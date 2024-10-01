Phase 2 Of I-75 At I-24 Interchange Prompts Major Traffic Shift In Hamilton County

Drivers traveling on I-24 in Hamilton County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will have an impact on traffic. Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) contract crews will perform a major traffic shift on I-24 between east of Belvoir Avenue and Spring Creek Road.

On Sunday and Monday, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the contractor will shift traffic in both directions to the outer lanes and begin work on the median and inner lanes.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution as they travel through this area and expect delays.





Signage will be posted directing drivers through the work zone. This work is weather permitting. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay this work, it will be rescheduled to take place at a later date.