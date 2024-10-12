Latest Headlines

CSLA Student Dies In Tragic Accident At Haunted Hilltop Attraction At Harrison

  • Saturday, October 12, 2024
The Jessen family
The Jessen family

A Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts student died in a tragic accident at an attraction at Harrison on Friday night.

A GoFundme campaign has begun for the family of Sam Jessen.

Authorities said he was hiding along the route of a hay ride at the Haunted Hilltop at Harrison, then he tried to climb on the passing vehicle and was run over.

The weekend attraction is located on Highway 58 about a mile north of Harrison Bay State Park.

Leslie Lingerfelt, who is sponsoring the campaign, said, "There are some families that just always seem to make a difference in a community. The Jessens are that family. Chris, Katie, and their four wonderful children are always giving to others, whether through church, community, or just as a supportive friend.

On Friday night, a tragic event happened. Their son, Sam Jessen, was in a tragic accident that took his life. Sam was so full of life, and this is a devastating loss for his family and community.

Please help us honor Sam and provide support to a wonderful family. We ask for monetary donations to help with funeral costs, but also prayers for the family."

As of late Sunday morning, over $27,000 had been raised.

The Sheriff's Office said of the incident, "At approximately 10:45 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies, along with Hamilton County EMS and the Highway 58 Fire Department, responded to the 8200 block of Highway 58 for an initial call that a juvenile had been struck by a tractor.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke with a chaperone for a group of juveniles that had been playing near a hay ride tractor route and were behind some bushes trying to scare some hay riders at the Haunted Hilltop Halloween event. Deputies were told that one of the juveniles had attempted to jump on the trailer and had possibly slipped and fallen underneath the wheels and was found unresponsive.

"Sadly, the juvenile succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

"HCSO detectives were immediately called to the scene to assist with the investigation in conjunction with the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

"The HCSO family extends our thoughts and sympathy to the family of the deceased juvenile, as well as the others who witnessed the tragic event. We ask the community also keep this family in their prayers during this difficult time."

The attraction posted this statement, "Due to the tragic accident that occurred tonight we will NOT be open tomorrow Saturday.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the family effected in this.

"Please keep us all in your prayers!"

The attraction includes a large haunted house, a dark maze, a vortex tunnel, a hayride through the woods and cornfield, live actors, a gift store and concessions.

The GoFundMe campaign is located here.

