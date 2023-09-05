Latest Headlines

Bicycle Stolen At Southern Adventist University - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  • Tuesday, September 5, 2023

A Southern Adventist University student reported that their bicycle had been stolen from the campus while they had been in class.

Officers encountered an individual sleeping on the sidewalk in the 9400 block of Apison Pike. The individual’s well being was checked and they were given a courtesy ride to another location.

A concerned citizen reported four elderly individuals walking around in socks and walkers in the 9400 block of Apison Pike. The caller advised that they looked as if they may have left the assisted living facility. An officer located the individuals. All had shoes and two were the children of the other two just out for a stroll.

An officer answered questions for an individual at city hall who had recently sold a vehicle to an out of state friend.

An officer was notified of animals left in a parked vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. The animals were in good health. The vehicle owner was contacted and advised to avoid such actions in the future.

Officers spoke with a group of people in the 8200 block of Apison Pike who were performing a long walk to bring awareness to domestic violence.

An officer responded to Grindstone Estates after receiving a complaint of solicitation without a city permit. Contact was made with the solicitors and they left without incident.

An officer answered questions for a parent residing in the Robinson Farm neighborhood regarding their teenager’s behavior.

A concerned citizen requested a well-being check of an adult and a child in the 5900 block of Reagan Lane. Everything checked out okay.

A concerned citizen requested police to check the well-being of an individual walking with a suitcase in the 5000 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road. The individual could not be located.

An alarm was activated at Hoven Automotive, in the 10300 block of Lee Highway. Everything checked out ok.

Collegedale police assisted Soddy Daisy police and the sheriff’s office with a traffic stop at the I-75 exit 9 ramp that occurred after a pursuit that had started in Soddy Daisy. The driver was taken into custody by Soddy Daisy police.

Collegedale police assisted the sheriff’s office with a domestic violence call at the Ardmore Heights apartment complex, in the 4600 block of Ardmore Lane.

An unknown 911 call came in from the Hawthorne at the Summit apartment complex. The area was checked but no emergencies were found.

Officers were called to a home in the 9500 block of Ilene Court after a suspicious person had knocked on the door. It was found that the individual had simply gone to the wrong home.

An alarm was activated at the Regions Bank at Four Corners. The bank was secure. Everything checked out ok.

While conducting routine neighborhood patrols, a night shift officer found a parked vehicle with an open rear hatch in the 5000 block of High Street. Contact was made with the owner who advised that the hatch had been left open by accident.

An individual was arrested for stealing alcohol from the Circle K in the 5000 block of Little Debbie Parkway. They were also charged with being in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, as well as criminal trespass.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a bond revocation warrant for driving on a suspended license.

Officers made contact with a homeless individual in the 8800 block of Old Lee Highway. An officer provided the individual a courtesy ride to the Bonny Oaks area.


Latest Headlines
Bicycle Stolen At Southern Adventist University - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 9/5/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 9/5/2023
Police Blotter: Chick-fil-A Employees Have Cars Vandalized 4 Times; Stranger Trying To Get In Man’s House Has His Lost Keys
  • Breaking News
  • 9/5/2023
Moc Golfers Tied For Fourth At Marquette Intercollegiate
  • Sports
  • 9/4/2023
Chattanooga Masonic Center Damaged By Arson And Vandalism
  • Breaking News
  • 9/4/2023
Chattanooga Titans Fans Celebrate 5th Season
  • Sports
  • 9/4/2023
Breaking News
Bicycle Stolen At Southern Adventist University - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 9/5/2023

A Southern Adventist University student reported that their bicycle had been stolen from the campus while they had been in class. Officers encountered an individual sleeping on the sidewalk ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/5/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABERNATHY, COREY CORTEZ 959 GATEWAY AVE Chattanooga, 374023462 Age at Arrest: 47 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD ROBBERY ... more

Police Blotter: Chick-fil-A Employees Have Cars Vandalized 4 Times; Stranger Trying To Get In Man’s House Has His Lost Keys
  • 9/5/2023

A shift leader at Chick-fil-A at 5740 Highway 153 called police about vandalism that took place by the parking lot. The man said this was the fourth time that the employees’ cars have been vandalized ... more

