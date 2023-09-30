Latest Headlines

Robbins Hopeful State Archaeological Study Will Snag Move To Rebuild Mental Hospital At Moccasin Bend

  • Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Hannah Campbell

Though state officials are pushing forward with plans to build a new mental health hospital on Moccasin Bend, a new archeological study may halt construction and help regain various pockmarks of “non-compatible” development within Moccasin Bend National Archaeological District, according to Mickey Robbins, a member of the local National Park Partners board of directors.

Mr. Robbins spoke to the Civitan Club on Friday.

“We’re thinking the archaeological findings are going to be a graceful way out for everybody,” said Mr. Robbins, who envisions “full first-class National Park” status at Moccasin Bend.

Mr. Robbins and Park Partners are asking the Chattanooga community and Native American groups to raise their voices to preserve and honor the peninsula’s kinship with Native American history and Civil War history, as well as its 12,000-year archaeological history.

“Sometimes you have to rise up,” Mr. Robbins said.

In mid-September the State Building Commission and the Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services announced they will keep the hospital at Moccasin Bend, choosing it over 40 competing sites. The groups had the support of local state representatives.

An archaeological study of the new building site and new access road are an early stage of the state’s building plan.

NPP has met with archaeologists Jay Mills, Lawrence Alexander and Brooke Persons to interpret findings from the last area excavation in 1986 and to project what a deeper study would find.

“We know this place is packed with village sites,” Mr. Robbins said. “There’s no way you can get around it.”

“The state is going to hire its own archaeological team but we’re going to try to watch it like a hawk,” he said.

Mr. Robbins said a fully vested peninsula and park could offer access by water taxi to trails, Civil War ranger talks, outdoor dramas about Native American life, and Trail of Tears and Underground Railroad interpretive walks.

The 750-acre National Archaeological District is one of six parts of the Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, the country’s first national military park. It was established in 1890 before Gettysburg National Military Park and before the National Park Service.

In this way it was destined from the start to set a precedent for the future of military parks, the speaker said.

The District was established in 2003 as a unique unit of the military park. The drafter of the legislation, former Congressman Zach Wamp, said the peninsula’s site amid mountain, river and valley has made it irresistible to civilization for thousands of years. Earliest remnants date from the Paleo-Indian Period of 10,000, B.C., to burial mounds from the Woodland era, settlement by Creek and Cherokee tribes, and then a key crossroads for the Trail of Tears, Underground Railroad and Civil War.

Mr. Robbins said that Mr. Wamp continues to actively support Moccasin Bend’s whole inclusion into the park.

But he said NPP can’t look to the National Parks Service for help, yet.

“The National Parks Service can’t really get down and dirty,” he said.

DUMPING GROUND

Moccasin Bend was designated a national historic landmark in 1986, but the site was already disturbed with the 1961 hospital building, a wastewater treatment plant, a police shooting range and a golf course.

Ret. Col. Ben Benford, a Civitan member, told the group that keeping the mental hospital at Moccasin Bend aligns with the tradition of keeping the mentally ill removed from society, of thinking that patients are “just one more big problem,” he said. He said the tradition is born of fear and that it is becoming outdated.

“I think that’s a miss,” Mr. Benford said.

“Patients out there are in a very isolated setting,” Mr. Robbins said. Without public transportation on the peninsula, many patients’ families cannot visit, he said.

An urban setting will give patients a modern synergy with surrounding healthcare facilities, he said.

Mental health institutes in Knoxville, Kansas City and Columbus, Ohio, have chosen to build new facilities in town, he said. Knoxville’s Lakeshore facility became a parks and recreation office in 2019.

“The trend is not to go back out in the country,” Mr. Robbins said.

Though the Moccasin Bend property is a beautiful setting, he said, in-town designs include courtyards and views of the river. He said the $287 million-project can afford $5 million for new property. Other circulating ideas have included the Erlanger North property and Engel Stadium property.

Mr. Robbins lamented a 1950 attempt to establish an 800-acre Moccasin Bend National Park, approved by President Harry Truman and then blocked by state governor Frank Clement in 1953.

Mr. Robbins dubbed the peninsula’s next era “the void of subsequent years.”

Mr. Robbins is the founding president of Friends of Moccasin Bend National Park, which became National Park Partners. Mr. Robbins served on Moccasin Bend Mental Health Institute board of directors for several years and served two years as chairman.

