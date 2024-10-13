4 Lookout Mountain Volunteer Firefighters Complete FF1 Certification

The October meeting for Lookout Mountain, Ga., began with Mayor David Bennett and Mike Chalverus recognizing four volunteer firefighters who recently completed their FF1 certification with the state of Georgia.

The volunteers recognized were Jay Brooks, Neill Buie, Ben Johnston and Jeremy Van Brunt. The Firefighter 1 certification represents the passing of a written test and skill proficiency to receive the Certified Firefighter designation in the state of Georgia. The written test covered 1,900 pages of material dealing with fire suppression techniques, proper ladder and tool use, forcible entry, ventilation, hose advancement, and search and rescue skills. The live burn training was conducted at temperatures over 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit. If not for their desire to live on Lookout Mountain, these firefighters have the necessary certification to work as a firefighter across the state of Georgia.

Paul Johnson, CPA from Johnson, Murphey and Wright, P.C., presented the annual financial report of the city for the fiscal year ending June 30. Mr. Johnson said the city was in good financial shape and complimented the excellent work of the staff.

City Attorney Bill Pickering indicated two additional special meetings would be necessary to finalize the 2024 millage rate, which were scheduled in October.

As a follow-up from the September meeting, Mr. Pickering provided Ordinance No. 347 which stipulates increasing the speed limit to 30 m.p.h. from the intersection of Lula Lake and Wood Nymph Trail and the southern city limits and decreasing the speed limit to 20 m.p.h. from the northern Lula Lake city limits to the intersection of Wood Nymph and Lula Lake Road. Ordinance No. 347 was unanimously passed and executed.

Wes Hasden, sewer board chairman, gave an update on the sewer renovation project. CTI, the engineering firm managing the project, indicated it will be recommending a second tank outside the stream buffer at the current sewer system site. It will become the main tank, with the existing tank to be remediated and serve as a back-up.

Council member Kevin Leckenby said public works is getting geared up for leaf season, while continuing to do spot patching on city streets as well as prepping the salt spreader for the upcoming winter season. He also said residents should mark their calendars for Dumpster Day on Nov. 2. He said, "If you have a chance thank our public works team for its quick response and clean-up of downed trees during the aftermath of Hurricane Helene."

The council discussed the request for proposals for the commercial development of the front part of the Town Center property. The RFP was issued on Aug. 28 and required that sealed proposals be submitted by Oct. 4. One proposal was submitted. The council was pleased that the developer who submitted the proposal has significant ties to Lookout Mountain and is a person of integrity with the financial means to develop the property. The Council passed a resolution authorizing the mayor, vice mayor, and city attorney to negotiate an agreement with the developer. The agreement will be subject to approval by the council.



