Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
BRIDGES, ISA NOEL
1901 S Watkins St Chattanooga, 374045331
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GRANT, WILLIAM LOGAN
751 RUNYAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374051209
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
JACKSON, TAMYUS DEWON
3901 VICKORY CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374112927
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SPEEDING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
NEAL, KYSEAN LEVAUGHN
3818 SLUDER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (HEROIN)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (COCAINE)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
RAMIREZ, CHRISTIAN
711 JUNIPER AVE DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
FELONY EVADING
DUI 4TH
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE
RHODES, VANESSA DIANE
1401 AUTUMN BREEZE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RIVERA, ISABELLE LAUREN
7930 HALE RD HIXSON, 373431743
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHEPPARD, MICHAEL LEON
4731 ROSEMARY DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Here are the mug shots:
|BALLANGER, LATANYA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/25/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CUMMINGS, STACEY LAVELLE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 12/11/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|DEOCAMPO, ADAM JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/20/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2024
Charge(s):
|
|EPPS, LEONTA DEMON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/10/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|EVANS, DEONTE COSEY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/09/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HARRIS, JEREMY NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/20/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|IRWIN, THOMAS JAMES
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/18/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2024
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
|
|ISHAM, ZACHARY WILLIS
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/29/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2024
Charge(s):
- (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|JOHNSON, SHANA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/13/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|JONES, JESSICA MICHELE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/27/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LESLY, JUSTIN BRYANT
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/21/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MCCORKLE, RICHARD BRADLEY
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 08/08/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MEYUNG, RYAN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/23/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|NEVELS POPER, DREAMA RENAE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 03/31/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2024
Charge(s):
|
|O BERRY, MICHAEL SHANE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/14/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- CRIMINAL LITTERING
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
|
|PALMER, SONYA EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 10/07/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PORTER, JAMES ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 05/21/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
|
|ROGERS, JASON LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/02/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|ROSS, MICHAEL LYNN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 07/04/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|TRAYLOR, BILLY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 09/01/1972
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2024
Charge(s):
- ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|VALASQUEZ PEREZ, LEYVIS EDI
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/14/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WALKER, WILLIAM ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/12/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|WOLFFORD, CLINT MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/31/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF XANAX WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE, DE
|
|WOODS, PORSCHE RASHA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/16/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2024
Charge(s):
|