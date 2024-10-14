Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, October 14, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
AUSBERRY, JOSHUA DEVON 
3728 MARK TWAIN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374062746 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BIRDSONG, CLAYTON R 
810 E ML KING BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

BLAZE, AUDRA NMN 
3906 NORTH QUAIL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BROWN, CASSANDRA DAWN 
3000 MCGILL CEMETARY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374192400 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT DRUG PARA)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA)

CHUBB, JONONE DION 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374052641 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR 39160609

DAVIS, BRIAN LAWARREN 
8229 BAY BERRY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

DIGGES, JENNIFER MICHELE 
5500 ALABAMA AVE Chattanooga, 374092209 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GAYNOR, DALLAS 
201 HILLSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

GEORGIA, TRACY A 
1118 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071903 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HAIRSTON, RICHARD LEBRON 
2110 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111358 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

HAYDEN, ANTONIO LAVERNE 
2115 GARFIELD ST Chattanooga, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

MANUS, MARTY EUGENE 
66662 BEAN LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MAURICIO HERNANDEZ, MYNOR DAVID 
1347 WOODMORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374111721 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

MAYNOR GERARDO, FRANCISCO JUAN 
511 S SWEETBRIAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

MCKISSICK, JOSEPH GATES 
4757 GATES LN APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MEDINACHICAS, EDUIN JOSE 
803 BELVOIR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
HABITUAL TRAFFIC OFFENDERS ACT
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

MOORER, ROLAND EARL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

NICOLAS SANUM, DAVID EMANUEL 
2417 24TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
HABITUAL TRAFFIC OFFENDERS ACT 11111111
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION 39160301
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PITTMAN, PARIS E 
7543 LEEMONT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

SMITH, CRYSTAL DAWN 
5349 HAISTEN CT EAST RIDGE, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

STROUPES, STEVEN 
1602 NORTH 3 KNOTS RD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

