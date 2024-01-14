Latest Headlines

Annual Martin Luther King Day March And Parade Cancelled Due To Inclement Weather

  • Sunday, January 14, 2024

Due to the anticipation of inclement weather, out of an abundance of caution, the 54th annual march and parade and Martin Luther King Day main program, scheduled for Monday, will be cancelled.

Unity Group of Chattanooga officials said, "While this is unfortunate, we would like to thank all the organizers, volunteers, sponsors and City of Chattanooga for their commitment and dedication this year.

"Dr. King's holiday is an occasion when we all pause to reflect upon many of the ideals and principles that make us a great nation and community, namely self-worth, dignity and respect for all people.

It is through exemplifying love and charity for all people that we build up and plant atop solid ground, the 'Beloved Community.'"

Latest Headlines
Annual Martin Luther King Day March And Parade Cancelled Due To Inclement Weather
  • Breaking News
  • 1/14/2024
PHOTOS: UTC Women Cruise Past Samford
  • Sports
  • 1/14/2024
Police Blotter: Pizza Delivery Woman Escapes Men On Water Street; Lawnmower Found In Middle Of Broad Street
  • Breaking News
  • 1/14/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 1/14/2024
Langley Brothers Lead UNC-Greensboro Past Mocs
  • Sports
  • 1/13/2024
Big Second Half Leads Union Over Lady Flames
  • Sports
  • 1/13/2024
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Pizza Delivery Woman Escapes Men On Water Street; Lawnmower Found In Middle Of Broad Street
  • 1/14/2024

An officer met with a woman at Papa Johns on Water Street. She said she was delivering a pizza in the area of Water Street but could not locate the correct address. While in the area she attempted ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/14/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BLAINEY, RYAN SCOTT 7931 ORCHARDVALLEY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 36 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff Booked for ... more

Former County Finance Director Louis Wright Dies At 73
Former County Finance Director Louis Wright Dies At 73
  • 1/13/2024

Former County Finance Director Louis Wright has died at 73. Mr. Wright worked for the Hamilton County government for over 38 years. He graduated from Tyner High School and earned his ... more

