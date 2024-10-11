Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BALLANGER, LATANYA MICHELLE

510 CENTRAL DRIVE APT 211 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



BRIDGES, ISA NOEL

1901 S Watkins St Chattanooga, 374045331

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



BURGOS, ANA MARIA

1175 PINEVILLE RD, APT 140 CHATTANOOGA, 374052652

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



CUMMINGS, STACEY LAVELLE

419 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



DEOCAMPO, ADAM JOSEPH

336 CEDAR GLEN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



EPPS, LEONTA DEMON

2808 MORGAN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



EVANS, DEONTE COSEY

3401 CAMPBELL STREET APT 101 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GRANT, WILLIAM LOGAN

751 RUNYAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374051209

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



HARRIS, JEREMY NATHANIEL

16 REEDS LANE FLINTSTONE, 30725

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S



IRWIN, THOMAS JAMES

1625 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)



ISHAM, ZACHARY WILLIS

3925 PATTERSON LN CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION)AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



JACKSON, TAMYUS DEWON

3901 VICKORY CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374112927

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SPEEDING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



JOHNSON, SHANA ELIZABETH

3803 KINGWOOD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



JONES, JESSICA MICHELE

1315 TIMBERCREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



MCCORKLE, RICHARD BRADLEY

2735 BRINKLEY ROAD JOHN ISLAN, 29455

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



MEYUNG, RYAN ANDREW

5242 E GREENWOOD CHURCH RD LIBERTY, 47353

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



NEAL, KYSEAN LEVAUGHN

3818 SLUDER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (HEROIN)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (COCAINE)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCENEVELS POPER, DREAMA RENAE1806 DIETZ RD RINGGOLD, 37423Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYNIZNICK, JAMES EDMOND816 PRYOR ROAD JASPER, 37347Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF METH)O BERRY, MICHAEL SHANEEAST 11TH ST NASHVILLE, 31639Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFCRIMINAL LITTERINGVIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FORPALMER, SONYA EUGENE4102 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374062422Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PORTER, JAMES ANDREWHOMELESS Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPONRAMIREZ, CHRISTIAN711 JUNIPER AVE DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTFELONY EVADINGDUI 4THAGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICERHODES, VANESSA DIANE1401 AUTUMN BREEZE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERIVERA, ISABELLE LAUREN7930 HALE RD HIXSON, 373431743Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROGERS, JASON LEBRON2231 GENEVA TRAIL APT H4 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSROSS, MICHAEL LYNN4439 BLUE SPRINGS RD CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESHEPPARD, MICHAEL LEON4731 ROSEMARY DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATRAYLOR, BILLY WAYNE23219 HIGHWAY 41 LOT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency:ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, EXPIREDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATUCKER, ANTHONY VERNON2019 SHARP STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374045419Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL LITTERINGPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEUNLAWFUL CAMPINGVALASQUEZ PEREZ, LEYVIS EDI1907 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDSOLICITATION OF A MINORWALKER, WILLIAM ALLEN815 W MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374024706Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPUBLIC INTOXICATION

Here are the mug shots:

BALLANGER, LATANYA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/25/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION CUMMINGS, STACEY LAVELLE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 12/11/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT DEOCAMPO, ADAM JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/20/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT EPPS, LEONTA DEMON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/10/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EVANS, DEONTE COSEY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/09/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HARRIS, JEREMY NATHANIEL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/20/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S IRWIN, THOMAS JAMES

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 10/18/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2024

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE) ISHAM, ZACHARY WILLIS

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/29/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2024

Charge(s):

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION)AGGRAVATED ASSAULT JOHNSON, SHANA ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/13/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) JONES, JESSICA MICHELE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/27/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

LESLY, JUSTIN BRYANT

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 04/21/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (LEON CO TX) MCCORKLE, RICHARD BRADLEY

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 08/08/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MEYUNG, RYAN ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/23/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NEVELS POPER, DREAMA RENAE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 03/31/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY O BERRY, MICHAEL SHANE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 02/14/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CRIMINAL LITTERING

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR PALMER, SONYA EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 10/07/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PORTER, JAMES ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 05/21/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON ROGERS, JASON LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/02/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS ROSS, MICHAEL LYNN

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 07/04/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE TRAYLOR, BILLY WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 09/01/1972

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2024

Charge(s):

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VALASQUEZ PEREZ, LEYVIS EDI

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/14/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2024

Charge(s):

SOLICITATION OF A MINOR WALKER, WILLIAM ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 03/12/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION WOLFFORD, CLINT MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/31/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF XANAX WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE, DE WOODS, PORSCHE RASHA

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/16/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/10/2024

Charge(s):

ESCAPE



