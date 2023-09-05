Bicycle Stolen At Southern Adventist University - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

A Southern Adventist University student reported that their bicycle had been stolen from the campus while they had been in class.

Officers encountered an individual sleeping on the sidewalk in the 9400 block of Apison Pike. The individual’s well being was checked and they were given a courtesy ride to another location.

A concerned citizen reported four elderly individuals walking around in socks and walkers in the 9400 block of Apison Pike. The caller advised that they looked as if they may have left the assisted living facility. An officer located the individuals. All had shoes and two were the children of the other two just out for a stroll.

An officer answered questions for an individual at city hall who had recently sold a vehicle to an out of state friend.

An officer was notified of animals left in a parked vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. The animals were in good health. The vehicle owner was contacted and advised to avoid such actions in the future.

Officers spoke with a group of people in the 8200 block of Apison Pike who were performing a long walk to bring awareness to domestic violence.

An officer responded to Grindstone Estates after receiving a complaint of solicitation without a city permit. Contact was made with the solicitors and they left without incident.

An officer answered questions for a parent residing in the Robinson Farm neighborhood regarding their teenager’s behavior.

A concerned citizen requested a well-being check of an adult and a child in the 5900 block of Reagan Lane. Everything checked out okay.

A concerned citizen requested police to check the well-being of an individual walking with a suitcase in the 5000 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road. The individual could not be located.

An alarm was activated at Hoven Automotive, in the 10300 block of Lee Highway. Everything checked out ok.

Collegedale police assisted Soddy Daisy police and the sheriff’s office with a traffic stop at the I-75 exit 9 ramp that occurred after a pursuit that had started in Soddy Daisy. The driver was taken into custody by Soddy Daisy police.

Collegedale police assisted the sheriff’s office with a domestic violence call at the Ardmore Heights apartment complex, in the 4600 block of Ardmore Lane.

An unknown 911 call came in from the Hawthorne at the Summit apartment complex. The area was checked but no emergencies were found.

Officers were called to a home in the 9500 block of Ilene Court after a suspicious person had knocked on the door. It was found that the individual had simply gone to the wrong home.

An alarm was activated at the Regions Bank at Four Corners. The bank was secure. Everything checked out ok.

While conducting routine neighborhood patrols, a night shift officer found a parked vehicle with an open rear hatch in the 5000 block of High Street. Contact was made with the owner who advised that the hatch had been left open by accident.

An individual was arrested for stealing alcohol from the Circle K in the 5000 block of Little Debbie Parkway. They were also charged with being in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, as well as criminal trespass.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a bond revocation warrant for driving on a suspended license.

Officers made contact with a homeless individual in the 8800 block of Old Lee Highway. An officer provided the individual a courtesy ride to the Bonny Oaks area.



