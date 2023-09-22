Latest Headlines

Haunted Trails At Enterprise South Nature Park Family Event Is Oct. 13-14

  • Friday, September 22, 2023

A spooktacular fun night for the whole family Halloween event is planned in the woods of Enterprise South Nature Park on Friday, Oct. 13 and Friday, Oct. 14 from 6-11 p.m. each night.

"Dare to be scared on the Haunted Trails as you walk among the trees in this thrilling outdoor adventure," organizers said. "A mile into the deep dark woods, including an optional blindfolded section, the Haunted Trail is full of your worst nightmares, your deepest fears and your scariest phobias. Haunted Trail is not recommended for small children.

"Trick-or-Treaters ages 12 and under join us at the Too Cute to Spook Trick or Treat Trail. Put on your costume, bring a bag and Trick or Treat from family-friendly decorated booths sponsored by local businesses & organizations."
 
Parking is available at Volkswagen. Plan to arrive early. Last Hayride is at 10 p.m.

Admission pricing:
• 13 years & up - $12
• four years – 12 years - $7
• 3 years & under - free
Ticket sales end at 10:15 p.m. Arrive before 10 p.m. to guarantee entry.
 
Admission includes:
• Haunted Trails
• Too Cute To Spook (Trick or Treat Trail)
• Complimentary transportation between Volkswagen & ESNP via a Hayride (Hayride is for fun not fright)
• Face Painting
• Read 20 Read-A-Louds
• Bonfire
• Trick or Treating
• Kid Festival with Inflatables
• Maze
 
Concessions are an additional cost.
 
For more information, contact 423-209-5350 or email AllisonH@hamiltonTN.gov. Event website is https://parks.hamiltontn.gov/367/Haunted-Trails-Event. Facebook event page is https://fb.me/e/OQ9LqiTB.

Latest Headlines
3-Alarm Fire Breaks Out At Camping World In East Ridge
  • Breaking News
  • 9/22/2023
Haunted Trails At Enterprise South Nature Park Family Event Is Oct. 13-14
  • Breaking News
  • 9/22/2023
East Hamilton, Walker Valley Battle To Draw
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/22/2023
Former CCS Golfer Xoinis Named OVC Golfer Of The Week
Former CCS Golfer Xoinis Named OVC Golfer Of The Week
  • Sports
  • 9/22/2023
Joe Smith To Lead County School Board
Joe Smith To Lead County School Board
  • Breaking News
  • 9/22/2023
Weekend Concrete Repairs Continue On Interstate 24
  • Breaking News
  • 9/22/2023
Breaking News
Haunted Trails At Enterprise South Nature Park Family Event Is Oct. 13-14
  • 9/22/2023

A spooktacular fun night for the whole family Halloween event is planned in the woods of Enterprise South Nature Park on Friday, Oct. 13 and Friday, Oct. 14 from 6-11 p.m. each night. "Dare ... more

Joe Smith To Lead County School Board
Joe Smith To Lead County School Board
  • 9/22/2023

The Hamilton County School Board on Thursday night elected Joe Smith as its new chairman and Gary Kuehn as vice chairman. The board also voted to approve a Center for Creative Arts high school ... more

Weekend Concrete Repairs Continue On Interstate 24
  • 9/22/2023

Drivers traveling on I-24 near the US-27 split should be aware of upcoming concrete repair activities that will have an impact on traffic over the next several weekends (excluding holidays). ... more

