Latest Headlines

John Kilkenny To Leave Chattanooga Symphony To Take New York Post

  • Friday, January 26, 2024
John Kilkenny
John Kilkenny

The New York Youth Symphony has reached to Chattanooga find its next executive director. The NYYS announced that after an in-depth and extensive search, it has appointed John Kilkenny as its next eecutive director starting in late March 2024. Mr. Kilkenny follows Shauna Quill, who was executive director for 12 years.

Mr. Kilkenny comes to NYYS from the Chattanooga Symphony and Opera and the Sewanee Music Festival, where he was Executive Director of both organizations.

Officials said, "In these roles, he has had extensive experience leading orchestral, chamber music and composition programs and supporting music education for aspiring young artists. He has demonstrated a keen ability to enhance the profile of these groups by adding creative new programming, expanding diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, and increasing community outreach."

“We are thrilled to have John at the helm of our organization,” explained Bill Kapell, President of NYYS Board of Trustees. “John’s experience and impressive knowledge of music education will surely help to propel NYYS to the next level. We are excited to see what John can do as he helps to shape our future and make our mark on young musicians even stronger and more impactful.”

As executive director, Mr. Kilkenny will be overseeing all aspects of the organization, including programs in orchestra, chamber music, jazz, composition, musical theatre songwriting, conducting and the newest NYYS orchestra, Crescendo. His duties will include overseeing community outreach, fundraising, artistic programming and marketing.

“NYYS is an incredible organization and a fantastic match for my passion and skillset – I cannot wait to get started and write the next chapter,” said Mr. Kilkenny. “They are one of the premiere arts education programs in the nation – leading the way in the training of young musicians. This is a dream opportunity for me.”

Among his accomplishments as executive eirector of the Chattanooga Symphony and Opera, Mr. Kilkenny guided their first music director search in 15 years and created the “Classics De-Classified” concert series, which brings CSO musicians into the community and includes the works of underrepresented composers. Appointed Artistic and Executive Director of the Sewanee Summer Music Festival in 2018, Mr. Kilkenny guided this esteemed festival to new heights of artistic and financial success, with significant increases in enrollment, earned revenue, and annual giving, and expanded partnerships with numerous DEI pathway programs, it was stated.

Officials said, "Recognized internationally as an engaging and thoughtful clinician, Mr. Kilkenny has enjoyed the opportunity to work with gifted young musicians at a wide range of institutions, including the Eastman School of Music, the Shepherd School at Rice University, University of Michigan, Juilliard Pre-College and Interlochen School for the Arts. A longstanding relationship with The Music for All has seen Mr. Kilkenny appear for many years as an evaluator and clinician for the Sandy Feldstein National Percussion Festival, and in 2019 he served as the percussion clinician for the MFA Honor Orchestra of America. John studied conducting with Anthony Maiello and began early percussion training with Jonathan Haas and William Richards. He received his bachelor’s degree at the Juilliard School under the tutelage of Greg Zuber and Daniel Druckman and completed a master’s degree at Temple University, where he studied with legendary percussionist Alan Abel."

Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 1/26/2024
John Kilkenny To Leave Chattanooga Symphony To Take New York Post
John Kilkenny To Leave Chattanooga Symphony To Take New York Post
  • Breaking News
  • 1/26/2024
BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Thursday, January 25th
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/25/2024
McCallie Wrestlers Shock Baylor, 39-32
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/25/2024
Cleveland State Hoops Team Wins At Motlow State
  • Sports
  • 1/25/2024
Covenant Women Lose 59-37 At Piedmont
  • Sports
  • 1/25/2024
Breaking News
Win A Copy Of All 5 Books In The Chattanooga Photo Series
  • 1/26/2024

Chattanoogan.com is sponsoring a contest giving away all five books in the Chattanooga Photo Series to one lucky person. One of the books is The Remarkable Stokes Collection , which sold out ... more

Police Blotter: Homeless Woman Causes Issues At Restaurant; Stolen Tag Is Found For The Second Time
  • 1/26/2024

Officers spoke with the workers at Gondalier Italian Restaurant on Lee Highway who said a homeless woman needed to be trespassed. The officer was informed she was causing problems. loitering, ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/26/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ASHBY, NATHANIEL AARON 919 BELVOIR AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412 Age at Arrest: 47 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge UNLAWFUL DRUG ... more

