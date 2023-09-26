Firms Chosen For Case Management , Resident Relocation At Westside Evolves Project

The Chattanooga Housing Authority Board of Commissioners on Tuesday chose two organizations to direct the case management and relocation of residents at two properties that will be rebuilt as part of the One Westside Plan.

The application for the federal Choice Neighborhoods Initiative grant, due Dec. 11 and worth $87.5 million, requires a resident relocation plan.

“We wanted to get a jump on these procurements,” said CHA Executive Director Betsy McCright. “Their involvement in the negotiations is essential.”

The grant application asks CHA to prove big support to maximize grant points tied to three objectives: housing, people and neighborhood.

College Hill Courts and Gateway Towers are located near West 12th Street, across Riverfront Parkway from the Bend redevelopment.

Urban Strategies Inc. won the bid to provide case management services.

Housing Opportunities Unlimited won the bid to provide relocation services.

These two organizations have the backing of EJP Consulting Group, a planning and redevelopment partner in the One Westside project.

Funding for the nearly $15 million cost of the case management and relocation services will come from CHA’s development budget and from the Choice Neighborhoods grant. The board will approve the final cost of these two services in 2025 when the project is set to break ground.

“It’s all in conjunction with the Westside project,” said Ms. McCright. “It’s getting ready for the future.”

OTHER NEWS

The board approved a flat rent schedule presented by Mike Sabin indicating 80 percent of HUD's fair market rent for each building’s ZIP code.

Mr. Sabin said that residents of College Hill Courts and Gateway Towers have been “hammered” with rising rent costs, up $200 a month this year, as plans grow for South Broad redevelopment and the new Lookouts stadium.

Residents may choose the flat rate or choose 30 percent of their income. Mr. Sabin said that as development outpaces salaries, more are choosing the 30 percent each year.

The board approved Williams Development LLC to build out the laundromat facilities at Emma Wheeler Homes in South Chattanooga. The quote was $224,400.

The laundromat has been out-of-order and vacant since 2001. The Emma Wheeler homes have washer hookups but not dryer hookups. The board agreed that the project is cost-effective.

The board approved observance of Juneteenth as a company-wide holiday.