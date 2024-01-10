Latest Headlines

Eversole Tells Commission That Stadium Is "Less Than 10%" Of Wheland/U.S. Pipe Project, But Is Anchor

  • Wednesday, January 10, 2024

County Commission Chairman Jeff Eversole on Wednesday told commission members that the planned Southside Stadium "is less than 10 percent of the total project" at the Wheland/U.S. Pipe property.

Chairman Eversole said he was not saying which side he was on in the discussion about continued funding of the stadium, but he said the stadium "is the anchor that is going to create the development around it."

He said at a meeting on Thursday involving County Commission and City Council members and others at the Chamber office there would be information "on the financial commitments for the county, city and the other partners involved."

Officials said that the cost of the stadium has risen from $79.5 million to $120 million. The Lookouts and the property owners said they would front the extra $40 million to be repaid later. 

County Mayor Weston Wamp earlier said repayment of a $40 million loan from the developers "will require an additional $100 million of tax dollars towards the project over the next 30 years at current interest rates. Furthermore, faulty financial models used in the summer of 2022 and higher interest rates have led to a projected $15 million debt service shortfall that city and county taxpayers will be on the hook for in the coming years."

The Sports Authority, which is to own the new home for the Lookouts, meets Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at City Hall.

The joint meeting at the Chamber office on Broad Street is Thursday at 5 p.m.

Chairman Eversole said attempts were made to livestream that meeting, but he said it did not appear that was going to work out. However, he said a recording will be made of the session.

Latest Headlines
County Gets $260,000 From The State For Security Upgrades
  • Breaking News
  • 1/10/2024
Eversole Tells Commission That Stadium Is "Less Than 10%" Of Wheland/U.S. Pipe Project, But Is Anchor
  • Breaking News
  • 1/10/2024
Missy Crutchfield Announces Run For School Board District 4
Missy Crutchfield Announces Run For School Board District 4
  • Breaking News
  • 1/10/2024
Longtime Civic And Business Leader, Heroic Army Platoon Leader John Guerry Dies At 98
Longtime Civic And Business Leader, Heroic Army Platoon Leader John Guerry Dies At 98
  • Breaking News
  • 1/10/2024
Dan Fleser: A Fan At The Cotton Bowl
Dan Fleser: A Fan At The Cotton Bowl
  • Sports
  • 1/10/2024
State Comptroller Says Former Brainerd High Cheerleading, Cosmetology Teacher Did Not Remit Certain Funds
  • Breaking News
  • 1/10/2024
Breaking News
County Gets $260,000 From The State For Security Upgrades
  • 1/10/2024

Circuit Court Judge Mike Dumitru said Wednesday that the state is awarding the county $260,000 for three specific projects involving court security. The judge said the county would need to ... more

Missy Crutchfield Announces Run For School Board District 4
Missy Crutchfield Announces Run For School Board District 4
  • 1/10/2024

Missy Crutchfield has announced in a Facebook live video she is running for Hamilton County School Board District 4 in the March 5 Primary Election. Ms. Crutchfield said her campaign is focusing ... more

State Comptroller Says Former Brainerd High Cheerleading, Cosmetology Teacher Did Not Remit Certain Funds
  • 1/10/2024

An investigation by the state Comptroller found that a former teacher at Brainerd High School who was over cheerleading and cosmetology failed to remit certain funds to the school. The teacher ... more

