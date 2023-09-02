Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ALLARD, SHAD JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 10/21/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (DADE CO GA) BALKENBUSH, ADAM FRANCIS

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 06/21/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE BONNER, DEREK DEVON

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/19/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DPMESTIC ASSUALT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT BOWERS, ASHELY RENEE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 01/05/1984

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARVER, MARCUS DARREN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/26/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000

BURGLARY CHILDS, JOSEPH EMANUEL

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 04/13/1998

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, JAMES LEE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 07/05/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DEVRIES, JESSICA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 02/28/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023

Charge(s):

PRESCRIPTION DRUG FRAUD

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) DICKINSON, THOMAS MYERS

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/24/1997

Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT DYER, SHAYLA MARIA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/11/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FIELDS, MATTHEW KEITH

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 11/14/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT FOOTES, CHIQUITA L

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 10/30/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GROSS, MICHAEL RAY

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 06/12/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR HOWELL, JEREMY WALTER

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 04/09/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LAMBAS, DUSTON RYAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/29/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS LEE, AUSTIN DWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/30/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION LOISEAU, STEPHEN PAUL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 05/25/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT MCKENZIE, PATTY JO

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 03/21/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCPEAK, JACOB DILLON

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/05/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS MOORE, EDWARD LEE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/16/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PRESSLEY CARNEY, LISA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 06/08/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT RAKESHAW, BAYLEE ASHTON

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/07/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023

Charge(s):

(PETITION TO REVOKE) THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,00

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SAVINO, ANTHONY R

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 11/16/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS DRIVING

SPEEDING

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

EVADING ARREST

ASSAULT

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SHEFFIELD, CHARIS DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/04/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY SIMS, ERIC LEMARCUS

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/07/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT SMITH, LAWARREN JESSIE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/20/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TWEEDELL, WILLIAM ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/09/1990

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE TYLER, KEYSHAUN BERNARD

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/24/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS WATKINS, JOSEPH CORNELUSE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 03/30/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2023

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACOMPTON, ABBIE6516 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISEY, 37319Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARCONYERS, RYAN LATRELL4411 DRUMMOND DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111702Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDAVIS, JAMES LEE365 WOOLEN CIR NE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DEVRIES, JESSICA LYNN4108 GREENBRIAR RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPRESCRIPTION DRUG FRAUDCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IITHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)DYER, SHAYLA MARIA2231 GENEVA TRL LAKESITE, 37379Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARFIELDS, MATTHEW KEITH336 BROOMSHEAD TRAIL CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTFOOTES, CHIQUITA L1204 POPLAR STREET APTB CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GROSS, MICHAEL RAY114 GOTHARD ST SALE CREEK, 373739718Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARFAILURE TO APPEARHOWELL, JEREMY WALTER5506 SAINT ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374092311Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHUNSINGER, MELODY108 HALSEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFJACKSON, ANTHONY MAURICE2310 ELMENDORF STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LAMBAS, DUSTON RYAN2610 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSLEE, AUSTIN DWAYNE1954 LAKE HOWARD RD LA FAYETTE, 30728Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONLOISEAU, STEPHEN PAUL4927 JEFFERY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTMCKENZIE, PATTY JO666A OSAGE DR SODDY DAISY, 373796213Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MOORE, EDWARD LEE113 N MOORE RD SECTION B CHATTANOOGA, 374113919Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PRESSLEY CARNEY, LISA MARIE201 JAMES ASBERRY DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONLEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTRAKESHAW, BAYLEE ASHTON2050 S LEE HIGHWAY CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC Sheriff(PETITION TO REVOKE) THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,00TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEROGERS, KENNETH CHARLES9233 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 373799005Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAVIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDERSAVINO, ANTHONY R12067 MARE CT SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS DRIVINGSPEEDINGIMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)EVADING ARRESTASSAULTDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASHEFFIELD, CHARIS DANIELLE6227 MCKEWYN RD EFFLAND, 27243Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYSMITH, LAWARREN JESSIE944 FORTWOOD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SNEED, TIFFANY MICHELE12839 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATAYLOR, RANDALL DONYA30 TUNNEL BLVD APT 103 CHATTANOOGA, 374112713Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IITWEEDELL, WILLIAM ALEXANDER3851 SOUT QUAL LANE REDBANK, 37407Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETYLER, KEYSHAUN BERNARD2408 AWTRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSWATKINS, JOSEPH CORNELUSE2210 BENNETT AVE Chattanooga, 374044505Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO SIGNAL TURNWILKERSON, DERRICK13935 MOORE LN SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



