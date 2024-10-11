CARTA To Offer First Hour Free At 2 Parking Garages; Roll Out New Parking App

CARTA announced Friday that, beginning in December, it will offer "first hour free" parking at two of its parking garages. The garages are Shuttle Park South by the Chattanooga Choo Choo and Shuttle Park North near the Aquarium.

The transit agency also said it will offer a new real-time parking app starting around December.

CARTA will also begin charging more for parking tickets and illegal parking. Parking tickets will go up from $11 to $20. The cost will be $16 if the ticket is paid within 48 hours. The fine for parking in an illegal spot goes from $36 to $45 or as much as $50 in some cases.

CARTA officials said the first hour free option at the two garages was made "in partnership with the city of Chattanooga and various downtown organizations."

Officials said the changes "are designed to simplify parking, enhance the downtown experience, and increase the utilization of publicly owned public parking resources."

Concerning the first hour free program in the two parking garages, officials said, "While CARTA recognizes this will result in a revenue loss, the organization believes this will directly contribute to boosting economic impact, encouraging more residents and tourists to visit local shops and restaurants.

"Furthermore, those who park in these public spaces can take advantage of CARTA’s free downtown shuttle service to get to their destination conveniently."

Charles Frazier, CEO of CARTA, stated, “The first hour free program is all about making downtown Chattanooga more accessible and supporting our local businesses. By removing the stress of parking, we’re giving people an easier way to enjoy the best our city has to offer. Our goal is to continue offering the best value in parking options to Chattanooga’s residents and visitors.”

Officials said the new app "will help users easily locate available parking spaces, compare rates, and pay for parking directly from their smartphones. The app will allow users to view real-time pricing and availability, simplifying the process of finding parking downtown.

"While the app may initially reduce immediate revenue for CARTA, the organization believes it will lead to increased overall parking utilization. The app is expected to go live by December, just in time for the holiday season."

Brent Matthews, CARTA's director of Parking and Facilities, said, "With our new app and free parking incentives, we are creating a seamless experience for drivers. Chattanooga’s publicly owned parking options remain the best deal in town, and we hope these changes will encourage more visitors to take advantage of them."

Officials said CARTA "has also increased security at its parking facilities to ensure the safety of users and has worked closely with the city of Chattanooga to update parking penalties. This is part of an effort to ensure compliance and reduce the instances of illegal parking. For example, fines for overstaying in short-term parking zones will increase slightly, encouraging a higher turnover rate and ensuring that parking is available when needed. This initiative supports the goal of preserving premium parking spaces for customers supporting local businesses.

"CARTA officials emphasize that these changes were made with input from city leaders, business owners, and the community. By aligning their strategies, CARTA is demonstrating a commitment to creating a more vibrant, accessible downtown. Contrary to recent media reports stating that 5,500 parking tickets were issued last year, the actual number was 55,000, reflecting the need to better guide drivers to safe, convenient and inexpensive parking resources.

"CARTA has also streamlined parking around the city by reducing the number of traditional parking meters and replacing them with easy-to-read signage for the ParkMobile app. Since most drivers prefer the convenience of mobile payments, this update not only simplifies the parking experience but also creates a cleaner, more modern look throughout Chattanooga’s downtown."

CARTA operates the downtown parking program and receives the revenue from it.