For more information and to find a form letter to send to elected officials, visit the National Park Partners website: nppcha.org.

Latest Headlines
Robbins Hopeful State Archaeological Study Will Snag Move To Rebuild Mental Hospital At Moccasin Bend
  • Breaking News
  • 9/30/2023
Multiple Houses And Vehicles Hit By Gunfire In Shootout Friday Evening On Brently Estates Drive
  • Breaking News
  • 9/30/2023
PREP FOOTBALL REGION STANDINGS: Week 7
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/30/2023
Chattanooga Fire Department Battles Commercial Fire In Hixson
Chattanooga Fire Department Battles Commercial Fire In Hixson
  • Breaking News
  • 9/30/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Has 2 Pairs Of Sunglasses Stolen From Car; Woman Steals Lighters And Stuffed Monkey When Refused Gas Refund
  • Breaking News
  • 9/30/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 9/30/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Woman Has 2 Pairs Of Sunglasses Stolen From Car; Woman Steals Lighters And Stuffed Monkey When Refused Gas Refund
  • 9/30/2023

A woman on Integra Vistas Drive told police she last saw her vehicle around 3 p.m. the day before, and she believes she left it locked. When she got back to it around 7:20 a.m., she discovered ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/30/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AYALA HERNANDEZ, ROLANDO ARTURO 613 ELINOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DOMESTIC ... more

Prominent Chattanooga Businessman Shot And Killed In Downtown Chattanooga; Arrest Made
Prominent Chattanooga Businessman Shot And Killed In Downtown Chattanooga; Arrest Made
  • 9/29/2023

A prominent Chattanooga businessman was shot and killed in downtown Chattanooga late Thursday night. Chattanooga Police on Friday afternoon arrested 57-year-old Darryl Roberts for the homicide ... more

