Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ADAMS, JASON LEE
1105 BARLEY DRIVE CHATWORTH, 30705
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BEENE, SEAN MITCHELL
7379 SWEET MAGNOLIA LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
BROWN, CASSANDRA DAWN
3000 MCGILL CEMETARY RD Chattanooga, 374192400
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CAMERON, MICHAEL CLAYTON
8810 FULLER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
CORDELL, SETH AUSTIN
108 SHALLOWBAY DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION HARRASMENT
DANIELS, NEFETERIA KAHRITHY
30 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
DAVIS, SAMUEL
3632 OCCONECHEE TR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DURHAM, EDWARD NICHOLAS
199 BEACH ST WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
ELLIOTT, SHAWN LAMONT
354 NATIONAL BLVD CROSSVILLE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
FORD, CRISTY ANN
1618 MOWBRA PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FORSHEE, DAVID CHRISTOPHER
927 BURNETT RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH
FOWLER, CRYSTAL LYNN
11029 LOVE LADY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GABBERT, JEANETTE S
1145 SIM GOODWIN RD MCCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HACKLER, BENNY ISHMAL
220 CULDER APT 29 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
ASSAULT
HAITH, ANAYA LEIGH
510 HEMPHILL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
HAMPTON, TYRELL ANTONIO
2712 E MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HARVEY, SEAN RAY
1406 CLOVERDALE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HARVEY, STEVEN DEWAYNE
1203 BIG POND LANE SODDY DAISY, 37343
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HAZELWOOD, SARAH DENISE
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032612
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HIDALGO VILLATORA, MELVIN MAURI
784 WICKS DRIVE CLEVELAND,
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SPEEDING
INGRAM, JARED BRADLEY
29 GOLF VILLA DR DUNLAP, 373276086
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JOHNSON, TYCHIUS ORONYAE
2811 E 26TH ST Chattanooga, 374071229
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ARSON
JORDAN, ISAAC CHRISTOPHER
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37404
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM
CAMPING ON PUBLIC PROPERTY
KELSEY, SHONNA YVETTE
4543 TRICIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162355
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOPEZ, AXEL JESUS
73 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374041821
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MASSENGALE, GRANDALL DALE
3000 MCGILL CEMETERY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
MCDUFFIE, MAYA IMAN
7920 BOSTON LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
NEIGHBORS, SUMMER RENEE
2006 TINSLEY PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNY)
NELSON, CIAHJANE SHAN
1104 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PETTY, TAYHIA J
1121 RENAS TERR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
PICKLE, SUSAN CARPENTER
5328 PINELAWN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113413
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RAINES, MICHELLE MARIE
9560 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
RILEY, RYAN CHRISTOPHER
500 GILBERT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063831
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROBINSON, ERNEST DANIEL
409 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SIMPSON, NICHOLAS G
103 JORDAN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374216715
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
SIVELS, AALIYAH LECHE
8451 BLACK WALNUT DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
GAMBLING
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SMITH, DESIREE
Homeless Chattanooga, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
SMITH, JO ANN
757 W MAIN ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
THOMAS, DARYL CORLELL
810 Moss St Chattanooga, 374111326
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
THOMAS, IRA DEVON
905 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064117
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
WARE, STEPHEN TYLER
9848 WALNUT ST SODDY DAISY, 373794924
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WHALEY, ALYSSA LEIGH ANN
9172 TOWER PINES CV OOLTEWAH, 373639348
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUEN
WHITFORD, TANYA MICHELLE
11050 DAVENPORT ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
WICKS, JAMES HAWKINS
1160 BENTON PIKE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILBANKS, ALANA NICOLE
1733 RAY JO CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374213370
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
PROSTITUTION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
WILLIAMS, ERIC LEPREY
2104 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WILSON, JERRY STATON
2809 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
Here are the mug shots:
|BEENE, SEAN MITCHELL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/28/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
|
|CAMERON, MICHAEL CLAYTON
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 03/14/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|CORDELL, SETH AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/12/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION HARRASMENT
|
|DANIELS, NEFETERIA KAHRITHY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/03/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|DAVIS, SAMUEL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/31/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|DURHAM, EDWARD NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/15/1984
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
|
|ELLIOTT, SHAWN LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/13/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|FORD, CRISTY ANN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/14/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HACKLER, BENNY ISHMAL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/18/1994
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HAITH, ANAYA LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/24/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HAMPTON, TYRELL ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/26/2004
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|HARVEY, SEAN RAY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/04/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|HAZELWOOD, SARAH DENISE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/01/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MASSENGALE, GRANDALL DALE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/09/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2024
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|MCDUFFIE, MAYA IMAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/22/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|NEIGHBORS, SUMMER RENEE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/04/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PETTY, TAYHIA J
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/18/1998
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
|
|RAINES, MICHELLE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 09/11/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
|
|RILEY, RYAN CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/04/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROBINSON, ERNEST DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 12/05/1956
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|SIVELS, AALIYAH LECHE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/21/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2024
Charge(s):
- GAMBLING
- POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|SMITH, JO ANN
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 05/29/1960
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|THOMAS, DARYL CORLELL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/27/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|THOMAS, IRA DEVON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/01/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WARE, STEPHEN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/23/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WHALEY, ALYSSA LEIGH ANN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/14/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUEN
|
|WHITFORD, TANYA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/08/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2024
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|WICKS, JAMES HAWKINS
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 01/02/1966
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILLIAMS, ERIC LEPREY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/14/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WILSON, BRIAN DEON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/20/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|