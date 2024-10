Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ALDER, ROBERT LEE

355 BRUCE ROLLINS ROAD WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BIBLE, ETHAN COLE

7848 BROWN HORSE TRL HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



BOLDS, KATIVA VEALE

1625 ELIZABETH STREET DYERSBURG, 38024

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT (SIMPLE)

ASSAULT



BRACKETT, STEVEN LEVON

121 WILCOX RD CHATTANOOGA, 374192119

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BROWN, MIRANDA NICOLE

6893 ANDERSON ACRES DR GEORGETOWN, 373364562

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



BUCKLEY, MICHAEL RAY

3809 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency:

SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR BY ELECTRONIC MEANS

SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR BY ELECTRONIC MEANS

SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR BY ELECTRONIC MEANS

SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR BY ELECTRONIC MEANS

SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR BY ELECTRONIC MEANS

SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR BY ELECTRONIC MEANS

SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR BY ELECTRONIC MEANS

SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR BY ELECTRONIC MEANS

SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR BY ELECTRONIC MEANS

SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR BY ELECTRONIC MEANS

SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR BY ELECTRONIC MEANS

SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR BY ELECTRONIC MEANS

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR



CARPENTER, KALEEF HASSAN

4259 JENNIFER LANE APT LOT 3 CLAREMOUT, 28610

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

EVADING ARREST

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FENTANYL FOR RESALE

CHILD ENDANGERMENT



CRUZ, HENRY PAVON

18 DOES NOT KNOW THE STREET NAME CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

SOLICITATION OF A MINOR



DAVIS, GEORRAL LEGACY

4421 MURRAY HILLS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE



DAVIS, VICTOR BENTLEY

3803 MISSION VIEW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FIRST DEGREE MURDER

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



ESTES, KYARA SIMONE

735 10TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

HARASSMENT



FINNIGAN, CHELSEA ANN

7636 BONNIE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374163511

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FORTE ABREU, JUAN

7926 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GREEN, WILLIAM JOSHUA

1040 TOMMIE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

THEFT OF IDENTITY



HALFACRE, KEVIN ANTWAN

5521 HUNTER VILLAGE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



HARVEY, JONATHON PAUL

8501 FAIROAKS RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HINTON, TRACY DONELL

1611 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374044359

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



JOHNSON, JOSHUA PHILLIP

450 BEREAN LN APT D HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



JOHNSON, LEIGH ANNETTE

2211 CHATTANOOGA RD DALTON, 30720

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



KENNEDY, CHRISTOPHER S

6944 GLEN ERROL WAY EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency:

UNDERAGE DRINKING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



LANGLEY, CALEB EDWARD

1044 PINEVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



LINDSEY, ALEXANDER JOHNSON

6404 JAMIA LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



LOWERY, OCTAVIA MELISSA

3730 FAGAN ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374101417

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



MACKLER, JACOB ISACH

3812 LERCH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



MIKOLAJCZYK, JOSEPH SCOTT

621 MEMORIAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MOORE, KELLY TOMITIRIAS

3100 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



PANAHAGAHI, ROBERT KIRK

2014 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374212513

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



PORTER, CURTIS LAMAR

1306 PRESTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041229

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



PRICER, GARRISON S

6404 CHASES LANDING HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



ROBINSON, MICHELLE RENE

6022 SNOWHILL RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 68 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



SARTIN, ERIC TIMOTHY

85 ZACKRY TRACE FLINTSTONE, 30725

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

SOLICITATION OF A MINOR



SIMPSON, MELISSA ANN

128 GRAVITT ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SISSON, BRITTANY NICOLE

6447 RIDGELAKE RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SMICHYK, VITALII

3208 WEEKS HORIZON PL NE CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

SOLICITATION OF A MINOR



SMIDDY, JASON TODD

291 MAIN ST MAYNARDVILLE, 37807

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



SMITH, DARRYN MARKESE

1201 BOYTON DR APT 512 CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



TURLEY, BEWIE LAMAR

2807 EAST 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374072308

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



TURNER, JOSHUA BENJAMIN

4616 SUNFLOWER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)



TURNER, MITCHELL EDWARD

519 HICKS LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



VILLA, CARLOS RAMIRO

1600 GOODE STREET CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WARD, KRYSTAL GAIL

207 W PEACHTREE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency:

THEFT OVER $1000

IDENTITY THEFT



WATKINS, JAHMAL TYSHAWN

608 PARKVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113330

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



WIGGINS, SHAWNICE CATRICE

727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



ZACHARIE, FLOYD

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



