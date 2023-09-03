Latest Headlines

Youth, 17, Shot And Killed By Police On South Kelley After Twice Pointing A Gun At Officers

  • Sunday, September 3, 2023

Chattanooga Police officers shot and killed a 17-year-old late Saturday night, saying he twice pointed a gun toward officers.

Officers, including members of the Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) team, responded overnight to a domestic disorder with a weapon.

Officers got the call to the 1900 block of South Kelley Street at 11:35 p.m. They were able to escort family members out of the residence, during which the suspect pointed his gun at the officers, it was stated.

After the other members had been escorted out, the suspect came out a back door and again pointed his gun at police. Officers engaged and shot the suspect.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was asked to investigate by District Attorney Coty Wamp.

TBI officials said, "Preliminary information indicates that the incident began just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday night when officers with the Chattanooga Police Department responded to a report of a domestic assault in the 1900 block of South Kelley Street.

"Upon arrival, officers made contact with a 17-year-old male who was armed with a gun. The individual refused to comply with verbal commands and would not come out of the residence. The Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team was called, and police negotiators began speaking with the teen in an attempt to get him to surrender. For reasons still under investigation, the situation escalated, and officers discharged their service weapons, striking the teen. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. No officers were injured during the incident.

"TBI agents continue to work to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews.  Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for her review and consideration.  The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters; that decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

"The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit."

Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 9/4/2023
UTC Men’s Golf 5th At Erin Hills In Milwaukee
UTC Men’s Golf 5th At Erin Hills In Milwaukee
  • Sports
  • 9/3/2023
Richvalsky's Hat Trick Leads Chattanooga To 4th Straight Win
Richvalsky's Hat Trick Leads Chattanooga To 4th Straight Win
  • Sports
  • 9/3/2023
Youths 13, 14 And 11 Lead Deputies On Chase In Stolen Car
  • Breaking News
  • 9/3/2023
Red Wolves Win 3-1 Over Forward Madison FC
  • Sports
  • 9/3/2023
Wiedmer: On A Busy College Football Weekend, ESPN'S Herbstreit Shows How To Be A Great Dad
Wiedmer: On A Busy College Football Weekend, ESPN'S Herbstreit Shows How To Be A Great Dad
  • Sports
  • 9/3/2023
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/4/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARIAS, JUAN DIEGO 2534 J MACK CIR SW APT B CLEVELAND, 37311 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol DRIVING ... more

Youths 13, 14 And 11 Lead Deputies On Chase In Stolen Car
  • 9/3/2023

Youths 13, 14 and 11 led deputies on a chase in a stolen car early Saturday morning. At approximately 3:15 am, a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to stop a Lincoln MKZ that ... more

Police Blotter: Man Parked At Circle K Dumpster Just Relaxing; Man's Generator Stolen From Under His RV In Walmart Parking Lot
  • 9/3/2023

