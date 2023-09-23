Police Blotter: Police Called To Check On Intoxicated Diamonds And Lace Dancer; Woman Gets Mad When Finds Out Her Sneaky Link Is Married

The manager of Diamonds and Lace at 115 Honest St. was with one of the dancers from the bar who was highly intoxicated. The manager contacted police due to her erratic behavior. By the time police arrived the dancer had calmed down. Due to her level of intoxication Medic 11 responded to check her prior to her being released. Another employee of the establishment as well as the dancer's roommate were there and assisted with getting her home safely.

* * *

A caller told police there were five to six men looking inside his tent on E. 12th Street. An officer arrived and spoke with the man who said it was too dark to see their race and clothing description. When the man came out of his tent, he said all the men took off running. The officer attempted to patrol the area to look for the men, but was unable to locate them.

* * *

A man at Volkswagen at 8001 Volkswagen Dr. told police his car tires were slashed. He said he arrived at work at 8 p.m. and he sat in his vehicle from 8-10 p.m. He then got on the Volkswagen bus and was transported to the main doors. He said his vehicle was not damaged when he began his shift. He returned to his vehicle at 6:45 a.m. at the end of his shift to discover the vehicle tires were flat. He attempted to fill the tires with an air pump. However, there was no air retention. The man checked the tires and discovered slashes in each tire. He said he didn’t have anyone that would want to harm him and he didn’t have any recent exes as he had been married to the same woman for years. He has only worked at Volkswagen for approximately six months and had only made friends. There were cameras and Volkswagen was reviewing the footage to determine if it was recorded. If the suspect is identified, then the man would like to prosecute. Volkswagen security also said the man’s car could remain on the property until it is repaired. Police viewed the slashes in all four tires.

* * *

Two men on Jackson Street told police they mailed a check for $418.11 to Erie, Pa. and dropped off the check via general postage at the Post Office at 511 S. Hawthorne Ave. in a mail drop box. One man said upon checking the checking account for the church, they saw a $2,000 check had cleared. After calling First Horizon Bank, a copy of a check had shown the check had been deposited by an individual using the name of a woman. One of the men said they didn’t write the check. After conducting an investigation, police found an individual that matched the name on Facebook to the name on the check.

* * *

A woman told police she parked her 2016 Lexus RX350 at Hamilton Place Mall. After she had returned home, she noticed that the grille had been struck and was obviously damaged. There was no suspect information available for the second vehicle or person that caused the damage. The estimated damage was between $1,000 and $2,120.

* * *

A man on High Street told police two bags of welding equipment and tools were stolen from the back of his truck overnight. He estimated the total of his loss to be approximately $2,000.

* * *

Police observed a car parked in the roadway next to an abandoned home on Noah Reid Road. The vehicle didn’t have a tag and was filled with trash with the passenger side airbags deployed. Police ran the VIN, and found the owner was a man from Dandridge, Tn. The vehicle had an expired tag from 2017. Police tried to contact the man but were unable to speak with him. Because the vehicle was in the roadway and police were unable to make contact with a responsible party, the vehicle was towed by Mr. T's Wrecker Service.

* * *

A woman asked police to accompany her to her attorney’s office on Shallowford Road to prevent a disorder between her and her attorney. She needed to retrieve a check from them. An officer was there to prevent any disorder.

* * *

A woman on Bunch Street told police she had seen several people on her camera coming to her door and walking through her yard. She walks to the bus stop for work in the early mornings. She said she was walking past her neighbor’s house and was confronted by her neighbor. An exchange of words occurred and nothing further happened.

* * *

Police were dispatched to an alarm at Ross at Northgate Mall. Police arrived and found a white male sitting on a curb next to the side entrance to Ross. The officer asked the man what he was doing and he said he was tired and just sat down. Police saw his forehead had a small cut and his hand was bruised but he denied needing medical attention. He didn’t have any wants/warrants. The business was secured and there were no signs of attempted entry. Police told the man that Ross had a trespassing order and he had leave. He was compliant and left without causing further incident.

* * *

A man at the Bayberry Apartments at 2300 Wilson St. told police someone was in his car, a white Ford Fusion, that morning when he went to it. He wanted police to check the car and make sure no one was occupying it. Police found the vehicle unoccupied. The tag on the car didn’t register with the correct vehicle, so police made contact with the owner of the tag and returned it to her.

* * *

A woman on N. St. Marks Avenue told police her boyfriend had been drinking and arguing with her. Police left when both had calmed down and were fine.

* * *

A woman on Garfield Street called police and said she discovered that morning her bathroom window was broken. She had heard a loud noise outside the previous night around 9 p.m. but she didn't check to see what it was at the time since she was going to bed. The outside part of the window had been broken and she didn’t know what it will cost to fix it. This was the second window that had been broken out in the past two weeks and she didn’t know who was doing it.

* * *

A woman on Shallowford Road told police over the phone she discovered damage on her vehicle that morning. The driver side rear fender had a dent and scratches on it around the gas cap.

* * *

Police were called to 1500 S. Scenic Hwy where a tractor trailer was stuck. Police called for a district owner request tow. Doug Yates Towing arrived and assisted the driver in getting unstuck. Police escorted the driver off of Scenic Highway without further incident.

* * *

Police responded to check on an open door on Cuscowilla Trail. While en route, police learned the neighbor/complainant observed the screen door open at the residence. Police found the rear screen door was open, however, the inside door appeared to be closed. Police couldn’t check the rear door because the backyard was surrounded by a locked fence. Police learned the residents were out of town and the neighbor/complainant didn’t have a key to unlock the fence, nor did the neighbor have the resident’s phone number.

* * *

A Walmart loss prevention employee at 3550 Cummings Hwy. told police a white female in her mid-30s or 40s with brown hair passed all points of sale without offering payment. The woman shoplifted houseware items, detergent and some personal health items. All items valued approximately $365.

* * *

A woman on Old Mission Road called police and said her vehicle was parked in the driveway and a tree limb fell on it. The woman said it broke the mirror and also left a dent in the vehicle.

* * *

A man cleaning out his late mother’s house on Towne Hills Drive told police he found a pistol in her dresser. The pistol was an Imperial Metal .22 caliber revolver. The weapon was run through NCIC and reported the weapon was stolen, however, the information didn’t match with the revolver because it said that it was a Winchester rifle. The weapon was turned in to Property.

* * *

A man on N. Park Road told police he and his wife were having an estate sale. The man said his wife believed her purse had been stolen. Later he called back and said the purse had not been stolen, but was misplaced and had been found.

* * *

Police spoke with a man on Jasmine Street. He was disoriented and said he didn’t live in Cromwell and he didn’t know his address. He stays with his sister and she took him home.

* * *

Police spoke with a man on Duncan Avenue who had two vandalized vehicles, a Chevrolet Astro van and a Cadillac XTS. The van had the driver-side headlight busted out and would cost $16 to replace. The next day, the Cadillac passenger side front window was busted and he said the repair cost would be $500. The man said it could have been his wife's son, because she put him out of the house a couple of days ago. The man had no proof, though, so no charges will be filed against the son at this time.

* * *

Police were called to a disorder between a man and a woman on Broad Street. Police arrived and the man had already left. The woman told police her “sneaky link” that she had been with for nine months, and didn't know his name, were arguing about just finding out he was married. The woman said she was supposed to received $400 from him, but she didn't and got mad. She told police nothing physical happened, it was just a verbal argument.