Breaking News
Police Blotter: Woman Finds Her Stolen Phone On Side Of Road; Neighbors Argue Over Parking
  • 9/4/2023
Road Rage Incident Begins With Littering - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 9/4/2023
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 9/4/2023
Walker County Arrest Report For Aug. 28-Sept. 3
  • 9/4/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/4/2023
Opinion
Profiles Of Valor: Maj. Joseph Jacob Foss, USMC, MoH
  • 9/2/2023
State Rep. Greg Vital’s Capitol Hill Review
  • 9/2/2023
A Price To Pay
  • 9/2/2023
Again, Why, When White Children Are Murdered? - And Response
  • 9/2/2023
Our Expensive County Mayor - And Response (3)
  • 9/1/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Special Uniforms Will Honor "Artful Dodger" Condredge Holloway
Dan Fleser: Special Uniforms Will Honor "Artful Dodger" Condredge Holloway
  • 9/4/2023
Vols Looking For Improvement In All Phases As They Prepare For Home Opener
Vols Looking For Improvement In All Phases As They Prepare For Home Opener
  • 9/4/2023
Rob Desisto Wins FCA 5K In 15:21
Rob Desisto Wins FCA 5K In 15:21
  • 9/4/2023
Moc Golfers Tied For Fourth At Marquette Intercollegiate
  • 9/4/2023
Chattanooga Titans Fans Celebrate 5th Season
  • 9/4/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Massey's Kitchen Is A Destination Restaurant
  • 9/4/2023
Chattanooga Hero Larry Taylor To Receive Medal Of Honor Tuesday; “Welcome Home” Parade Set Sept. 11
  • 9/2/2023
Jerry Summers: Yogi Berra’s Greatest Quotes
Jerry Summers: Yogi Berra’s Greatest Quotes
  • 9/4/2023
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 9/4/2023
John Shearer: An Architectural Look At Threatened Alpine Crest, Clifton Hills, DuPont, Hixson, And Rivermont Elementaries
  • 9/1/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Masonic Center Damaged By Arson And Vandalism
  • 9/4/2023
String Theory At The Hunter Announces Concert Lineup For 15th Season
  • 9/4/2023
Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials To Perform At Songbirds Sept. 24
Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials To Perform At Songbirds Sept. 24
  • 8/31/2023
Jesse Daniel Edwards Live At Cherry Street Tavern Sept. 16
  • 9/4/2023
Ensemble Theatre Of Chattanooga Presents The Penitent Sept. 8-16
Ensemble Theatre Of Chattanooga Presents The Penitent Sept. 8-16
  • 9/4/2023
Opinion
Profiles Of Valor: Maj. Joseph Jacob Foss, USMC, MoH
  • 9/2/2023
State Rep. Greg Vital’s Capitol Hill Review
  • 9/2/2023
A Price To Pay
  • 9/2/2023
Dining
Five Star Food Service Expands Territory With Acquisition Of Southern Vending
  • 9/4/2023
It Won't Be The Same At Countryside Cafe Without Ponder
It Won't Be The Same At Countryside Cafe Without Ponder
  • 8/26/2023
Sabor Modern Latino & Sushi Restaurant Opens In Red Bank
Sabor Modern Latino & Sushi Restaurant Opens In Red Bank
  • 8/23/2023
Business
Gas Prices Rise 5.0 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 9/5/2023
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 9/4/2023
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews DeJuan Jordan
  • 9/4/2023
Real Estate
Mountain T.O.P. Housing Summit Is Thursday, Friday
  • 9/4/2023
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For August
  • 9/1/2023
NAR Honors Realtor From Chattanooga As 2023 Good Neighbor Awards Finalist
  • 8/31/2023
Student Scene
Lee Art Faculty Host Exhibition
Lee Art Faculty Host Exhibition
  • 9/4/2023
Campbell And Patterson Named 2023-24 Tucker Scholars In Nursing
Campbell And Patterson Named 2023-24 Tucker Scholars In Nursing
  • 9/4/2023
GNTC Aviation Maintenance Technology Graduate Soars In Career With Delta
GNTC Aviation Maintenance Technology Graduate Soars In Career With Delta
  • 8/31/2023
Living Well
Hamilton County Taking Action To Combat Opioid Epidemic With Incoming Settlement Dollars From State
  • 8/31/2023
Cardiothoracic Surgeon Brett Melnikoff, MD, Joins The Chattanooga Heart Institute
Cardiothoracic Surgeon Brett Melnikoff, MD, Joins The Chattanooga Heart Institute
  • 9/1/2023
CHI Memorial Awarded ‘Thrombectomy Capable’ Certification
CHI Memorial Awarded ‘Thrombectomy Capable’ Certification
  • 8/31/2023
Memories
18th Annual Moccasin Bend Lecture Series Lineup Announced
  • 9/2/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Naman Crowe
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Naman Crowe
  • 8/30/2023
Local Family Celebrates 65 Years Together
  • 9/2/2023
Outdoors
Comment Period Open For Fishing Regulation Proposals
  • 8/31/2023
Labor Day Marks Final Major Holiday Boating Weekend
  • 8/31/2023
Tennessee River Gorge Trust Celebrates Brand-New Mountain Biking Trail System On Aetna Mountain
  • 8/30/2023
Travel
Parks, Trails And Rivers Of Goldsboro, North Carolina
Parks, Trails And Rivers Of Goldsboro, North Carolina
  • 8/23/2023
Downtown Blue Ridge, Ga., Is A Peak Experience
Downtown Blue Ridge, Ga., Is A Peak Experience
  • 8/22/2023
Tourism To Chickamauga And Chattanooga National Military Park Contributes $81,396,000 To Local Economy
  • 8/21/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Time For Celebrating A Labor Of Love
Bob Tamasy: Time For Celebrating A Labor Of Love
  • 9/4/2023
Journey Ministries 12th Annual Fundraiser Golf Tournament Is Sept. 19 At Windstone
  • 9/3/2023
Apison Baptist Church Childrens Awanas Work On Community Project
Apison Baptist Church Childrens Awanas Work On Community Project
  • 9/1/2023
Obituaries
William Edward Alley
William Edward Alley
  • 9/4/2023
Priscilla Hiltz Flanigan
Priscilla Hiltz Flanigan
  • 9/4/2023
Jarrod Ryan Payne
Jarrod Ryan Payne
  • 9/4/2023
Area Obituaries
Plaugher, Carl Jacob (Cleveland)
Plaugher, Carl Jacob (Cleveland)
  • 9/3/2023
Eaves, Edna Mae (Cleveland)
Eaves, Edna Mae (Cleveland)
  • 9/3/2023
Smith, Lynda (Cleveland)
Smith, Lynda (Cleveland)
  • 9/3/2023