Breaking News
Motorcyclist, 54, Dies In I-24 Wreck
  • 9/29/2023
Mayor Kelly Decries Downtown Murder; Defends Police
  • 9/29/2023
WWTA Enters $300 Million Consent Decree; To Pay Almost $600,000 Fine
  • 9/29/2023
Man Sentenced To 25 Years Without Parole In Assault Case
  • 9/29/2023
Bridge Construction Prompts Traffic Shift On Interstate 24 In Hamilton County
Bridge Construction Prompts Traffic Shift On Interstate 24 In Hamilton County
  • 9/29/2023
Opinion
Murder In Downtown Chattanooga Thursday Evening
  • 9/30/2023
Vision 2000 Undone
  • 9/29/2023
Jerry Summers: Homegrown Homeless Or Migrants?
Jerry Summers: Homegrown Homeless Or Migrants?
  • 9/30/2023
Shutdowns Revealed - And Response
  • 9/29/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 9/29/2023
Sports
Katie Woodruff Completes Hectic Week With Tennessee Women’s Mid-Amateur Title
  • 9/28/2023
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 5
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 5
  • 9/28/2023
Trio of Local Golfers Competing In Tennessee Junior Cup
  • 9/28/2023
UTC Volleyball Wins 3-1 Over ETSU
  • 9/29/2023
Lee Women Defeat Spring Hill College 3-1
  • 9/29/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Attending Celebration Of Stringer’s Ridge Preserve’s 10th Anniversary
  • 9/30/2023
Martinez Art Exhibition To Open With Reception In Squires Library At Lee University
Martinez Art Exhibition To Open With Reception In Squires Library At Lee University
  • 9/28/2023
Stacey Alexander: Captain Kid Flies Better At Night
  • 9/29/2023
PHOTOS: Soddy Daisy Fall Festival
  • 9/30/2023
Detective Jodi Terry Named First Responder Of The Year
Detective Jodi Terry Named First Responder Of The Year
  • 9/30/2023
Entertainment
Lee Chorale To Perform Fall Concert At Pangle Hall
  • 9/30/2023
150th Anniversary Celebration Events In South Pittsburg In October Announced
  • 9/29/2023
Chattanooga Celebrates 3rd Annual Hip-Hop Week Starting Oct. 7
  • 9/29/2023
String Theory Season 15 To Open Oct. 10
  • 9/29/2023
Ringgold Entertainer Randall Franks Participates In IBMA Awards
Ringgold Entertainer Randall Franks Participates In IBMA Awards
  • 9/29/2023
Opinion
Murder In Downtown Chattanooga Thursday Evening
  • 9/30/2023
Vision 2000 Undone
  • 9/29/2023
Jerry Summers: Homegrown Homeless Or Migrants?
Jerry Summers: Homegrown Homeless Or Migrants?
  • 9/30/2023
Dining
Inspired By Summers & Siskin Kitchens
  • 9/29/2023
Last Day For Zarzour's Is Oct. 20
Last Day For Zarzour's Is Oct. 20
  • 9/28/2023
Flying Squirrel Bar Closing Nov. 5 - With Plans To Reopen Focusing On Chinese, Tiki Cocktails
  • 9/21/2023
Business/Government
EPB Constantly Working To Stay Ahead Of The Game
  • 9/29/2023
Evann Freeman Promoted To EPB Vice President, Government And Community Relations
  • 9/30/2023
Tennessee Supreme Court Holds That Persons Convicted Of Vehicular Homicide By Intoxication Are Ineligible For Probation
  • 9/29/2023
Real Estate
Public Meeting To Be Held Monday Concerning Revitalization Of Westside Neighborhood
  • 9/29/2023
Commercial Center Near Mall Sells For $6,125,000
  • 9/28/2023
Commons Boulevard Strip Center Sells For $3.5 Million
  • 9/28/2023
Student Scene
UTC Set To Raise $1 Million From 1,500 Donors For Mocs Give Day
  • 9/28/2023
3rd Class Of Students Graduates From GNTC’s Electrical Lineworker Program
  • 9/28/2023
Lee’s Mulligan Earns PhD In English
Lee’s Mulligan Earns PhD In English
  • 9/28/2023
Living Well
Erlanger Behavioral Health Hospital Announces Robin Weagley As New CEO
  • 9/28/2023
CHI Memorial Earns National Accreditation From American College Of Surgeons Commission On Cancer
CHI Memorial Earns National Accreditation From American College Of Surgeons Commission On Cancer
  • 9/28/2023
Love’s Arm To Hold Annual “Jazz And Barbecue” Fundraising Dinner To Support Survivors Of Human Trafficking
  • 9/28/2023
Memories
Chickamauga Chapter DAR Hosts Quilt Of Valor Presentation
Chickamauga Chapter DAR Hosts Quilt Of Valor Presentation
  • 9/26/2023
Chattanooga's Chickamauga Chapter NSDAR Celebrates Constitution Week 2023
Chattanooga's Chickamauga Chapter NSDAR Celebrates Constitution Week 2023
  • 9/26/2023
Monument Restoration And Education On Chickamauga Battlefield Program Is Sept. 29
  • 9/26/2023
Outdoors
Walden's Ridge Park Opens After 7 Years Of Collaboration
  • 9/30/2023
Tennessee American Water And The City of Chattanooga Announce Environmental Project At Warner Park
  • 9/30/2023
Spotted Lanternfly Detected In Middle Tennessee
Spotted Lanternfly Detected In Middle Tennessee
  • 9/28/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 38: Christmas And Holidays
  • 9/30/2023
Brookhaven, Ga., Offers Small Town Charm And Big City Access
Brookhaven, Ga., Offers Small Town Charm And Big City Access
  • 9/15/2023
Tourism In Hamilton County Generated $1.6 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
Tourism In Hamilton County Generated $1.6 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
  • 9/14/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Our Attitude Toward Money Depends On Who We Think Owns It
Bob Tamasy: Our Attitude Toward Money Depends On Who We Think Owns It
  • 9/28/2023
"I Think We Ought To Trust Him" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 9/27/2023
Grace Baptist Tabernacle To Hold Ladies Conference Oct. 28
  • 9/27/2023
Obituaries
Roy Samuel Wood
Roy Samuel Wood
  • 9/30/2023
Thomas "Tom" Samuel Cooke
Thomas "Tom" Samuel Cooke
  • 9/30/2023
Ella “Nana” Wooten
Ella “Nana” Wooten
  • 9/29/2023
Area Obituaries
Stewart, Kathryn (Tunnel Hill)
Stewart, Kathryn (Tunnel Hill)
  • 9/29/2023
Stargel, Rex (Rocky Face)
  • 9/29/2023
Russell, Terel Allen (Dalton)
Russell, Terel Allen (Dalton)
  • 9/29/2023