Police Charge 17-Year-Old With Murder In Case In Which Man Was Shot Multiple Times

Chattanooga Police have arrested a 17-year-old male in connection with the homicide that occurred in the 5200 block of Woodland View Circle on Aug. 3.

The juvenile suspect was charged with first-degree murder. The suspect was in custody at the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police received the call at 3:15 p.m. and arrived on the scene two minutes later to find a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423-643-5100.