Police Blotter: Thief Steals 3 Cartons Of Cigarettes; Anonymous Neighbor Returns Woman’s Stolen Items

A Mapco employee at 1227 E. Main St. told police earlier that evening, a black male wearing a plaid shirt with short hair and a beard, came into the store and requested to purchase three cartons of Newport cigarettes. The employee told police when she placed the cartons on the counter to scan them, the man grabbed the items and ran out of the store. He was last seen getting into the passenger seat of a small silver sedan, which then headed west on E, Main Street. Total value of the theft is $420.

Police were called to check on a couple arguing in Miller Park. An officer spoke to the man and woman and they explained they had gotten loud as they were arguing and apologized, and they were finished. The officer explained that no one else in the park wanted to hear them argue and if they were not finished, they could leave or keep it down.

The store manager at Sam’s Club at 6101 Lee Hwy. told police one of her employees watched two black males attempt to buy gift cards with multiple credit or debit cards. After purchasing the cards, the two men were stopped at the door to have their receipts checked, per Sam’s Club policy. Both asked why and left two of the gift cards and the receipt with the employee, leaving with a total of six gift cards. The men were seen entering a white, four-door vehicle. No suspects were on scene at the time of police arrival. A photo of the possible suspects as well as copies of the transaction were attached to the police report.

A woman on 1112 E. 10th Street told police over the phone her vehicle had been broken into. She said several items was taken, including her lululemon bag, server book, Apple charger and Ray Ban sunglasses.

Police had been dealing with a man and a woman who lived on Shanty Lake Road. The man was moving out and couldn’t find his car cover, headlights, fuel pump and key to his Ford Mustang. The man said all of the items were in a box that was in a closet inside the residence. The woman said the man took the box to his father’s house. At this time, it was considered lost property.

Police saw a man searching through the dumpster at 1966 Northpoint Blvd. He was trespassed from the property in accordance with the wishes of management.

A woman on Market Street told police a man was yelling at her. She said he called her a bad name. The woman said she became afraid and went across the street to stop the CARTA bus.

A woman at the Medical Mall at 975 E. 3rd St. told police someone stole her gold iPhone 14 pro max in a pink/purple case, worth $1,200, out of her office. She said she had a photo of the suspect from hospital security camera footage. Her find your cellphone app was showing the phone at Marriott at 1100 Carter St. and had been there for two days. An officer went to the Marriott and spoke with the front desk who said their manager had a cellphone that was found in the women's bathroom a couple of days ago. The manager brought the officer the phone and the officer was able to identify the phone as the stolen phone. The officer showed the Marriott manager the photo of the suspect and she said she believed the suspect lived in the area and she comes in and out of the hotel often. The officer returned the stolen phone back to the woman at the Medical Mall. She wanted to prosecute if police were able to identify the suspect. The officer emailed the suspect photo to a sergeant for him to send out to CPD Sworn to get a possible identity of the suspect.

Police spoke with a man on the phone on Reserve Way who was translating for his friend who didn’t speak English. The man discovered someone had opened the driver side door on his vehicle and stole checks from inside, while it was parked at home overnight. The man believed they picked the lock on the door. There were five checks stolen, totaling around $1,500, made out to his company.

A woman on Young Avenue called police and reported she received a call last week that her First Horizon bank account had been compromised. She later found out that a check was cashed on her account for $2,495. It was a fake check with her routing/account numbers and she believes it was done electronically. There was a business name on it - Loews, with an address - Madison Ave in New York, NY but she couldn’t read the rest of it.

An employee at TJ Maxx at Hamilton Place told police over the phone that her car had been damaged while she was at work. The damage was on the passenger side front door and rear corner area, mostly dents and scratches. There were no estimates for repairs yet.

A man told police he dropped his vehicle off at valet at the Read House at 107 W. Martin Luther King Blvd. When he picked it up the next morning, he discovered there was damage on it. His 2022 Jeep has a soft top and the driver side rear window had been slashed and someone had stolen a couple things out of it.

A woman on Douglas Street told police her mountain bike had been stolen. She said it was triple locked in an area that only residents have access to by use of a key. She said it was a red and black mountain bike with white lettering that read GIANT on the frame.

A woman on S. Hickory Street told police her vehicle had been gone through. She had found a gym bag on her porch with some of her belongings inside along with a note. The note said, "(Her Name), These items were found in the street near the corner of 12th and Hickory. I hope having them back is some help or comfort- your neighbor". The woman went through the bag and found items that were hers and the rest she gave for police to take care of. There was no signs of forced entry into the vehicle and the woman said she probably had left it unlocked. Police dropped the items off to Property for safe keeping.