Council Sends 3 Names To Governor For Supreme Court Vacancy

The Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments met Thursday to consider six applicants for an upcoming vacancy on the Tennessee Supreme Court. The vacancy was created by the upcoming retirement of the Honorable Roger A. Page, effective August 31, 2024.

After holding a public hearing and conducting public interviews, the Council selected the following applicants:

J. Ross Dyer

Camille R. McMullen

Mary L. Wagner

The Council has forwarded these three names to Governor Bill Lee for his consideration. The Governor’s selection will then move through the confirmation process before the General Assembly.