Breaking News
Soddy Daisy Improving Railroad Crossings
  • 9/22/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Tired Of Loud, Drinking Roommate; Woman Admits She Has No Permission To Have Dollar General Shopping Cart
  • 9/22/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/22/2023
Tyner Middle Teacher Amanda Davidson Is 1st Recipient Of Heritage Center's Katie Fields Bell Fellow Award
Tyner Middle Teacher Amanda Davidson Is 1st Recipient Of Heritage Center's Katie Fields Bell Fellow Award
  • 9/21/2023
CARTA Raises Downtown Parking Rates To $1.50 Per Hour; Agency To Work With Lookout Mountain On Lost Fees
  • 9/21/2023
Opinion
Saying Goodbye To Zarzour's
  • 9/19/2023
This Is How I Will Remember Kevin West
This Is How I Will Remember Kevin West
  • 9/19/2023
Custodian Of National Decline
  • 9/22/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 9/22/2023
Violent Students Must Be Accountable
  • 9/21/2023
Sports
Lookouts End Season With 5-1 Home Playoff Loss To Smokies
  • 9/21/2023
Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves Cesano To Play For South Africa National Team
  • 9/21/2023
Randy Smith: Prime Time A Breath Of Fresh Air
Randy Smith: Prime Time A Breath Of Fresh Air
  • 9/22/2023
Former CCS Golfer Xoinis Named OVC Golfer Of The Week
Former CCS Golfer Xoinis Named OVC Golfer Of The Week
  • 9/22/2023
Chattanooga Red Wolves Host Lexington Saturday
  • 9/22/2023
Happenings
David Queen CPA And Clear Creek Church Of Christ Receive Community Impact Awards
David Queen CPA And Clear Creek Church Of Christ Receive Community Impact Awards
  • 9/22/2023
First Annual Taste Of The Tour Set For Oct. 14
First Annual Taste Of The Tour Set For Oct. 14
  • 9/21/2023
Little Amal, A 12-Foot-Tall International Traveling Puppet, Visits Chattanooga
Little Amal, A 12-Foot-Tall International Traveling Puppet, Visits Chattanooga
  • 9/21/2023
Weekend Special Event Road Closures
  • 9/22/2023
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 9/22/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 9/21/2023
Chattanooga Ballet Presents Art/Contour Oct. 21-22
  • 9/21/2023
Lee Theatre To Present “Beware The Licorice Vines”
Lee Theatre To Present “Beware The Licorice Vines”
  • 9/21/2023
Mountain Opry Has Show Saturday
  • 9/22/2023
Full Effect Barbershop Quartet Wins International Contest
Full Effect Barbershop Quartet Wins International Contest
  • 9/21/2023
Opinion
Saying Goodbye To Zarzour's
  • 9/19/2023
This Is How I Will Remember Kevin West
This Is How I Will Remember Kevin West
  • 9/19/2023
Custodian Of National Decline
  • 9/22/2023
Dining
Flying Squirrel Bar Closing Nov. 5 - With Plans To Reopen Focusing On Chinese, Tiki Cocktails
  • 9/21/2023
2 New Asian-Styled Restaurants Coming To Chattanooga
  • 9/21/2023
New Pizza Restaurant In Rossville To Be Made From Cargo Containers
New Pizza Restaurant In Rossville To Be Made From Cargo Containers
  • 9/20/2023
Business
Cambridge Square Announces New Home Décor And Gift Concept To Open Spring Of 2024
  • 9/22/2023
Board & Brush Celebrates New Owners And New Location Sept. 30
Board & Brush Celebrates New Owners And New Location Sept. 30
  • 9/22/2023
Missing Elderly Person Is Found - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 9/22/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: Realtor Safety A Focus All Year Long
Steven Sharpe: Realtor Safety A Focus All Year Long
  • 9/21/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Sept. 8-14
  • 9/21/2023
Habitat's Raise The Roof Set For Oct. 3
  • 9/20/2023
Student Scene
United Christian Academy Announces New Principal, Melissa Scannapiego
  • 9/22/2023
Lee University’s 30th Annual Dorm Wars To Take Place Oct. 2
Lee University’s 30th Annual Dorm Wars To Take Place Oct. 2
  • 9/22/2023
Lee’s School Of Business Hosts Recruiting And Networking Event
Lee’s School Of Business Hosts Recruiting And Networking Event
  • 9/22/2023
Living Well
Volunteers Complete Over 40 Projects On Day Of Caring
  • 9/22/2023
Step ONE Program Announces 10 Organizations Selected For Teaching Garden Grants
  • 9/22/2023
Monica Case To Be Installed As National President Of The American Association Of Medical Assistants
  • 9/22/2023
Memories
Hamilton County Commemorates 2023 POW-MIA Day
  • 9/19/2023
TCWPA Three Star Tour Is Oct. 28
TCWPA Three Star Tour Is Oct. 28
  • 9/15/2023
Meet General Grant At Brown's Tavern And Ferry Oct. 28
Meet General Grant At Brown's Tavern And Ferry Oct. 28
  • 9/15/2023
Outdoors
Weed-Loving Goats To Be Used For Invasive Plant Removal On Chickamauga Battlefield
  • 9/22/2023
2023 National Hunting And Fishing Day Is Saturday
  • 9/18/2023
TWRA Commission To Set Fishing Regulations
  • 9/18/2023
Travel
Brookhaven, Ga., Offers Small Town Charm And Big City Access
Brookhaven, Ga., Offers Small Town Charm And Big City Access
  • 9/15/2023
Tourism In Hamilton County Generated $1.6 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
Tourism In Hamilton County Generated $1.6 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
  • 9/14/2023
141 Million Tennessee Visitors Spent A Record $29 Billion In 2022
  • 9/14/2023
Church
Lee Deaf Studies Students Serve In Local Church
Lee Deaf Studies Students Serve In Local Church
  • 9/22/2023
Central Church Of Christ Hosts VBS Fall Festival Saturday
  • 9/19/2023
"Sometimes We Get Sick" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 9/21/2023
Obituaries
James Collier, III
James Collier, III
  • 9/22/2023
Willard Haskel Johnson
Willard Haskel Johnson
  • 9/22/2023
Sean Michael Davis
Sean Michael Davis
  • 9/22/2023
Area Obituaries
Pippenger, Terry (Cleveland)
Pippenger, Terry (Cleveland)
  • 9/22/2023
Beard, Maliki (Spring City)
Beard, Maliki (Spring City)
  • 9/21/2023
Hughes, Nathan (Decatur)
  • 9/21/2023