Breaking News
Town Hall On New Stadium Is Thursday
  • 1/25/2024
CEO Derek Bullard Announces Retirement From Siskin Children’s Institute
CEO Derek Bullard Announces Retirement From Siskin Children’s Institute
  • 1/25/2024
Police Blotter: Man Throws Siblings' Items In The Yard After Finding Them Fornicating; Officers Try To Help Man Stumbling Through Traffic
  • 1/25/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/25/2024
County Commission Approves School Maintenance Projects
  • 1/24/2024
Opinion
Dennis Norwood: New Stadium Will Keep Lookouts' History Alive
Dennis Norwood: New Stadium Will Keep Lookouts' History Alive
  • 1/24/2024
Our County Mayor's Town Hall Tantrum
  • 1/26/2024
Thanks For Urban League Support
  • 1/25/2024
Federal Courts Remain Steadfast In The Midst Of Societal And Technological Change
  • 1/25/2024
A Childcare Solution For Educators
  • 1/25/2024
Sports
Mocs' Wright Signs Five Year Extension With UTC
Mocs' Wright Signs Five Year Extension With UTC
  • 1/25/2024
Dan Fleser: Todd Helton To Be Inducted Into National Baseball Hall Of Fame
Dan Fleser: Todd Helton To Be Inducted Into National Baseball Hall Of Fame
  • 1/24/2024
UTC Men Win 79-65 At Wofford: Mocs Improve To 5-2 In Conference Play
  • 1/24/2024
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 1/30/2024
Cleveland State Hoops Team Wins At Motlow State
  • 1/25/2024
Happenings
Chattanooga Zoo Announces 2024 Schedule Of SAFE And Other Conservation Days
  • 1/25/2024
Judge Candidates Speak At Friends Of Hixson Coffee Meeting
Judge Candidates Speak At Friends Of Hixson Coffee Meeting
  • 1/25/2024
Jerry Summers: Georgia Peaches- T. Cobb And H. Aaron
Jerry Summers: Georgia Peaches- T. Cobb And H. Aaron
  • 1/25/2024
Chief John Ross DAR Presents Conservation And Excellence In Historic Preservation Awards
Chief John Ross DAR Presents Conservation And Excellence In Historic Preservation Awards
  • 1/25/2024
Upcoming Construction Related Road Closures And Lane Restrictions
  • 1/25/2024
Entertainment
Music River Festival Skipping 2024
  • 1/25/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 1/25/2024
Best Of Grizzard - The Loss And Love Of A Child
Best Of Grizzard - The Loss And Love Of A Child
  • 1/25/2024
Simmons-O'Neal Memorial Concert Honors Music Education Icons Edmonia Simmons And Everett O'Neal
  • 1/25/2024
Improv Chattanooga Welcomes Jason Parker As New Executive Director
  • 1/23/2024
Opinion
Dennis Norwood: New Stadium Will Keep Lookouts' History Alive
Dennis Norwood: New Stadium Will Keep Lookouts' History Alive
  • 1/24/2024
Our County Mayor's Town Hall Tantrum
  • 1/26/2024
Thanks For Urban League Support
  • 1/25/2024
Dining
Texas Roadhouse To Open In February At Hamilton Place
  • 1/18/2024
Cherry Street Brewing Closing This Weekend
  • 1/15/2024
The Lookout Mountain Club Unveils Transformation Of Fairyland Clubhouse Dining Room
  • 1/12/2024
Business/Government
Crown Subaru Opens Operations In New Lee Highway Location
Crown Subaru Opens Operations In New Lee Highway Location
  • 1/25/2024
December Unemployment Rates Down In Nearly Every Tennessee County
December Unemployment Rates Down In Nearly Every Tennessee County
  • 1/25/2024
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 1/25/2024
Real Estate
City Of Chattanooga To Offer Resource Fair Jan. 27 For Homeowners Looking To Sustain Property
  • 1/25/2024
Kadi Brown: Enhancing Service Through Tech Tools
Kadi Brown: Enhancing Service Through Tech Tools
  • 1/25/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Jan. 18-24
  • 1/25/2024
Student Scene
Lee To Offer Free ESL Classes
Lee To Offer Free ESL Classes
  • 1/25/2024
UTC Unveils Autonomous Vehicle For Smarter, Safer Urban Mobility
UTC Unveils Autonomous Vehicle For Smarter, Safer Urban Mobility
  • 1/25/2024
Chattanooga Area Natives Named Tennessee Tech "Trailblazers"
Chattanooga Area Natives Named Tennessee Tech "Trailblazers"
  • 1/25/2024
Living Well
Erlanger Recognizes Holly Hess, RN, As A DAISY Award Winner
Erlanger Recognizes Holly Hess, RN, As A DAISY Award Winner
  • 1/25/2024
Cyberattack Impacts Radiology 569,000 Patients
  • 1/24/2024
Dangerous Winter Weather Intensifying Emergency Blood Shortage
  • 1/24/2024
Memories
John Shearer: Information On Historic Red Bank Cemetery Sought
  • 1/22/2024
Historical Wilson School Recognized 75 Years After Its Inception
Historical Wilson School Recognized 75 Years After Its Inception
  • 1/22/2024
Soddy Daisy History Fair Postponed Due To Weather
Soddy Daisy History Fair Postponed Due To Weather
  • 1/18/2024
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Weather Changes
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Weather Changes
  • 1/25/2024
Jason Henegar Named TWFA Fisheries Division Chief
Jason Henegar Named TWFA Fisheries Division Chief
  • 1/24/2024
Outdoor Chattanooga Releases New Strategic Plan
  • 1/18/2024
Travel
Ruby Falls Debuts New Event Venue: Skyline Loft
Ruby Falls Debuts New Event Venue: Skyline Loft
  • 1/22/2024
36th Annual Southern Festival Of Books Set For Oct. 26-27 In Nashville
  • 1/23/2024
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Chamber Of Commerce Vice President Sybil Topil
  • 1/15/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Seeing Through The Windshield, Not The Rear View Mirror
  • 1/25/2024
'You Have To Have A Goal' Is Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 1/24/2024
Bob Tamasy: Feeling Sorry, Remorseful, Or Repentant?
Bob Tamasy: Feeling Sorry, Remorseful, Or Repentant?
  • 1/22/2024
Obituaries
Beverly Jackson
Beverly Jackson
  • 1/25/2024
Pamela Marion Mahoney Rudd
Pamela Marion Mahoney Rudd
  • 1/25/2024
Nathan Cole Knechtel
Nathan Cole Knechtel
  • 1/25/2024
Area Obituaries
Dunn, Carolyn Janette (Cleveland)
Dunn, Carolyn Janette (Cleveland)
  • 1/25/2024
Hewgley, Larry Carney (Cleveland)
Hewgley, Larry Carney (Cleveland)
  • 1/25/2024
Gipson, Gwendolyn (Ooltewah)
Gipson, Gwendolyn (Ooltewah)
  • 1/25/2024