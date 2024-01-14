Annual Martin Luther King Day March And Parade Cancelled Due To Inclement Weather

Due to the anticipation of inclement weather, out of an abundance of caution, the 54th annual march and parade and Martin Luther King Day main program, scheduled for Monday, will be cancelled.

Unity Group of Chattanooga officials said, "While this is unfortunate, we would like to thank all the organizers, volunteers, sponsors and City of Chattanooga for their commitment and dedication this year.



"Dr. King's holiday is an occasion when we all pause to reflect upon many of the ideals and principles that make us a great nation and community, namely self-worth, dignity and respect for all people.

