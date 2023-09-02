Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, September 2, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:
ALLARD, SHAD JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 10/21/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (DADE CO GA)
BALKENBUSH, ADAM FRANCIS
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/21/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
  • LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
  • SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
BONNER, DEREK DEVON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/19/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DPMESTIC ASSUALT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
BOWERS, ASHELY RENEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/05/1984
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CARVER, MARCUS DARREN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/26/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
  • BURGLARY
CHILDS, JOSEPH EMANUEL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/13/1998
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, JAMES LEE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/05/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DEVRIES, JESSICA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 02/28/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • PRESCRIPTION DRUG FRAUD
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DICKINSON, THOMAS MYERS
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/24/1997
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DYER, SHAYLA MARIA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/11/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
FIELDS, MATTHEW KEITH
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/14/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
FOOTES, CHIQUITA L
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/30/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GROSS, MICHAEL RAY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/12/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HOWELL, JEREMY WALTER
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/09/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LAMBAS, DUSTON RYAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/29/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
LEE, AUSTIN DWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/30/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LOISEAU, STEPHEN PAUL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/25/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MCKENZIE, PATTY JO
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/21/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCPEAK, JACOB DILLON
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/05/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
MOORE, EDWARD LEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/16/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PRESSLEY CARNEY, LISA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 06/08/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
RAKESHAW, BAYLEE ASHTON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/07/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • (PETITION TO REVOKE) THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,00
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SAVINO, ANTHONY R
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/16/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • SPEEDING
  • IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
  • EVADING ARREST
  • ASSAULT
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SHEFFIELD, CHARIS DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/04/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SIMS, ERIC LEMARCUS
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/07/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
SMITH, LAWARREN JESSIE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/20/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TWEEDELL, WILLIAM ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/09/1990
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TYLER, KEYSHAUN BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/24/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
WATKINS, JOSEPH CORNELUSE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 03/30/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN



