Latest Headlines

SRO Unit Now Fully Staffed, Sheriff Garrett Says

  • Thursday, January 4, 2024

Sheriff Austin Garrett announced that the HCSO School Resource Deputy Unit (SRD) is now fully staffed.

The Sheriff's Office recently hired nine new personnel, three of which have been assigned to the HCSO School Resource Deputy Unit. These three individuals, along with other SRDs previously hired since August of 2023, will fill the remaining vacant HCDE middle and high schools within our agency’s coverage agreement as well as the remaining unfilled Charter School assignments once their training is completed. These new SRDs will now undergo several weeks of specialized training, field training, and mentorship before being assigned to their respective schools.

Sheriff Garrett said, “Since I assumed the office of sheriff in September of 2022, we have successfully recruited 19 deputies to serve in our School Resource Deputy Unit. In order to make this unprecedented success a reality, my staff and I, along with support from County Mayor Weston Wamp and the Hamilton County Commission, implemented an agency-wide pay increase for our personnel and established a new and robust recruitment campaign to help recruit qualified and experienced personnel not only in our School Resource Deputy Unit, but throughout our entire agency. We have stayed the course and remained committed to filling these vacancies and we are now seeing the fruits of our labor. These efforts, supported by the newly implemented State-wide School Resource Officer Program Grant funded by Governor Bill Lee and the Tennessee General Assembly, have allowed us to get to this monumental point in our operations and demonstrates how the HCSO continues to lead the way in providing the best law enforcement services available not only for the citizens of Hamiton County, but most importantly, our community’s children.”

There are currently eight charter schools in Hamilton County, two of which were recently staffed in the fall of 2023 by School Resource Officers from the Soddy Daisy Police Department. The Chattanooga Police Department provides two School Resource Officers who serve alongside HCSO SRD’s as part of our county-wide program at Brainerd High School and Howard High School. The East Ridge Police Department has also assumed the responsibility to staff four HCDE schools within their city limits as well. With the HCSO School Resource Deputy Unit now fully staffed, once all training has been completed by the new recruits, every designated HCDE school and charter school within our agency’s coverage agreement will be covered by a School Resource Deputy.

Sheriff Garrett said, “I am grateful for the support and partnership we have received from the Soddy Daisy, Chattanooga, and East Ridge Police Departments with providing personnel as we as a community endeavor to expand the School Resource Deputy Program throughout our county and ensure our children have a safe, productive place to learn and grow.” 

Much of this expansion of the School Resource Deputy Program in Hamilton County into our local charter schools was possible due to a new Statewide School Resource Officer (SRO) Program Grant funded by Governor Bill Lee and the Tennessee General Assembly, it was stated.

Senator Bo Watson said, "As a senior state senator, public safety – particularly in our schools – remains a top priority. This includes attracting and recruiting qualified school resource deputies and officers to serve and protect in our schools across Hamilton County. This is no easy task, and I want to personally commend Sheriff Garrett, his team and our community who worked hard to bring this together – including the state delegation, Hamilton County and surrounding municipalities which helped ensure it was funded.” 

The School Resource Deputy Officer Program Grant provides funding to local law enforcement entities to place one full-time, POST-certified SRO in each K-12 public school and public charter school in Tennessee. Local law enforcement agencies are eligible to apply for funding not to exceed $75,000 per year, per SRO, per school for which they are responsible for providing SRO services.

The HCSO School Resource Deputy Unit currently consists of 36 School Resource Deputies, four sergeants, and one lieutenant. HCSO SRDs cover 36 schools throughout the HCDE system.

