO, ANTHONY R
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/16/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- SPEEDING
- IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
- EVADING ARREST
- ASSAULT
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SHEFFIELD, CHARIS DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/04/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SIMS, ERIC LEMARCUS
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/07/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, LAWARREN JESSIE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/20/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TWEEDELL, WILLIAM ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/09/1990
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|TYLER, KEYSHAUN BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/24/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|WATKINS, JOSEPH CORNELUSE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 03/30/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
|