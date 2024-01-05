Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, JASON LEE

1105 BARLEY DRIVE CHATWORTH, 30705

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BEENE, SEAN MITCHELL

7379 SWEET MAGNOLIA LANE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE



BROWN, CASSANDRA DAWN

3000 MCGILL CEMETARY RD Chattanooga, 374192400

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



CAMERON, MICHAEL CLAYTON

8810 FULLER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



CORDELL, SETH AUSTIN

108 SHALLOWBAY DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION HARRASMENT



DANIELS, NEFETERIA KAHRITHY

30 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



DAVIS, SAMUEL

3632 OCCONECHEE TR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



DURHAM, EDWARD NICHOLAS

199 BEACH ST WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I



ELLIOTT, SHAWN LAMONT

354 NATIONAL BLVD CROSSVILLE, 30742

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



FORD, CRISTY ANN

1618 MOWBRA PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



FORSHEE, DAVID CHRISTOPHER

927 BURNETT RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH



FOWLER, CRYSTAL LYNN

11029 LOVE LADY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



GABBERT, JEANETTE S

1145 SIM GOODWIN RD MCCDONALD, 37353

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HACKLER, BENNY ISHMAL

220 CULDER APT 29 RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

ASSAULT



HAITH, ANAYA LEIGH

510 HEMPHILL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



HAMPTON, TYRELL ANTONIO

2712 E MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HARVEY, SEAN RAY

1406 CLOVERDALE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



HARVEY, STEVEN DEWAYNE

1203 BIG POND LANE SODDY DAISY, 37343

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HAZELWOOD, SARAH DENISE

800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032612

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HIDALGO VILLATORA, MELVIN MAURI

784 WICKS DRIVE CLEVELAND,

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

SPEEDING



INGRAM, JARED BRADLEY

29 GOLF VILLA DR DUNLAP, 373276086

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



JOHNSON, TYCHIUS ORONYAE

2811 E 26TH ST Chattanooga, 374071229

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ARSON



JORDAN, ISAAC CHRISTOPHER

HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37404

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM

CAMPING ON PUBLIC PROPERTY



KELSEY, SHONNA YVETTE

4543 TRICIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162355

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LOPEZ, AXEL JESUS

73 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374041821

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



MASSENGALE, GRANDALL DALE

3000 MCGILL CEMETERY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



MCDUFFIE, MAYA IMAN

7920 BOSTON LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



NEIGHBORS, SUMMER RENEE

2006 TINSLEY PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNY)



NELSON, CIAHJANE SHAN

1104 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PETTY, TAYHIA J

1121 RENAS TERR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TEXTING WHILE DRIVING



PICKLE, SUSAN CARPENTER

5328 PINELAWN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113413

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



RAINES, MICHELLE MARIE

9560 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU



RILEY, RYAN CHRISTOPHER

500 GILBERT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063831

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ROBINSON, ERNEST DANIEL

409 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 67 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



SIMPSON, NICHOLAS G

103 JORDAN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374216715

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



SIVELS, AALIYAH LECHE

8451 BLACK WALNUT DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

GAMBLING

POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



SMITH, DESIREE

Homeless Chattanooga, 37404

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS



SMITH, JO ANN

757 W MAIN ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



THOMAS, DARYL CORLELL

810 Moss St Chattanooga, 374111326

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



THOMAS, IRA DEVON

905 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064117

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



WARE, STEPHEN TYLER

9848 WALNUT ST SODDY DAISY, 373794924

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WHALEY, ALYSSA LEIGH ANN

9172 TOWER PINES CV OOLTEWAH, 373639348

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUEN



WHITFORD, TANYA MICHELLE

11050 DAVENPORT ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



WICKS, JAMES HAWKINS

1160 BENTON PIKE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WILBANKS, ALANA NICOLE

1733 RAY JO CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374213370

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

PROSTITUTION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)WILLIAMS, ERIC LEPREY2104 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYWILSON, JERRY STATON2809 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONBLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC

Here are the mug shots:

BEENE, SEAN MITCHELL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/28/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE CAMERON, MICHAEL CLAYTON

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 03/14/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) CORDELL, SETH AUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 08/12/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION HARRASMENT DANIELS, NEFETERIA KAHRITHY

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/03/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) DAVIS, SAMUEL

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 01/31/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DURHAM, EDWARD NICHOLAS

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 06/15/1984

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I ELLIOTT, SHAWN LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/13/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) FORD, CRISTY ANN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 12/14/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HACKLER, BENNY ISHMAL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/18/1994

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT HAITH, ANAYA LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 05/24/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HAMPTON, TYRELL ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 04/26/2004

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

THEFT OF PROPERTY HARVEY, SEAN RAY

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/04/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HAZELWOOD, SARAH DENISE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 04/01/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MASSENGALE, GRANDALL DALE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/09/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2024

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) MCDUFFIE, MAYA IMAN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/22/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY NEIGHBORS, SUMMER RENEE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/04/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNY) PETTY, TAYHIA J

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/18/1998

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TEXTING WHILE DRIVING RAINES, MICHELLE MARIE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 09/11/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU RILEY, RYAN CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/04/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBINSON, ERNEST DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 12/05/1956

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SIVELS, AALIYAH LECHE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/21/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2024

Charge(s):

GAMBLING

POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SMITH, JO ANN

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 05/29/1960

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THOMAS, DARYL CORLELL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/27/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THOMAS, IRA DEVON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/01/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR WARE, STEPHEN TYLER

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/23/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHALEY, ALYSSA LEIGH ANN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/14/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUEN WHITFORD, TANYA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 12/08/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WICKS, JAMES HAWKINS

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 01/02/1966

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, ERIC LEPREY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/14/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY WILSON, BRIAN DEON

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 04/20/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