Latest Headlines
SRO Unit Now Fully Staffed, Sheriff Garrett Says
  • Breaking News
  • 1/4/2024
Townhomes Planned On 9 Acres At Former East Brainerd Elementary School
  • Breaking News
  • 1/4/2024
Chattanooga Man Arrested For Arson At East Lake Home
Chattanooga Man Arrested For Arson At East Lake Home
  • Breaking News
  • 1/4/2024
Owners Of Hybrid, All-Electric Vehicles Hit By Sticker Shock On Vehicle Registration Fees
  • Breaking News
  • 1/4/2024
Elderly Man Injured In Accidental Fire In Dalton Wednesday
  • Breaking News
  • 1/4/2024
Finley Stadium Board Approves New Ultra Club, Elevator Updates, New Field Paint Machine
Finley Stadium Board Approves New Ultra Club, Elevator Updates, New Field Paint Machine
  • Breaking News
  • 1/4/2024
Breaking News
SRO Unit Now Fully Staffed, Sheriff Garrett Says
  • 1/4/2024

Sheriff Austin Garrett announced that the HCSO School Resource Deputy Unit (SRD) is now fully staffed. The Sheriff's Office recently hired nine new personnel, three of which have been assigned ... more

Elderly Man Injured In Accidental Fire In Dalton Wednesday
  • 1/4/2024

An elderly Dalton man was injured Wednesday afternoon in a fire at an apartment complex. He was transported to a burn center for treatment. The Dalton Fire Department was dispatched to the ... more

Finley Stadium Board Approves New Ultra Club, Elevator Updates, New Field Paint Machine
Finley Stadium Board Approves New Ultra Club, Elevator Updates, New Field Paint Machine
  • 1/4/2024

The Board for the Stadium Corporation, the operating entity of Finley Stadium Davenport Field, the First Horizon Pavilion, and surrounding property, has approved several major projects set to ... more

Breaking News
19-Year-Old Arrested After Evading Police, Injuring Several In Crashes
19-Year-Old Arrested After Evading Police, Injuring Several In Crashes
  • 1/4/2024
Police Blotter: Customer At UPS Wants To Start Fight With Employee; Lawnmower Left In Middle Of Street
  • 1/4/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/4/2024
Armed Juveniles Reach 90 MPH With Deputy In Pursuit
  • 1/3/2024
Fred Skillern Funeral Set Friday Afternoon
Fred Skillern Funeral Set Friday Afternoon
  • 1/3/2024
Opinion
Older Americans - Tomorrow’s Opportunity
  • 1/3/2024
Thanks To The Skillern Family
  • 1/3/2024
Education 2024 And Beyond
  • 1/4/2024
There Has To Be Other Words
  • 1/3/2024
Paul Payne: My New Year’s Wish List for Chattanooga’s Southside
  • 1/1/2024
Sports
Paul Payne: Nick Saban’s Legacy Of Greatness Should Be Enjoyed While We Can
Paul Payne: Nick Saban’s Legacy Of Greatness Should Be Enjoyed While We Can
  • 1/4/2024
Ho-Hum Chattanooga Women Win, 65-59
  • 1/3/2024
Mocs Drop Conference Opener At Samford
  • 1/4/2024
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 1/30/2024
Dalton State Men Win 89-82 At Loyola
  • 1/4/2024
Happenings
Elks Polar Plunge Fundraiser Set For Jan. 27
  • 1/3/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer’s Ruminations - Beyond Middle Age
Diana Walters: A Boomer’s Ruminations - Beyond Middle Age
  • 1/3/2024
Jerry Summers: Sunny Paty - Pioneer Feminist Lawyer
Jerry Summers: Sunny Paty - Pioneer Feminist Lawyer
  • 1/4/2024
EPB Opens Call For Artists To Complete 10th Street Murals
  • 1/3/2024
Did You Know? Bowl Games
Did You Know? Bowl Games
  • 1/3/2024
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 1/4/2024
Jfest 2024 Returns To The Tennessee Riverpark May 18
  • 1/3/2024
Chattanooga Pipe Band Celebrates 25th Year Anniversary With Free Concerts Jan. 27
  • 1/3/2024
Rockapella Returns For Lee University Presidential Concert Series
Rockapella Returns For Lee University Presidential Concert Series
  • 1/4/2024
Four Shillings Short Plays At The Woodshop Listening Room Feb. 3
Four Shillings Short Plays At The Woodshop Listening Room Feb. 3
  • 1/2/2024
Opinion
Older Americans - Tomorrow’s Opportunity
  • 1/3/2024
Thanks To The Skillern Family
  • 1/3/2024
Education 2024 And Beyond
  • 1/4/2024
Dining
Totto Sushi And Grill Brings Back All You Can Eat Sushi And Hot Bar For Lunchtime
Totto Sushi And Grill Brings Back All You Can Eat Sushi And Hot Bar For Lunchtime
  • 1/2/2024
Jacob Myers On The River Restaurant In Dayton Closes After Operating Nearly 25 Years
  • 12/22/2023
Helping Hands Ending Hunger Receives Donation From Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation
  • 12/21/2023
Business/Government
Greg Scheid Named See Rock City COO
Greg Scheid Named See Rock City COO
  • 1/4/2024
Meet-And-Greet Reception For Dalton Mayor-Elect Sams To Be Held Jan. 8
Meet-And-Greet Reception For Dalton Mayor-Elect Sams To Be Held Jan. 8
  • 1/4/2024
E.J. Pelton, Co. Merges With Friday Walker & Associates, CPA
  • 1/4/2024
Real Estate
Real Estate Transfers For Dec. 28-Jan. 3
  • 1/4/2024
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For December
  • 1/3/2024
Market At Collegedale Sells For $6.7 Million
  • 12/28/2023
Student Scene
ChaTech Women Announces STEM For Her Event Feb. 24
  • 1/2/2024
HHSAA Presents $2,500 Check At "Christmas Coffee Break" For HMS And HHS Employees
HHSAA Presents $2,500 Check At "Christmas Coffee Break" For HMS And HHS Employees
  • 12/28/2023
STEM Classroom Grant Program Awards $1 Million In STEM Grants To Local Schools
  • 12/19/2023
Living Well
Doug Veazey Advances To COO Of Legacy Senior Living
Doug Veazey Advances To COO Of Legacy Senior Living
  • 1/4/2024
Chambliss Center For Children To Host 12th Annual Mardi Gras Gala Feb. 9
Chambliss Center For Children To Host 12th Annual Mardi Gras Gala Feb. 9
  • 1/4/2024
Murray County Health Department Will Be Closed Thursday
  • 1/2/2024
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Gus Chamberlain - Colorful Radio Broadcaster
  • 1/2/2024
CAHA January Program Highlights 100th Anniversary Of Chattanooga Theatre Centre
  • 1/2/2024
Linda Liles Courvoisier Recalls Access Road Days Of Old
  • 12/29/2023
Outdoors
South Cumberland Community Fund Seeks Community Volunteers
  • 1/4/2024
Franklin State Forest Reclassifies Designated Use Areas
Franklin State Forest Reclassifies Designated Use Areas
  • 1/2/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: And The Year Ends
White Oak Mountain Ranger: And The Year Ends
  • 12/30/2023
Travel
John Shearer: Visiting A New Campus On Annual North Carolina Trip
  • 1/4/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 41: Riverside
  • 1/2/2024
Our Frozen Planet Begins Jan. 11 At Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater
  • 1/3/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: God Is All About Making Things New
Bob Tamasy: God Is All About Making Things New
  • 1/4/2024
Bryan College Presents "United At Bryan" Night Of Fellowship And Worship
Bryan College Presents "United At Bryan" Night Of Fellowship And Worship
  • 1/3/2024
"You Have To Have A Goal" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 1/3/2024
Obituaries
Alan “DeWayne” England
Alan “DeWayne” England
  • 1/4/2024
Linda Dianna Turner Hudson
Linda Dianna Turner Hudson
  • 1/4/2024
Charles "Larry" Songer, Jr.
Charles "Larry" Songer, Jr.
  • 1/4/2024
Area Obituaries
Hancock, David Lynn (Cleveland)
Hancock, David Lynn (Cleveland)
  • 1/4/2024
Sherrill, Glenna Lee (Spring City)
Sherrill, Glenna Lee (Spring City)
  • 1/4/2024
Graham, Patti Fisher (Dayton)
Graham, Patti Fisher (Dayton)
  • 1/4/2024