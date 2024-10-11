Walker County Firefighter, 23, Dies In Alabama Motorcycle Crash

A Walker County firefighter has died from critical injuries suffered in a motorcycle crash.

Christopher Lewis, 23, was en route to a clinical for an AEMT class in Alabama Monday when the crash occurred.



Lewis received a hero's escort from Huntsville Hospital back home. Walker County Fire Rescue received assistance from the Forsaken Motorcycle Club, Chattanooga Police, Rossville Police, Rossville Fire, East Ridge Fire, Catoosa County Fire, Fort Oglethorpe Police and Walker County Sheriff’s Office.

Firefighter

Mr.

Lewis served four years with Walker County Fire Rescue.