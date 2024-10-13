Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ADKINS, JOHN CHRISTOPHER

3502 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111103

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE



BAKER, CHARLES

2621 E 21ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045458

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BALL, JEFFREY BRENT

780 NORFOLK GREEN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374218214

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)



BERRY, CAMERON RICHARD

524 MARLOW DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BRIDGES, ROBERT STEPHAN

2700 E 46TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



DANIEL, LACI LARAE

HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ELLENBURG, JAXON RILEY

225 SOSBEE LANE TRION, 30753

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



FIELDS, MESHETA D

3218 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR



GABLE, JACOB CLARK

149 ACORN OAKS CIRCLE UNIT 317 CHATTANOOGA, 34705

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GABRIEL MENDOZA, OLIVIO

445 BROOKFIELD AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



GARCIA RAMIREZ, SERGIO SAUL

5495 OAKDALE AVENUE DOES NOT KNOW ADDRESS EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



HANKS, NICHOLAS LESTER

6371 PLANTATION DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FAILURE TO APPEAR



HARRIS, DAVONTE TRAMELL

2117 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043618

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED



HOLLINS, KERRINGTON LOUIS

1216 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374023839

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



HOOVER, CODY ALEXANDER

HOMELESS GREENVILLE, 29607

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



JOHNSON, STARLA MICHELLE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION RESISTING ARREST

VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM

VIOLATION OF PROBATION RESISTING ARREST



KINSEY, MATTHEW EUGENE

6383 PLANTATION DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



LATIMER, BROCKINGTON

116 CTY RD 537 ETOWAH, 37331

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF SERVICES



LAWSON, ADAM ROY

703 PIRTLE ST EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MARTIN, DEVIN LEBRON

2314 FAIRLEIGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062507

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



MITCHELL, EDWARD LEBRON

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MOORE, RODNEY DELANEY

7757 NAUTICAL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PRICE, DORIS LOUISE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)



RIVERA LEAR, WALESKA

4025 OAKWOOD DR APT 1218 CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ROBINSON, TANISHA CHRISTINA

107 WILLOW CREEK MT JUILET, 37122

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



SEXTON, ASHLEY DIANE

236 BRENT DR RINGGOLD, 307368234

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



SHANNON, CONNER SCOTT

4726 OLD MICCHIM RD BRANAIRD, 37411

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency:

CARRYING WEAPONS ON SCHOOL PROPERTY

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



SIMPSON, LINDSEY MARIE

2620 BOYCE ST LOT 26 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



STEWART, TIFFANY LINN

922 DELORES DR HIXSON, 373433630

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



UNDERWOOD, RAEKWON MALIK

5314 DORSEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



VINEYARD, ZACHARY SCOTT

554 BEAR BRANCH CIR DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



WILSON WARDELL, TAMI R

202 MAPLEWOOD AVE UNIT 4 CHATTNOOGA, 00000

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WOODS, JEREMIAH NELSON

908 BELLE VISTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112105

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO APPEAR



ZUMSTEIN, BILLY RAY

472 GOODWILL RD CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HAB)

Here are the mug shots:

ADKINS, JOHN CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 05/31/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE BAKER, CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 01/06/1960

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BALL, JEFFREY BRENT

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/19/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG) BERRY, CAMERON RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 09/14/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DANIEL, LACI LARAE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 06/14/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DIGGES, JENNIFER MICHELE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 10/24/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE FIELDS, MESHETA D

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 01/16/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR GABRIEL MENDOZA, OLIVIO

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/13/1997

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE GARCIA RAMIREZ, SERGIO SAUL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/25/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HANKS, NICHOLAS LESTER

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/24/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

HARRIS, DAVONTE TRAMELL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/10/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED HAYDEN, ANTONIO LAVERNE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/05/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION HOLLINS, KERRINGTON LOUIS

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/01/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT HOOVER, CODY ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/23/1993

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HOWARD, CALEB COLTON

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/29/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF JOHNSON, STARLA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 01/16/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION RESISTING ARREST

VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM

VIOLATION OF PROBATION RESISTING ARREST KINSEY, MATTHEW EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 09/27/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE LATIMER, BROCKINGTON

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/09/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF SERVICES LAWSON, ADAM ROY

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 04/23/1997

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MITCHELL, EDWARD LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 07/31/1961

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MOORE, RODNEY DELANEY

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 08/27/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBINSON, TANISHA CHRISTINA

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 01/10/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR SEXTON, ASHLEY DIANE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 06/25/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SHANNON, CONNER SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 04/28/2005

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2024

Charge(s):

CARRYING WEAPONS ON SCHOOL PROPERTY

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT STEWART, TIFFANY LINN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 02/24/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION UNDERWOOD, RAEKWON MALIK

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/29/2000

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT VINEYARD, ZACHARY SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/16/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT WILSON WARDELL, TAMI R

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 11/21/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WOODS, JEREMIAH NELSON

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/21/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO APPEAR ZUMSTEIN, BILLY RAY

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 09/26/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HAB



