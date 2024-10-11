Walker County Firefighter, 23, Dies In Alabama Motorcycle Crash

Christopher Lewis with his wife and child
A Walker County firefighter has died from critical injuries suffered in a motorcycle crash.
Christopher Lewis, 23, was en route to a clinical for an AEMT class in Alabama Monday when the crash occurred.
Firefighter Lewis received a hero's escort from Huntsville Hospital back home. Walker County Fire Rescue received assistance from the Forsaken Motorcycle Club, Chattanooga Police, Rossville Police, Rossville Fire, East Ridge Fire, Catoosa County Fire, Fort Oglethorpe Police and Walker County Sheriff’s Office.
Mr.
Lewis served four years with Walker County Fire Rescue.
Funeral arrangements are pending. Donations to help his family with medical bills continue to be accepted at The Yard Foundation at theyardfoundation.org/mayday/chris-lewis
Escort for firefighter Lewis