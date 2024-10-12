Child Dies In Tragic Accident At Haunted Hilltop Attraction At Harrison

A child died in a tragic accident at an attraction at Harrison on Friday night.

The child apparently was hiding, then tried to climb on a passing hay wagon and was run over.

It happened at the Haunted Hilltop, located on Highway 58 about a mile north of Harrison Bay State Park.

The Sheriff's Office said, "At approximately 10:45 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies, along with Hamilton County EMS and the Highway 58 Fire Department, responded to the 8200 block of Highway 58 for an initial call that a juvenile had been struck by a tractor.

" Upon arrival, deputies spoke with a chaperone for a group of juveniles that had been playing near a hay ride tractor route and were behind some bushes trying to scare some hay riders at the Haunted Hilltop Halloween event. Deputies were told that one of the juveniles had attempted to jump on the trailer and had possibly slipped and fallen underneath the wheels and was found unresponsive.





"Sadly, the juvenile succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.





"HCSO detectives were immediately called to the scene to assist with the investigation in conjunction with the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office.





"The HCSO family extends our thoughts and sympathy to the family of the deceased juvenile, as well as the others who witnessed the tragic event. We ask the community also keep this family in their prayers during this difficult time."





The attraction posted this statement, "Due to the tragic accident that occurred tonight we will NOT be open tomorrow Saturday.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the family effected in this.

"Please keep us all in your prayers!"

The attraction includes a large haunted house, a dark maze, a vortex tunnel, a hayride through the woods and cornfield, live actors, a gift store and concessions.