Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

AKRIDGE, TYRONE D

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 08/07/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2023

Charge(s):

STALKING

OBSERVATION WITHOUT CONSENT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY ANDERSON, DENNIS LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 04/06/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BAGGETT, CANDAS R

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/15/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2023

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/

OPEN CONTAINER LAW BYRD, PATRICK WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/09/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FAILURE TO RENDER AID

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS CHITWOOD, MICHAEL ALEXADRI

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 12/06/1971

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLLINS, DAJAH LARISSA

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 12/02/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY DUNN, MICHAEL WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/21/2000

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE FRIZZELL, DAIN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/04/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY GILMORE, JOSHUA LEVI

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/13/1992

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARRIS, CHRISTIE LYNN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/10/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

STALKING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

HARASSMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HOLEWINSKI, BRADLEY A

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 07/01/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED HUGHES, JAYMNE CAREZZ

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/25/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, DESTINY JERMYAH

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 07/21/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) KILGORE, JAMES CALVIN

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 04/29/1964

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY KOSTIUK, MICHAEL CASHMERE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 02/23/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LEE, JAMES WILLIAM RILEY

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 04/19/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILLER, KAWANDA DONSHAE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/27/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RUDD, SAVANNAH LEEMARIE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/26/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2023

Charge(s):

ENTICING CHILD TO PURCHASE ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES SHELTON, JACOB LEE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/12/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (GEORGIA PAROLE AND PARDON) SHVED, PAVEL I

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 08/11/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

SMITH, DESMOND LEBRONE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 04/18/2002

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SMITH, SHONIQUE NECHELLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/05/1991

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS STEWART, CODY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/29/1995

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT STEWART, SASHA

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/24/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE STOCKWELL, HEATHER A

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 07/24/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA WATKINS, MARQUITA SHARI

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 05/30/1984

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED (SUSPENDED REGRISTRA WILKINSON, KYRA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 04/07/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



