Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, October 13, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ADKINS, JOHN CHRISTOPHER 
3502 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111103 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE

BAKER, CHARLES 
2621 E 21ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045458 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BALL, JEFFREY BRENT 
780 NORFOLK GREEN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374218214 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)

BERRY, CAMERON RICHARD 
524 MARLOW DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRIDGES, ROBERT STEPHAN 
2700 E 46TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DANIEL, LACI LARAE 
HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ELLENBURG, JAXON RILEY 
225 SOSBEE LANE TRION, 30753 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

FIELDS, MESHETA D 
3218 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR

GABLE, JACOB CLARK 
149 ACORN OAKS CIRCLE UNIT 317 CHATTANOOGA, 34705 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GABRIEL MENDOZA, OLIVIO 
445 BROOKFIELD AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

GARCIA RAMIREZ, SERGIO SAUL 
5495 OAKDALE AVENUE DOES NOT KNOW ADDRESS EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HANKS, NICHOLAS LESTER 
6371 PLANTATION DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HARRIS, DAVONTE TRAMELL 
2117 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043618 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

HOLLINS, KERRINGTON LOUIS 
1216 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374023839 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HOOVER, CODY ALEXANDER 
HOMELESS GREENVILLE, 29607 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

JOHNSON, STARLA MICHELLE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION RESISTING ARREST
VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM
VIOLATION OF PROBATION RESISTING ARREST

KINSEY, MATTHEW EUGENE 
6383 PLANTATION DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

LATIMER, BROCKINGTON 
116 CTY RD 537 ETOWAH, 37331 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF SERVICES

LAWSON, ADAM ROY 
703 PIRTLE ST EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MARTIN, DEVIN LEBRON 
2314 FAIRLEIGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062507 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MITCHELL, EDWARD LEBRON 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOORE, RODNEY DELANEY 
7757 NAUTICAL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PRICE, DORIS LOUISE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)

RIVERA LEAR, WALESKA 
4025 OAKWOOD DR APT 1218 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBINSON, TANISHA CHRISTINA 
107 WILLOW CREEK MT JUILET, 37122 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SEXTON, ASHLEY DIANE 
236 BRENT DR RINGGOLD, 307368234 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SHANNON, CONNER SCOTT 
4726 OLD MICCHIM RD BRANAIRD, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: 
CARRYING WEAPONS ON SCHOOL PROPERTY
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

SIMPSON, LINDSEY MARIE 
2620 BOYCE ST LOT 26 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

STEWART, TIFFANY LINN 
922 DELORES DR HIXSON, 373433630 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

UNDERWOOD, RAEKWON MALIK 
5314 DORSEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VINEYARD, ZACHARY SCOTT 
554 BEAR BRANCH CIR DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WILSON WARDELL, TAMI R 
202 MAPLEWOOD AVE UNIT 4 CHATTNOOGA, 00000 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WOODS, JEREMIAH NELSON 
908 BELLE VISTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112105 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR

ZUMSTEIN, BILLY RAY 
472 GOODWILL RD CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HAB)

Here are the mug shots:

ADKINS, JOHN CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 05/31/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE
BAKER, CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 01/06/1960
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BALL, JEFFREY BRENT
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/19/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
BERRY, CAMERON RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/14/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DANIEL, LACI LARAE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/14/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DIGGES, JENNIFER MICHELE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 10/24/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FIELDS, MESHETA D
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 01/16/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
GABRIEL MENDOZA, OLIVIO
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/13/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GARCIA RAMIREZ, SERGIO SAUL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/25/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HANKS, NICHOLAS LESTER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/24/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
HARRIS, DAVONTE TRAMELL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/10/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
HAYDEN, ANTONIO LAVERNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/05/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
HOLLINS, KERRINGTON LOUIS
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/01/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HOOVER, CODY ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/23/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HOWARD, CALEB COLTON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/29/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
JOHNSON, STARLA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 01/16/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION RESISTING ARREST
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION RESISTING ARREST
KINSEY, MATTHEW EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/27/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LATIMER, BROCKINGTON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/09/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF SERVICES
LAWSON, ADAM ROY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/23/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MITCHELL, EDWARD LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 07/31/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOORE, RODNEY DELANEY
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 08/27/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROBINSON, TANISHA CHRISTINA
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/10/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SEXTON, ASHLEY DIANE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/25/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SHANNON, CONNER SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/28/2005
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • CARRYING WEAPONS ON SCHOOL PROPERTY
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
STEWART, TIFFANY LINN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/24/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
UNDERWOOD, RAEKWON MALIK
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/29/2000
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VINEYARD, ZACHARY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/16/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WILSON WARDELL, TAMI R
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 11/21/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WOODS, JEREMIAH NELSON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/21/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
ZUMSTEIN, BILLY RAY
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 09/26/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HAB



Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 10/13/2024
CCS Beats CPA 2-1; Advances To State Quarterfinals
  • Prep Sports
  • 10/13/2024
Red Wolves Lose 2-1 At Forward Madison
  • Sports
  • 10/13/2024
Lee Men, Lander Play To 2-2 Draw
  • Sports
  • 10/13/2024
UTC Volleyball Wins In Four Over UNCG Spartans
  • Sports
  • 10/13/2024
Covenant Volleyball Wins Two
  • Sports
  • 10/13/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/13/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ADKINS, ... more

Rhea County Sheriff's Office Will Not Face Prosecution
  • 10/12/2024

The Knox County District Attorney’s office has notified the State Comptroller's Office that that office will not be presenting the investigation by the Comptroller's office on Rhea County Sheriff ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/12/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ANDERSON, ... more

Breaking News
Residents Displaced After Duplex Fire In Hixson Friday Afternoon
Residents Displaced After Duplex Fire In Hixson Friday Afternoon
  • 10/11/2024
TDOT Awards 1st Progressive Design-Build Contract Accelerating Hurricane Helene Recovery
  • 10/11/2024
Divided School Board Authorizes Busing 18-Year-Old Students To The Polls To Vote
  • 10/11/2024
2 Arrested And Drugs And Cash Seized In Ooltewah
2 Arrested And Drugs And Cash Seized In Ooltewah
  • 10/11/2024
Walker County Firefighter, 23, Dies In Alabama Motorcycle Crash
Walker County Firefighter, 23, Dies In Alabama Motorcycle Crash
  • 10/11/2024
Opinion
CARTA's Plan To Raise Fees And Eliminate Free Parking Is Another Blow To Downtown
  • 10/12/2024
Clarifying The Walden Land Use Plan
  • 10/12/2024
Mis Or Dis?
  • 10/12/2024
Tactics By Developers Leave Walden Divided
  • 10/11/2024
What Local And State Candidates Can And Cannot Actually Do
  • 10/11/2024
Sports
Sampson's 3rd TD Leads Vols In Comeback OT Win Over Florida, 23-17
  • 10/12/2024
#23 Mocs Dominate Furman, 41-10, On The Road For 3rd-Straight Victory
  • 10/12/2024
Red Wolves Lose 2-1 At Forward Madison
  • 10/13/2024
UTC Volleyball Wins In Four Over UNCG Spartans
  • 10/13/2024
Dan Fleser: Vols Davis Helping His Devastated Home Area
Dan Fleser: Vols Davis Helping His Devastated Home Area
  • 10/9/2024
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About McDonald Farm And Trees
  • 10/11/2024
Profiles Of Valor: He Saved Our Lives
Profiles Of Valor: He Saved Our Lives
  • 10/11/2024
Jerry Summers: Scopes - Causes Go On Forever
Jerry Summers: Scopes - Causes Go On Forever
  • 10/11/2024
Book Review: The Dynamos – The Summer Of 1979
  • 10/12/2024
PHOTOS: 5th Annual Motorcar Festival
PHOTOS: 5th Annual Motorcar Festival
  • 10/12/2024
Entertainment
Cohutta Song Fest Set For Oct. 18-19
Cohutta Song Fest Set For Oct. 18-19
  • 10/11/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 10/11/2024
Actor/Entertainer Randall Franks Releases New Music Video And Single
Actor/Entertainer Randall Franks Releases New Music Video And Single
  • 10/11/2024
KZ106, The Barn Nursery, And The Barrelhouse Ballroom Host Hurricane Relief Concert To Benefit Wings of Hope
  • 10/11/2024
2 Local Students Among Belmont Students To Perform "Christmas At Belmont: Live From Nashville"
  • 10/10/2024
Opinion
CARTA's Plan To Raise Fees And Eliminate Free Parking Is Another Blow To Downtown
