Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, October 11, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
BALLANGER, LATANYA MICHELLE 
510 CENTRAL DRIVE APT 211 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

BRIDGES, ISA NOEL 
1901 S Watkins St Chattanooga, 374045331 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BURGOS, ANA MARIA 
1175 PINEVILLE RD, APT 140 CHATTANOOGA, 374052652 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

CUMMINGS, STACEY LAVELLE 
419 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

DEOCAMPO, ADAM JOSEPH 
336 CEDAR GLEN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

EPPS, LEONTA DEMON 
2808 MORGAN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EVANS, DEONTE COSEY 
3401 CAMPBELL STREET APT 101 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GRANT, WILLIAM LOGAN 
751 RUNYAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374051209 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HARRIS, JEREMY NATHANIEL 
16 REEDS LANE FLINTSTONE, 30725 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

IRWIN, THOMAS JAMES 
1625 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

ISHAM, ZACHARY WILLIS 
3925 PATTERSON LN CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION)AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

JACKSON, TAMYUS DEWON 
3901 VICKORY CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374112927 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SPEEDING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

JOHNSON, SHANA ELIZABETH 
3803 KINGWOOD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

JONES, JESSICA MICHELE 
1315 TIMBERCREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

MCCORKLE, RICHARD BRADLEY 
2735 BRINKLEY ROAD JOHN ISLAN, 29455 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MEYUNG, RYAN ANDREW 
5242 E GREENWOOD CHURCH RD LIBERTY, 47353 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NEAL, KYSEAN LEVAUGHN 
3818 SLUDER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (HEROIN)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (COCAINE)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

NEVELS POPER, DREAMA RENAE 
1806 DIETZ RD RINGGOLD, 37423 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

NIZNICK, JAMES EDMOND 
816 PRYOR ROAD JASPER, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF METH)

O BERRY, MICHAEL SHANE 
EAST 11TH ST NASHVILLE, 31639 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL LITTERING
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR

PALMER, SONYA EUGENE 
4102 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374062422 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PORTER, JAMES ANDREW 
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

RAMIREZ, CHRISTIAN 
711 JUNIPER AVE DALTON, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
FELONY EVADING
DUI 4TH
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE

RHODES, VANESSA DIANE 
1401 AUTUMN BREEZE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RIVERA, ISABELLE LAUREN 
7930 HALE RD HIXSON, 373431743 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROGERS, JASON LEBRON 
2231 GENEVA TRAIL APT H4 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

ROSS, MICHAEL LYNN 
4439 BLUE SPRINGS RD CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SHEPPARD, MICHAEL LEON 
4731 ROSEMARY DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TRAYLOR, BILLY WAYNE 
23219 HIGHWAY 41 LOT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: 
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TUCKER, ANTHONY VERNON 
2019 SHARP STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374045419 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL LITTERING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
UNLAWFUL CAMPING

VALASQUEZ PEREZ, LEYVIS EDI 
1907 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SOLICITATION OF A MINOR

WALKER, WILLIAM ALLEN 
815 W MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374024706 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

