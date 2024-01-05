Latest Headlines

  • Friday, January 5, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, JASON LEE 
1105 BARLEY DRIVE CHATWORTH, 30705 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BEENE, SEAN MITCHELL 
7379 SWEET MAGNOLIA LANE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

BROWN, CASSANDRA DAWN 
3000 MCGILL CEMETARY RD Chattanooga, 374192400 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CAMERON, MICHAEL CLAYTON 
8810 FULLER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

CORDELL, SETH AUSTIN 
108 SHALLOWBAY DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION HARRASMENT

DANIELS, NEFETERIA KAHRITHY 
30 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

DAVIS, SAMUEL 
3632 OCCONECHEE TR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DURHAM, EDWARD NICHOLAS 
199 BEACH ST WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I

ELLIOTT, SHAWN LAMONT 
354 NATIONAL BLVD CROSSVILLE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

FORD, CRISTY ANN 
1618 MOWBRA PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

FORSHEE, DAVID CHRISTOPHER 
927 BURNETT RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH

FOWLER, CRYSTAL LYNN 
11029 LOVE LADY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GABBERT, JEANETTE S 
1145 SIM GOODWIN RD MCCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HACKLER, BENNY ISHMAL 
220 CULDER APT 29 RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
ASSAULT

HAITH, ANAYA LEIGH 
510 HEMPHILL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HAMPTON, TYRELL ANTONIO 
2712 E MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HARVEY, SEAN RAY 
1406 CLOVERDALE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

HARVEY, STEVEN DEWAYNE 
1203 BIG POND LANE SODDY DAISY, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HAZELWOOD, SARAH DENISE 
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032612 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HIDALGO VILLATORA, MELVIN MAURI 
784 WICKS DRIVE CLEVELAND, 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SPEEDING

INGRAM, JARED BRADLEY 
29 GOLF VILLA DR DUNLAP, 373276086 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JOHNSON, TYCHIUS ORONYAE 
2811 E 26TH ST Chattanooga, 374071229 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ARSON

JORDAN, ISAAC CHRISTOPHER 
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM
CAMPING ON PUBLIC PROPERTY

KELSEY, SHONNA YVETTE 
4543 TRICIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162355 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOPEZ, AXEL JESUS 
73 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374041821 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MASSENGALE, GRANDALL DALE 
3000 MCGILL CEMETERY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

MCDUFFIE, MAYA IMAN 
7920 BOSTON LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

NEIGHBORS, SUMMER RENEE 
2006 TINSLEY PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNY)

NELSON, CIAHJANE SHAN 
1104 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PETTY, TAYHIA J 
1121 RENAS TERR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING

PICKLE, SUSAN CARPENTER 
5328 PINELAWN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113413 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAINES, MICHELLE MARIE 
9560 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

RILEY, RYAN CHRISTOPHER 
500 GILBERT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063831 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBINSON, ERNEST DANIEL 
409 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SIMPSON, NICHOLAS G 
103 JORDAN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374216715 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

SIVELS, AALIYAH LECHE 
8451 BLACK WALNUT DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
GAMBLING
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SMITH, DESIREE 
Homeless Chattanooga, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

SMITH, JO ANN 
757 W MAIN ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THOMAS, DARYL CORLELL 
810 Moss St Chattanooga, 374111326 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THOMAS, IRA DEVON 
905 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064117 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

WARE, STEPHEN TYLER 
9848 WALNUT ST SODDY DAISY, 373794924 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHALEY, ALYSSA LEIGH ANN 
9172 TOWER PINES CV OOLTEWAH, 373639348 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUEN

WHITFORD, TANYA MICHELLE 
11050 DAVENPORT ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

WICKS, JAMES HAWKINS 
1160 BENTON PIKE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILBANKS, ALANA NICOLE 
1733 RAY JO CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374213370 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
PROSTITUTION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

WILLIAMS, ERIC LEPREY 
2104 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WILSON, JERRY STATON 
2809 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC

