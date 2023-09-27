Bridge In Rhea County Named For Decorated Air Force Veteran

The Rhea County Commission has voted to rename the bridge that goes across Muddy Creek on Toestring Road as the Major Cecil Broyles Smith Memorial Bridge.

Major Smith, who was a 1946 graduate of Spring City High School, enlisted in the United States Air Force. While serving some 20 years in the Air Force he completed his bachelors degree in civil engineering from Oklahoma State University and his masters in business administration from Georgia State University.

Major Smith was the first pilot to graduate from flight school before earning a college degree. He was assigned as a pilot of a B-26 and served in the Korean Conflict in the 729th Bomber Squadron of the 452nd Air Wing. He also served in Europe in the 19th Tactical Recon Squadron. Then Captain Smith was picked in 1946 by Brigadier General Robert Cardenas who was the head of the 18th Tactical Fighter Wing at Kadena Air Base in Okinawa Japan to test pilot the Republic F-105 Thunderchief supersonic tactical fighter-bomber and single-engine combat aircraft. While Smith served in the 18th Tactical Fighter Wing, it was awarded an Air Force Outstanding Unit Award for 10 months of meritorious service in Southeast Asia Conflict.

Major Smith earned many accolades and medals with the highest being the Distinguished Flying Cross for bombing the largest ammo dump in Inchon, North Korea, He was also awarded the Air Medal, Air Medal second oak leaf cluster, Distinguished Unit Citation with one oak leaf cluster. National Defense Service Medal, the Bronze Service Star twice. Once was for his service in the Korean War and the second for the Vietnam War Area. He also received the Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation, Air Force Longevity Service Award Ribbon with four oak leaf clusters.

Major Smith retired from the Air Force in 1968 and was hired by Delta Airlines as an Airfield Planning Engineer. In 1993, upon his retirement from Delta, Major Smith, along with his wife Bonnie Jo Denton, retired to Watts Bar Lake. Major Smith passed away in 2022 at the age of 93.

The resolution to name the bridge after him was introduced to the County Commission by 3rd District Commissioner Phillip Dunn. Smith lived in his district. Dunn is no stranger to the Air Force; he is a retired chief master sergeant in the Air Force Reserve with 34 years of service. He is also a retired sergeant from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.