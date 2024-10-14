Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

AUSBERRY, JOSHUA DEVON

3728 MARK TWAIN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374062746

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BIRDSONG, CLAYTON R

810 E ML KING BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



BLAZE, AUDRA NMN

3906 NORTH QUAIL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BROWN, CASSANDRA DAWN

3000 MCGILL CEMETARY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374192400

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT DRUG PARA)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA)



CHUBB, JONONE DION

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374052641

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR 39160609



DAVIS, BRIAN LAWARREN

8229 BAY BERRY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



DIGGES, JENNIFER MICHELE

5500 ALABAMA AVE Chattanooga, 374092209

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



GAYNOR, DALLAS

201 HILLSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



GEORGIA, TRACY A

1118 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071903

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HAIRSTON, RICHARD LEBRON

2110 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111358

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE



HAYDEN, ANTONIO LAVERNE

2115 GARFIELD ST Chattanooga, 37404

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION



MANUS, MARTY EUGENE

66662 BEAN LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



MAURICIO HERNANDEZ, MYNOR DAVID

1347 WOODMORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374111721

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



MAYNOR GERARDO, FRANCISCO JUAN

511 S SWEETBRIAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



MCKISSICK, JOSEPH GATES

4757 GATES LN APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MEDINACHICAS, EDUIN JOSE

803 BELVOIR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

HABITUAL TRAFFIC OFFENDERS ACT

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION



MOORER, ROLAND EARL

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



NICOLAS SANUM, DAVID EMANUEL

2417 24TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

HABITUAL TRAFFIC OFFENDERS ACT 11111111

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION 39160301

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



PITTMAN, PARIS E

7543 LEEMONT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



SMITH, CRYSTAL DAWN

5349 HAISTEN CT EAST RIDGE, 37407

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



STROUPES, STEVEN

1602 NORTH 3 KNOTS RD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

