Pothole Repairs Prompt Lane Closures On I-24 In Marion County

Drivers traveling on I-24 in Marion County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will have an impact on traffic. On Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. local time, Tennessee Department of Transportation maintenance crews will perform rolling roadblocks on I-24 in both directions between mile marker 155 and 164 for pothole repairs.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution as they travel through this area. Signage will be posted directing drivers through the work zone. This work is weather permitting.

Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay this work, it will be rescheduled to take place at a later date.