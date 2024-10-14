Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
AUSBERRY, JOSHUA DEVON
3728 MARK TWAIN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374062746
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BIRDSONG, CLAYTON R
810 E ML KING BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
BLAZE, AUDRA NMN
3906 NORTH QUAIL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BROWN, CASSANDRA DAWN
3000 MCGILL CEMETARY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374192400
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT DRUG PARA)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA)
CHUBB, JONONE DION
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374052641
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR 39160609
DAVIS, BRIAN LAWARREN
8229 BAY BERRY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DIGGES, JENNIFER MICHELE
5500 ALABAMA AVE Chattanooga, 374092209
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GAYNOR, DALLAS
201 HILLSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
GEORGIA, TRACY A
1118 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071903
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HAIRSTON, RICHARD LEBRON
2110 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111358
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
HAYDEN, ANTONIO LAVERNE
2115 GARFIELD ST Chattanooga, 37404
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
MANUS, MARTY EUGENE
66662 BEAN LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MAURICIO HERNANDEZ, MYNOR DAVID
1347 WOODMORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374111721
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
MAYNOR GERARDO, FRANCISCO JUAN
511 S SWEETBRIAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
MCKISSICK, JOSEPH GATES
4757 GATES LN APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MEDINACHICAS, EDUIN JOSE
803 BELVOIR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
HABITUAL TRAFFIC OFFENDERS ACT
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
MOORER, ROLAND EARL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
NICOLAS SANUM, DAVID EMANUEL
2417 24TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
HABITUAL TRAFFIC OFFENDERS ACT 11111111
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION 39160301
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PITTMAN, PARIS E
7543 LEEMONT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
SMITH, CRYSTAL DAWN
5349 HAISTEN CT EAST RIDGE, 37407
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STROUPES, STEVEN
1602 NORTH 3 KNOTS RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
