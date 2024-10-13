Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ADKINS, JOHN CHRISTOPHER
3502 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111103
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE
BAKER, CHARLES
2621 E 21ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045458
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BALL, JEFFREY BRENT
780 NORFOLK GREEN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374218214
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
BERRY, CAMERON RICHARD
524 MARLOW DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BRIDGES, ROBERT STEPHAN
2700 E 46TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DANIEL, LACI LARAE
HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ELLENBURG, JAXON RILEY
225 SOSBEE LANE TRION, 30753
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FIELDS, MESHETA D
3218 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR
GABLE, JACOB CLARK
149 ACORN OAKS CIRCLE UNIT 317 CHATTANOOGA, 34705
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GABRIEL MENDOZA, OLIVIO
445 BROOKFIELD AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GARCIA RAMIREZ, SERGIO SAUL
5495 OAKDALE AVENUE DOES NOT KNOW ADDRESS EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HANKS, NICHOLAS LESTER
6371 PLANTATION DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO APPEAR
HARRIS, DAVONTE TRAMELL
2117 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043618
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
HOLLINS, KERRINGTON LOUIS
1216 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374023839
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HOOVER, CODY ALEXANDER
HOMELESS GREENVILLE, 29607
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
JOHNSON, STARLA MICHELLE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION RESISTING ARREST
VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM
VIOLATION OF PROBATION RESISTING ARREST
KINSEY, MATTHEW EUGENE
6383 PLANTATION DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LATIMER, BROCKINGTON
116 CTY RD 537 ETOWAH, 37331
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF SERVICES
LAWSON, ADAM ROY
703 PIRTLE ST EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MARTIN, DEVIN LEBRON
2314 FAIRLEIGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062507
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MITCHELL, EDWARD LEBRON
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOORE, RODNEY DELANEY
7757 NAUTICAL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PRICE, DORIS LOUISE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)
RIVERA LEAR, WALESKA
4025 OAKWOOD DR APT 1218 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROBINSON, TANISHA CHRISTINA
107 WILLOW CREEK MT JUILET, 37122
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SEXTON, ASHLEY DIANE
236 BRENT DR RINGGOLD, 307368234
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SHANNON, CONNER SCOTT
4726 OLD MICCHIM RD BRANAIRD, 37411
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency:
CARRYING WEAPONS ON SCHOOL PROPERTY
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
SIMPSON, LINDSEY MARIE
2620 BOYCE ST LOT 26 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STEWART, TIFFANY LINN
922 DELORES DR HIXSON, 373433630
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
UNDERWOOD, RAEKWON MALIK
5314 DORSEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VINEYARD, ZACHARY SCOTT
554 BEAR BRANCH CIR DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WILSON WARDELL, TAMI R
202 MAPLEWOOD AVE UNIT 4 CHATTNOOGA, 00000
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WOODS, JEREMIAH NELSON
908 BELLE VISTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112105
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
ZUMSTEIN, BILLY RAY
472 GOODWILL RD CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HAB)