Breaking News
Signal Mountain Takes Steps To Deal With Recently Discovered Deficit Of Over $800,000
  • 1/10/2024
Police Blotter: Man Says Semitruck Driver Threw Bottle Of Urine At His Car; Woman Thinks Her Mother's Caregiver Is Stealing Money From Her
  • 1/10/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/10/2024
Heavy Rain Closes Davidson Road In East Brainerd
  • 1/9/2024
Police Blotter: Drunk Man Needs Help Getting Into His Mom's House; Man's Vehicle Stolen From Work, Later Recovered
  • 1/9/2024
Opinion
Our Chugly Planning Commission
  • 1/10/2024
Standardize Batteries
  • 1/10/2024
The Media Matters To Educators
  • 1/10/2024
Popcorn, Peanuts And Crackerjacks - Take Me Out To The Ballgame
  • 1/9/2024
Turn The "Field Of Schemes" Into The "Field Of Dreams"
  • 1/9/2024
Sports
Dan Fleser: A Fan At The Cotton Bowl
Dan Fleser: A Fan At The Cotton Bowl
  • 1/10/2024
Vols Football Finishes #17 In Both Polls
Vols Football Finishes #17 In Both Polls
  • 1/9/2024
Lady Vols Come Back From 17 Down To Win By 18 Over Kentucky
  • 1/7/2024
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 1/30/2024
UTC Women Host Mercer In SoCon Opener
  • 1/9/2024
Happenings
Hixson Lions Club Makes Donation For Law Enforcement Appreciation Day In Tennessee
Hixson Lions Club Makes Donation For Law Enforcement Appreciation Day In Tennessee
  • 1/9/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer’s Ruminations - Youthful Revelry
Diana Walters: A Boomer’s Ruminations - Youthful Revelry
  • 1/10/2024
Did You Know? Optimist Or Pessimist
Did You Know? Optimist Or Pessimist
  • 1/10/2024
KELCURT Foundation, Soddy-Daisy Community Library To Host Minerva's Masquerade
  • 1/10/2024
Cemetery Cleanup Set For Jan. 16-19
  • 1/9/2024
Entertainment
Owner Of US-101 Radio Station In Chattanooga Files Bankruptcy
  • 1/8/2024
Marcia Ball Performs Live In Chattanooga Feb. 20
  • 1/8/2024
Best of Grizzard- Sobriety Hints
Best of Grizzard- Sobriety Hints
  • 1/9/2024
The Color Purple Production Set For Feb. 10 At The Howard School
  • 1/10/2024
Lookout Wild Film Festival Gets Underway Thursday
  • 1/7/2024
Opinion
Our Chugly Planning Commission
  • 1/10/2024
Standardize Batteries
  • 1/10/2024
The Media Matters To Educators
  • 1/10/2024
Dining
Gondolier Pizza On Lee Highway Has New Owners
  • 1/4/2024
Totto Sushi And Grill Brings Back All You Can Eat Sushi And Hot Bar For Lunchtime
Totto Sushi And Grill Brings Back All You Can Eat Sushi And Hot Bar For Lunchtime
  • 1/2/2024
Jacob Myers On The River Restaurant In Dayton Closes After Operating Nearly 25 Years
  • 12/22/2023
Business/Government
The Company Lab And gener8tor Announce First Cohort For Sustainable Mobility Accelerator
  • 1/10/2024
Mayor’s Council For Women To Host 6th Annual Policy Conference
  • 1/10/2024
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 1/10/2024
Real Estate
Kadi Brown: 5 Tasks Every Homeowner Should Do In January
Kadi Brown: 5 Tasks Every Homeowner Should Do In January
  • 1/4/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Dec. 28-Jan. 3
  • 1/4/2024
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For December
  • 1/3/2024
Student Scene
UTC's Probasco Distinguished Chair of Free Enterprise To Host J. Brandon Bolen In First Educational Event Of 2024
UTC's Probasco Distinguished Chair of Free Enterprise To Host J. Brandon Bolen In First Educational Event Of 2024
  • 1/9/2024
Pannell To Lead Communications For Dalton Schools
Pannell To Lead Communications For Dalton Schools
  • 1/9/2024
UTC’s Institute Of Contemporary Art To Host Artist Becky Suss And Pulitzer Prize Finalist Ann Patchett
UTC’s Institute Of Contemporary Art To Host Artist Becky Suss And Pulitzer Prize Finalist Ann Patchett
  • 1/8/2024
Living Well
Blood Assurance Says Blood Donations Needed Immediately
  • 1/10/2024
Legacy Senior Living Announces Stacey Swinney As Regional Director Of Operations
Legacy Senior Living Announces Stacey Swinney As Regional Director Of Operations
  • 1/9/2024
Bridging Gaps And Building Bridges: Insights On Whole Health In Chattanooga
Bridging Gaps And Building Bridges: Insights On Whole Health In Chattanooga
  • 1/9/2024
Memories
Politics Of Yellow Fever Exhibition Opens At Library Jan. 9
  • 1/9/2024
Earl Freudenberg: Gus Chamberlain - Colorful Radio Broadcaster
  • 1/2/2024
CAHA January Program Highlights 100th Anniversary Of Chattanooga Theatre Centre
  • 1/2/2024
Outdoors
Tennessee Wildlife Calendar Photo Contest Open Now And An Update on 2024 Trout Stocking
Tennessee Wildlife Calendar Photo Contest Open Now And An Update on 2024 Trout Stocking
  • 1/10/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: One More Sit
White Oak Mountain Ranger: One More Sit
  • 1/8/2024
TWRA Commission Set For 1-Day Meeting At Dyersburg
  • 1/8/2024
Travel
Jazzed Up February At Huntsville Botanical Garden Pairs Symphony Of Flavors And Soulful Melodies
  • 1/9/2024
Sandhill Crane Festival Set For Jan. 13-14
  • 1/8/2024
John Shearer: Visiting A New Campus On Annual North Carolina Trip
  • 1/4/2024
Church
Community SING Is Jan. 18 At St. Francis Of Assisi Episcopal Church
Community SING Is Jan. 18 At St. Francis Of Assisi Episcopal Church
  • 1/9/2024
Dr. Jada Daves To Speak At SCWN Marketplace Luncheon Jan. 25; Author Nita Tin To Conduct Book Signing
Dr. Jada Daves To Speak At SCWN Marketplace Luncheon Jan. 25; Author Nita Tin To Conduct Book Signing
  • 1/8/2024
Bryan College Presents “United At Bryan” With Concert By Passion City Church Feb. 9
Bryan College Presents “United At Bryan” With Concert By Passion City Church Feb. 9
  • 1/8/2024
Obituaries
John Patten Guerry
John Patten Guerry
  • 1/10/2024
Ericka Charrice Craft
Ericka Charrice Craft
  • 1/10/2024
Johnnie Bigsley Reese, Jr.
Johnnie Bigsley Reese, Jr.
  • 1/10/2024
Area Obituaries
Carnes, David Michael (Cohutta)
Carnes, David Michael (Cohutta)
  • 1/10/2024
Richeson, Bettye Kaye Dodson (Athens)
Richeson, Bettye Kaye Dodson (Athens)
  • 1/10/2024
Brown, Paul Anderson Jr. (Cleveland)
Brown, Paul Anderson Jr. (Cleveland)
  • 1/10/2024