  • 10/12/2024
Clarifying The Walden Land Use Plan
  • 10/12/2024
Mis Or Dis?
  • 10/12/2024
Dining
Local Couple To Open 1st Chattanooga Eggs Up Grill In Cleveland
  • 10/9/2024
Chef Daniel Lindley To Open 2nd American Restaurant On Cowart Street
  • 10/9/2024
Cleveland Zaxbys To Host Grand Reopening Set For Oct. 16
  • 10/8/2024
Business
Ocoee Food City Set To Open Oct. 16
  • 10/11/2024
CBL Properties Announces Block Share Repurchase
  • 10/10/2024
$52 Million Multistate Settlement Reached With Marriott For Data Breach Of Starwood Guest Reservation Database
  • 10/9/2024
Real Estate
Tinker Ma, LLC And Artech Design Group Join Forces To Expand Services
Tinker Ma, LLC And Artech Design Group Join Forces To Expand Services
  • 10/11/2024
Kadi Brown: Realtor Relief Recovery Efforts
  • 10/10/2024
The Raines Group Promotes Tony Brock To VP Of Leasing
The Raines Group Promotes Tony Brock To VP Of Leasing
  • 10/10/2024
Student Scene
Southern Adventist University Raises Funds For First-Generation College Students At Annual Gala
Southern Adventist University Raises Funds For First-Generation College Students At Annual Gala
  • 10/11/2024
Student-Created Exhibit From 2024 “Supreme Court And My Hometown” Chattanooga Summer Civics Camp Opens Oct. 24
  • 10/11/2024
UTC Crime Log
  • 10/11/2024
Living Well
Partnership For Families, Children And Adults Maintains COA Accreditation
Partnership For Families, Children And Adults Maintains COA Accreditation
  • 10/11/2024
Morning Pointe Of Hixson Invites Community To Trunk-Or-Treat Oct. 18
Morning Pointe Of Hixson Invites Community To Trunk-Or-Treat Oct. 18
  • 10/11/2024
Erlanger Announces New CEO For Erlanger East And Erlanger North Hospital
Erlanger Announces New CEO For Erlanger East And Erlanger North Hospital
  • 10/10/2024
Memories
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Visiting Red Clay State Historic Park On Indigenous Peoples Day
  • 10/11/2024
"Records Of Removal" New Exhibition Offers Glimpse Into The Trail Of Tears Experience
"Records Of Removal" New Exhibition Offers Glimpse Into The Trail Of Tears Experience
  • 10/9/2024
SAR Launches Awareness For Hopkinson's Flag
SAR Launches Awareness For Hopkinson's Flag
  • 10/7/2024
Outdoors
Whitfield County Parks And Recreation To Host 2024 USAS OCT National Championship
Whitfield County Parks And Recreation To Host 2024 USAS OCT National Championship
  • 10/10/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Hermits
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Hermits
  • 10/10/2024
Funding Lining Up For Large Inclusive Playground At Jack Benson Heritage Park
  • 10/9/2024
Travel
Virginia's Blue Ridge Parkway Reopens On Friday
  • 10/11/2024
Nantahala Outddoor Center Returns To Full Operation
  • 10/11/2024
Tweetsie Railroad To Remain Closed For Fall Season As Community Focuses On Hurricane Helene Recovery
  • 10/11/2024
Church
Lee University To Hold Missions Week
  • 10/11/2024
Bob Tamasy: Spending Time With My Father
Bob Tamasy: Spending Time With My Father
  • 10/10/2024
Hope House's Free Halloween Event At Camp Jordan Set For Oct. 27
  • 10/10/2024
Obituaries
Charles "Edwin" Marler
Charles "Edwin" Marler
  • 10/13/2024
Stephen Pete Smith
Stephen Pete Smith
  • 10/12/2024
William Douglas "Doug" Rosser
William Douglas "Doug" Rosser
  • 10/12/2024