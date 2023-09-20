Police Charge 17-Year-Old With Murder In Case In Which Man Was Shot Multiple Times

Chattanooga Police have arrested a 17-year-old male in connection with the homicide that occurred in the 5200 block of Woodland View Circle on Aug. 3.
The juvenile suspect was charged with first-degree murder. The suspect was in custody at the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.
Police received the call at 3:15 p.m. and arrived on the scene two minutes later to find a man with multiple gunshot wounds.
Officers immediately engaged in life-saving efforts and the victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment, but died at the hospital from his wounds. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423-643-5100.