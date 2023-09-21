Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AKRIDGE, TYRONE D
2428 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
STALKING
OBSERVATION WITHOUT CONSENT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
ALLEN, TERRIE LYNN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
POSSESSION OF SCH V
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ANDERSON, DENNIS LEBRON
6521 LAKESHORE PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON
Homeless Chattanooga, 37404
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
AUSTIN-COOK, KATHLEEN
125 KINGWOOD DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BAGGETT, CANDAS R
2801 DAYTON BLVD APT 2 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
BYRD, PATRICK WILLIAM
300 PATROL RD FORSYTH, 310291868
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
CHITWOOD, MICHAEL ALEXADRI
2217 BEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212439
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COLLINS, DAJAH LARISSA
129 OVERBROOK DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DAVIS, JESSICA RENEE
1294 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DUNN, MICHAEL WILLIAM
620 U.S. 127 SIGNAL MTN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FRIZZELL, DAIN
6889 OLD DUNLAP RD WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
GILMORE, JOSHUA LEVI
2815 OLD ALABAMA RD SW MC DONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GRAHAM, MATHEW WILLIAM
4019 WOODMONT DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HARLOW, MILES KEITH
4612 PLAZA HILLS LANE APARTMENT B HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ALTERING MANUFACTURER'S IDENTIFICATION NUMBER
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
HARRIS, CHRISTIE LYNN
1020 W 37TH ST, APT D301 CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
STALKING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
HARASSMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HOLEWINSKI, BRADLEY A
421RETRO HUGHES RD BAKEWELL, 37373
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
HUGHES, JAYMNE CAREZZ
13761 MOUNT TABOR RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, DESTINY JERMYAH
327 CLOUD SPRINGS RD FORT OGLETHORP, 30742
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
KILGORE, JAMES CALVIN
1305 BOYSCOUT RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
KOSTIUK, MICHAEL CASHMERE
1425 ARAPAHO DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LEE, JAMES WILLIAM RILEY
1704 SMALL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOPEZ ELIAS, ALVARO
4100 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCCORMICK, KELSEY ANN
7530 NOAH REID ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCNABB, BAILEY ANDREW
921 W. ELMWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MEJIA, JESUS SATIN
2110 MCBRIEN RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MILLER, KAWANDA DONSHAE
3916 JUNIPER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374212148
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RANSOM, JACQUELINE SHAY
1236 GROVE COURT APT. APT.76 CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
ROBINSON, STANLEY BERNARD
1406 AVENUE ST MCDONOUGH,
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RUDD, SAVANNAH LEEMARIE
1833 SEQUOYAH TE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ENTICING CHILD TO PURCHASE ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
SHVED, PAVEL I
8470 MAPLEWOOD TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SMITH, DESMOND LEBRONE
5807 HILLCREST DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
STEWART, CODY LAMAR
9019 HALE ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STEWART, SASHA
1521 HICKORY VALLEY RD APT 201 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STOCKWELL, HEATHER A
496 WOODMONT DR WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TURNEY, CHARNITA KATRINA
9103 MISTY RIDGE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
WATKINS, MARQUITA SHARI
56 MOUNTAIN BRIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED (SUSPENDED REGRISTRA
WILKINSON, KYRA
184 RIVERSTONE DR DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
YODER, JAMES HUNTER
1723 GREENHILLS DRIVE HIXSON, 37415
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
Here are the mug shots:
|AKRIDGE, TYRONE D
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/07/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2023
Charge(s):
- STALKING
- OBSERVATION WITHOUT CONSENT
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
|
|ANDERSON, DENNIS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/06/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BAGGETT, CANDAS R
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/15/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2023
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|BYRD, PATRICK WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/09/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
- LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
- EVADING ARREST
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- FAILURE TO RENDER AID
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|CHITWOOD, MICHAEL ALEXADRI
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/06/1971
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COLLINS, DAJAH LARISSA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/02/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DUNN, MICHAEL WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/21/2000
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|FRIZZELL, DAIN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/04/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GILMORE, JOSHUA LEVI
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/13/1992
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARRIS, CHRISTIE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/10/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- STALKING
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- HARASSMENT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|HOLEWINSKI, BRADLEY A
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 07/01/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|HUGHES, JAYMNE CAREZZ
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/25/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JONES, DESTINY JERMYAH
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/21/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|KILGORE, JAMES CALVIN
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 04/29/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|KOSTIUK, MICHAEL CASHMERE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/23/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|LEE, JAMES WILLIAM RILEY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/19/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MILLER, KAWANDA DONSHAE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/27/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RUDD, SAVANNAH LEEMARIE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/26/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2023
Charge(s):
- ENTICING CHILD TO PURCHASE ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
|
|SHELTON, JACOB LEE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/12/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (GEORGIA PAROLE AND PARDON)
|
|SHVED, PAVEL I
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/11/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, DESMOND LEBRONE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/18/2002
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|SMITH, SHONIQUE NECHELLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/05/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|STEWART, CODY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/29/1995
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2023
Charge(s):
|
|STEWART, SASHA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/24/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|STOCKWELL, HEATHER A
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/24/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WATKINS, MARQUITA SHARI
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/30/1984
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED (SUSPENDED REGRISTRA
|
|WILKINSON, KYRA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/07/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|