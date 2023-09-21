Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, September 21, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AKRIDGE, TYRONE D 
2428 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
STALKING
OBSERVATION WITHOUT CONSENT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

ALLEN, TERRIE LYNN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
POSSESSION OF SCH V
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ANDERSON, DENNIS LEBRON 
6521 LAKESHORE PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON 
Homeless Chattanooga, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE

AUSTIN-COOK, KATHLEEN 
125 KINGWOOD DR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BAGGETT, CANDAS R 
2801 DAYTON BLVD APT 2 RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

BYRD, PATRICK WILLIAM 
300 PATROL RD FORSYTH, 310291868 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

CHITWOOD, MICHAEL ALEXADRI 
2217 BEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212439 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLLINS, DAJAH LARISSA 
129 OVERBROOK DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

DAVIS, JESSICA RENEE 
1294 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DUNN, MICHAEL WILLIAM 
620 U.S. 127 SIGNAL MTN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FRIZZELL, DAIN 
6889 OLD DUNLAP RD WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

GILMORE, JOSHUA LEVI 
2815 OLD ALABAMA RD SW MC DONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRAHAM, MATHEW WILLIAM 
4019 WOODMONT DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HARLOW, MILES KEITH 
4612 PLAZA HILLS LANE APARTMENT B HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ALTERING MANUFACTURER'S IDENTIFICATION NUMBER
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

HARRIS, CHRISTIE LYNN 
1020 W 37TH ST, APT D301 CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
STALKING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
HARASSMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HOLEWINSKI, BRADLEY A 
421RETRO HUGHES RD BAKEWELL, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

HUGHES, JAYMNE CAREZZ 
13761 MOUNT TABOR RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, DESTINY JERMYAH 
327 CLOUD SPRINGS RD FORT OGLETHORP, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

KILGORE, JAMES CALVIN 
1305 BOYSCOUT RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

KOSTIUK, MICHAEL CASHMERE 
1425 ARAPAHO DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LEE, JAMES WILLIAM RILEY 
1704 SMALL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOPEZ ELIAS, ALVARO 
4100 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MCCORMICK, KELSEY ANN 
7530 NOAH REID ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCNABB, BAILEY ANDREW 
921 W. ELMWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MEJIA, JESUS SATIN 
2110 MCBRIEN RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILLER, KAWANDA DONSHAE 
3916 JUNIPER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374212148 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RANSOM, JACQUELINE SHAY 
1236 GROVE COURT APT. APT.76 CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

ROBINSON, STANLEY BERNARD 
1406 AVENUE ST MCDONOUGH, 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RUDD, SAVANNAH LEEMARIE 
1833 SEQUOYAH TE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ENTICING CHILD TO PURCHASE ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

SHVED, PAVEL I 
8470 MAPLEWOOD TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

SMITH, DESMOND LEBRONE 
5807 HILLCREST DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

STEWART, CODY LAMAR 
9019 HALE ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

STEWART, SASHA 
1521 HICKORY VALLEY RD APT 201 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

STOCKWELL, HEATHER A 
496 WOODMONT DR WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TURNEY, CHARNITA KATRINA 
9103 MISTY RIDGE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

WATKINS, MARQUITA SHARI 
56 MOUNTAIN BRIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED (SUSPENDED REGRISTRA

WILKINSON, KYRA 
184 RIVERSTONE DR DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

YODER, JAMES HUNTER 
1723 GREENHILLS DRIVE HIXSON, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

