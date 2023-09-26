Police Say Distinctive Hoodie, Electronic Records Tie Sadik Spence To 2021 Murder Scene

Chattanooga Police said a distinctive yellow and green hoodie and electronic evidence tie Sadik Antonio Spence to the 2021 homicide of 20-year-old Omar Escobar.

Spence, 27, of 4617 Oakwood Dr., has been arrested in the case.

Spence is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Omar Escobar was shot multiple times and killed outside his home in the 500 block of North Willow Street just before midnight Sept. 27, 2021.

Police at the time said there was no evidence to suggest the victim and suspect knew each other.

During the investigation process investigators said they obtained information that the suspect appeared to be a younger black male between 5'8" to 6' in height with a medium/stocky build.

He was wearing a very identifiable yellow and green hoodie at the time of the incident.

Police said the victim was dead by the time they arrived.

Officers found several spent 7.62 rifle caliber cartridge casings at the scene.

A witness said the man in the hoodie tried to conceal a short-barreled rifle under his clothing as he fled the area on foot.

Multiple surveillance cameras in the area showed a man wearing a yellow and green hoodie walk toward 500 N. Willow prior to the murder and then flee just after the slaying occurred.

Police said Spence was identified as a suspect with several documented ties to the area of the murder. A picture was on his Facebook account showing him wearing what appeared to be the same hoodie.

Spence was interviewed and denied ever wearing or owning the hoodie. Police said when he was shown a picture of him wearing the hoodie he admitted to wearing and owning it.

A detective said he obtained electronic intelligence that indicated Spence was at the scene at the time of the murder. He said a device linked to Spence interacted with a specific Wifi router at 500 N. Willow St. at the time of the shooting.

Phone location records place Spence in the vicinity of the murder, it was stated.