An employee at the Circle K, 4900 Brainerd Road, told police a vehicle was parked by the trash bin. Police made contact with the driver of the vehicle, who said that he was just exhausted and ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/3/2023
Teezo Boyd, 40, Arrested After 3-Hour Standoff
  • 9/2/2023
Teenager Shot On Bradt Street Friday Afternoon
  • 9/2/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/2/2023
Police Blotter: Man Finds Air Tag On His Car; Police Ask Woman Bathing In Fountain To Move Along
  • 9/2/2023
Opinion
Profiles Of Valor: Maj. Joseph Jacob Foss, USMC, MoH
  • 9/2/2023
State Rep. Greg Vital’s Capitol Hill Review
  • 9/2/2023
A Price To Pay
  • 9/2/2023
Again, Why, When White Children Are Murdered? - And Response
  • 9/2/2023
Our Expensive County Mayor - And Response (3)
  • 9/1/2023
Sports
Richvalsky's Hat Trick Leads Chattanooga To 4th Straight Win
Richvalsky's Hat Trick Leads Chattanooga To 4th Straight Win
  • 9/3/2023
Wiedmer: On A Busy College Football Weekend, ESPN'S Herbstreit Shows How To Be A Great Dad
Wiedmer: On A Busy College Football Weekend, ESPN'S Herbstreit Shows How To Be A Great Dad
  • 9/3/2023
#12/10 Vols Roll Past Virginia In Season Opener, 49-13
  • 9/2/2023
UTC Men’s Golf 5th At Erin Hills In Milwaukee
UTC Men’s Golf 5th At Erin Hills In Milwaukee
  • 9/3/2023
Red Wolves Win 3-1 Over Forward Madison FC
  • 9/3/2023
Happenings
Chattanooga Hero Larry Taylor To Receive Medal Of Honor Tuesday; “Welcome Home” Parade Set Sept. 11
  • 9/2/2023
John Shearer: An Architectural Look At Threatened Alpine Crest, Clifton Hills, DuPont, Hixson, And Rivermont Elementaries
  • 9/1/2023
Jerry Summers: Yogi Berra’s Greatest Quotes
Jerry Summers: Yogi Berra’s Greatest Quotes
  • 9/4/2023
Donations To Hey Earl Roast On Sept. 12 To Be Doubled By Donor
  • 8/31/2023
Upcoming Road Closings Announced
  • 8/31/2023
Entertainment
Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials To Perform At Songbirds Sept. 24
Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials To Perform At Songbirds Sept. 24
  • 8/31/2023
Songbirds Opens 5 New Celebrity Guitar Exhibits Including Dolly Parton, Richard Lloyd And Simon Tam
  • 8/31/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 8/31/2023
The Brothers Comatose To Perform At 3 Sisters Bluegrass Festival Oct. 7
The Brothers Comatose To Perform At 3 Sisters Bluegrass Festival Oct. 7
  • 8/30/2023
Lil' Ed And The Blues Imperials Perform Live Sept. 24
  • 8/30/2023
Opinion
Profiles Of Valor: Maj. Joseph Jacob Foss, USMC, MoH
  • 9/2/2023
State Rep. Greg Vital’s Capitol Hill Review
  • 9/2/2023
A Price To Pay
  • 9/2/2023
Dining
It Won't Be The Same At Countryside Cafe Without Ponder
It Won't Be The Same At Countryside Cafe Without Ponder
  • 8/26/2023
Sabor Modern Latino & Sushi Restaurant Opens In Red Bank
Sabor Modern Latino & Sushi Restaurant Opens In Red Bank
  • 8/23/2023
Chopped Champion Launches Crowd-Investment Campaign For New Restaurant In Chattanooga
Chopped Champion Launches Crowd-Investment Campaign For New Restaurant In Chattanooga
  • 8/21/2023
Business
Justice Kirby Elected To Serve As Chief Justice Of Tennessee Supreme Court
  • 8/31/2023
New Vehicle Sales Drop, Used Vehicle Sales Rise In August
  • 9/1/2023
PODCAST: Lee Davis On CrimeCast - The 1st Mitochondrial DNA Evidence Ever Used In A Courtroom
  • 9/1/2023
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For August
  • 9/1/2023
NAR Honors Realtor From Chattanooga As 2023 Good Neighbor Awards Finalist
  • 8/31/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Aug. 24-31
  • 8/31/2023
Student Scene
GNTC Aviation Maintenance Technology Graduate Soars In Career With Delta
GNTC Aviation Maintenance Technology Graduate Soars In Career With Delta
  • 8/31/2023
CSCC Completes MIG Welding Bootcamp
CSCC Completes MIG Welding Bootcamp
  • 8/30/2023
$2 Million Gift Made To UT College Of Law In Name Of Chattanooga-Based Law Firm Summers, Rufolo & Rodgers, P.C.
$2 Million Gift Made To UT College Of Law In Name Of Chattanooga-Based Law Firm Summers, Rufolo & Rodgers, P.C.
  • 8/30/2023
Living Well
Hamilton County Taking Action To Combat Opioid Epidemic With Incoming Settlement Dollars From State
  • 8/31/2023
Cardiothoracic Surgeon Brett Melnikoff, MD, Joins The Chattanooga Heart Institute
Cardiothoracic Surgeon Brett Melnikoff, MD, Joins The Chattanooga Heart Institute
  • 9/1/2023
CHI Memorial Awarded ‘Thrombectomy Capable’ Certification
CHI Memorial Awarded ‘Thrombectomy Capable’ Certification
  • 8/31/2023
Memories
18th Annual Moccasin Bend Lecture Series Lineup Announced
  • 9/2/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Naman Crowe
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Naman Crowe
  • 8/30/2023
Local Family Celebrates 65 Years Together
  • 9/2/2023
Outdoors
Comment Period Open For Fishing Regulation Proposals
  • 8/31/2023
Labor Day Marks Final Major Holiday Boating Weekend
  • 8/31/2023
Tennessee River Gorge Trust Celebrates Brand-New Mountain Biking Trail System On Aetna Mountain
  • 8/30/2023
Travel
Parks, Trails And Rivers Of Goldsboro, North Carolina
Parks, Trails And Rivers Of Goldsboro, North Carolina
  • 8/23/2023
Downtown Blue Ridge, Ga., Is A Peak Experience
Downtown Blue Ridge, Ga., Is A Peak Experience
  • 8/22/2023
Tourism To Chickamauga And Chattanooga National Military Park Contributes $81,396,000 To Local Economy
  • 8/21/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Time For Celebrating A Labor Of Love
Bob Tamasy: Time For Celebrating A Labor Of Love
  • 9/4/2023
Journey Ministries 12th Annual Fundraiser Golf Tournament Is Sept. 19 At Windstone
  • 9/3/2023
Apison Baptist Church Childrens Awanas Work On Community Project
Apison Baptist Church Childrens Awanas Work On Community Project
  • 9/1/2023
Obituaries
David Anthony Martin
David Anthony Martin
  • 9/3/2023
Jacob Devine
Jacob Devine
  • 9/3/2023
Gertrude “Orlena” Baker
Gertrude “Orlena” Baker
  • 9/3/2023
Area Obituaries
Jackson, Minnie Lee Austin (Dalton)
  • 9/2/2023
Cook, Jerry (Rocky Face)
Cook, Jerry (Rocky Face)
  • 9/2/2023
Dixon, Bobbie Jean (Dalton)
Dixon, Bobbie Jean (Dalton)
  • 9/2/2023