Breaking News
Police Blotter: Woman Thinks Someone Came In Her Apartment And Cut Her Blouse; Possible Thief Has Text Proof He Was Allowed To Take Items
  • 1/13/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/13/2024
Kisha Cheeks Qualifies For Democratic Primary For Circuit Court Judge Division III
Kisha Cheeks Qualifies For Democratic Primary For Circuit Court Judge Division III
  • 1/12/2024
Judge Alex McVeagh Qualifies To Run In Republican Primary For Circuit Court Judge
Judge Alex McVeagh Qualifies To Run In Republican Primary For Circuit Court Judge
  • 1/12/2024
Police Blotter: Woman Driving Wrong Way On I-75 Is Lost; Homeless Woman Tries To Camp Inside Business
  • 1/12/2024
Opinion
Profiles of Valor: MSgt William Crawford - Life Lessons In leadership From A Humble Janitor.
Profiles of Valor: MSgt William Crawford - Life Lessons In leadership From A Humble Janitor.
  • 1/13/2024
Will Weston Wamp Choose Progress Or Pettiness? - And Response (3)
  • 1/13/2024
Your Vote Is Meaningless
  • 1/13/2024
Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For Jan. 12
  • 1/12/2024
Jerry Summers: Dog Owners Revolt
Jerry Summers: Dog Owners Revolt
  • 1/12/2024
Sports
Knecht's 36 Points Lead #5 Vols To Comeback Win, 85-79, At Georgia
Knecht's 36 Points Lead #5 Vols To Comeback Win, 85-79, At Georgia
  • 1/13/2024
Hot-Shooting UTC Women Cruise Past Samford
  • 1/13/2024
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 1/30/2024
PHOTOS: UTC Women Cruise Past Samford
  • 1/14/2024
Langley Brothers Lead UNC-Greensboro Past Mocs
  • 1/13/2024
Happenings
Urban League To Host Annual MLK Day Youth Leadership Symposium
  • 1/12/2024
Unity Group Of Chattanooga And Hutchins Academy LLC Join Forces Again For Second Annual Book Drive
Unity Group Of Chattanooga And Hutchins Academy LLC Join Forces Again For Second Annual Book Drive
  • 1/12/2024
Bill Owens – 50 Years Of Helping Families
  • 1/12/2024
Volunteers Needed Jan. 20 To Retire Wreaths
  • 1/12/2024
Beyond Walls: Stories Of Abolition And Community Program Is Postponed By Unity Group
  • 1/12/2024
Entertainment
Musicians, Speakers To Come Together For “O King” Jan. 25
Musicians, Speakers To Come Together For “O King” Jan. 25
  • 1/12/2024
Renowned Organist Nathan Laube To Perform On SAU Campus Jan. 28
Renowned Organist Nathan Laube To Perform On SAU Campus Jan. 28
  • 1/12/2024
Best of Grizzard - Football Finale
Best of Grizzard - Football Finale
  • 1/12/2024
CSO Masterworks Concert Presenting Dvorak Symphony No. 6 Is Thursday
  • 1/12/2024
Lee’s Wei To Present Piano Recital
Lee’s Wei To Present Piano Recital
  • 1/12/2024
Opinion
Profiles of Valor: MSgt William Crawford - Life Lessons In leadership From A Humble Janitor.
Profiles of Valor: MSgt William Crawford - Life Lessons In leadership From A Humble Janitor.
  • 1/13/2024
Will Weston Wamp Choose Progress Or Pettiness? - And Response (3)
  • 1/13/2024
Your Vote Is Meaningless
  • 1/13/2024
Dining
The Lookout Mountain Club Unveils Transformation Of Fairyland Clubhouse Dining Room
  • 1/12/2024
Gondolier Pizza On Lee Highway Has New Owners
  • 1/4/2024
Totto Sushi And Grill Brings Back All You Can Eat Sushi And Hot Bar For Lunchtime
Totto Sushi And Grill Brings Back All You Can Eat Sushi And Hot Bar For Lunchtime
  • 1/2/2024
Business/Government
Walker County Board Of Commissioners Elects New Vice Chair
Walker County Board Of Commissioners Elects New Vice Chair
  • 1/12/2024
Food City Ribbon Cutting/Re-Grand Opening In Cleveland Is Jan. 17
  • 1/12/2024
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 1/12/2024
Real Estate
County Commission To Vote Next Wednesday On 2 Large Soddy Daisy Residential Projects
  • 1/10/2024
Kadi Brown: Igniting Positivity In Others In 2024
Kadi Brown: Igniting Positivity In Others In 2024
  • 1/10/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Jan. 4-10
  • 1/11/2024
Student Scene
East Hamilton High's Emily English Is Winner of Annual Congressional App Challenge
  • 1/12/2024
Dr. Bernice King And Dr. Ilyasah Shabazz To Headline UTC MLK Day
Dr. Bernice King And Dr. Ilyasah Shabazz To Headline UTC MLK Day
  • 1/11/2024
Lee To Honor, Celebrate MLK Jr. With Week Of Activities
  • 1/10/2024
Living Well
Community Foundation Of Greater Chattanooga Promotes Robin Posey To Senior Director Of Philanthropic Research
Community Foundation Of Greater Chattanooga Promotes Robin Posey To Senior Director Of Philanthropic Research
  • 1/12/2024
Blood Assurance Says Blood Donations Needed Immediately
  • 1/10/2024
Legacy Senior Living Announces Stacey Swinney As Regional Director Of Operations
Legacy Senior Living Announces Stacey Swinney As Regional Director Of Operations
  • 1/9/2024
Memories
Properties Considered For National Register Of Historic Places
  • 1/11/2024
Politics Of Yellow Fever Exhibition Opens At Library Jan. 9
  • 1/9/2024
Earl Freudenberg: Gus Chamberlain - Colorful Radio Broadcaster
  • 1/2/2024
Outdoors
TWRA Commission Starts 2024 Meeting Schedule In Dyersburg
  • 1/12/2024
Tennessee Wildlife Calendar Photo Contest Open Now And An Update on 2024 Trout Stocking
Tennessee Wildlife Calendar Photo Contest Open Now And An Update on 2024 Trout Stocking
  • 1/10/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: One More Sit
White Oak Mountain Ranger: One More Sit
  • 1/8/2024
Travel
Giant-Screen Arctic Adventure, Peppy Penguins Offer Welcome Respite During Coming Cold Snap
  • 1/12/2024
Tennessee Tourism Unveils 2024 Vacation Guide
Tennessee Tourism Unveils 2024 Vacation Guide
  • 1/10/2024
Jazzed Up February At Huntsville Botanical Garden Pairs Symphony Of Flavors And Soulful Melodies
  • 1/9/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Maybe We Need An Outbreak Of FOMO - And JOMO
Bob Tamasy: Maybe We Need An Outbreak Of FOMO - And JOMO
  • 1/11/2024
"Men's Health" Is Focus At Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church's Men's Breakfast Jan. 20
"Men's Health" Is Focus At Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church's Men's Breakfast Jan. 20
  • 1/11/2024
"Getting Back On Track" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 1/12/2024
Obituaries
Paul Killian Hensley
Paul Killian Hensley
  • 1/14/2024
Robert “Bob” Hoover
Robert “Bob” Hoover
  • 1/14/2024
James E. Webb
James E. Webb
  • 1/13/2024
Area Obituaries
Grimes, Charlotte (Jasper)
Grimes, Charlotte (Jasper)
  • 1/13/2024
Carter, Dr. James L. (South Pittsburg)
Carter, Dr. James L. (South Pittsburg)
  • 1/13/2024
Cross, Don Allen (Cleveland)
Cross, Don Allen (Cleveland)
  • 1/13/2024