Man Shot By Police On South Kelley After Twice Pointing A Gun At Officers

Chattanooga Police officers, including members of the Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) team, responded overnight to a domestic disorder with a weapon late Saturday night.

Officers got the call to the 1900 block of South Kelley Street at 11:35 p.m. They were able to escort family members out of the residence, during which the suspect pointed his gun at the officers.

After the other members had been escorted out, the suspect came out a back door and again pointed his gun at police.

Officers engaged and shot the suspect.

There was no word of his condition.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is the investigating agency in this case.