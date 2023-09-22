Haunted Trails At Enterprise South Nature Park Family Event Is Oct. 13-14

A spooktacular fun night for the whole family Halloween event is planned in the woods of Enterprise South Nature Park on Friday, Oct. 13 and Friday, Oct. 14 from 6-11 p.m. each night.

"Dare to be scared on the Haunted Trails as you walk among the trees in this thrilling outdoor adventure," organizers said. "A mile into the deep dark woods, including an optional blindfolded section, the Haunted Trail is full of your worst nightmares, your deepest fears and your scariest phobias. Haunted Trail is not recommended for small children.

"Trick-or-Treaters ages 12 and under join us at the Too Cute to Spook Trick or Treat Trail. Put on your costume, bring a bag and Trick or Treat from family-friendly decorated booths sponsored by local businesses & organizations."



Parking is available at Volkswagen. Plan to arrive early. Last Hayride is at 10 p.m.



Admission pricing:

• 13 years & up - $12

• four years – 12 years - $7

• 3 years & under - free

Ticket sales end at 10:15 p.m. Arrive before 10 p.m. to guarantee entry.



Admission includes:

• Haunted Trails

• Too Cute To Spook (Trick or Treat Trail)

• Complimentary transportation between Volkswagen & ESNP via a Hayride (Hayride is for fun not fright)

• Face Painting

• Read 20 Read-A-Louds

• Bonfire

• Trick or Treating

• Kid Festival with Inflatables

• Maze



Concessions are an additional cost.



For more information, contact 423-209-5350 or email AllisonH@hamiltonTN.gov. Event website is https://parks.hamiltontn.gov/367/Haunted-Trails-Event. Facebook event page is https://fb.me/e/OQ9LqiTB.