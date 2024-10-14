Contested 31st House District Race Is Among Choices For Rhea County Voters

Early voting for Rhea County will begin on Wednesday, according to Rhea County Administrator of Elections Felicia Goodman. On the ballot will be races for President, Senator, Congressman for the 4th District, and State Representative for the 31st district.

Ms. Goodman said that the Dayton Office of the Election Commission, which is located on the first floor of the Rhea County Courthouse, will be open Monday, Wednesday and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays will be from 9 a.m. to noon. The last day to vote early at the Dayton Office is Oct. 31.

The Election Commission will have a satellite location in Spring City that will be open Oct. 21-26 at the same hours as the Dayton office.

Ms. Goodman reminds all voters they are required to show photo identification when they arrive at the polls. Accepted forms of identification include any photo ID issued by the state of Tennessee – including drivers’ licenses – and photo IDs issued by the federal government, including U.S. passports, government employee identification cards, and military ID cards.

Incumbent U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Brentwood) is facing a challenge from State Rep. Gloria Johnson.

The Tennessee House of Representatives was set to expel Ms. Johnson and her two Democratic colleagues for leading gun reform chants on the floor of the House. Only she escaped being dismissed.

Three other independents are vying for the office as well.

Incumbent Congressman Scott DesJarlais (R-Sherwood) is facing a challenge from 32-year-old Democratic challenger Victoria Broderick from Fayetteville. Two independents are also running.

District 31 State Rep. Ron Travis (R-Dayton) is facing a challenge from two newcomers to politics, Democrat Brittany Warfel from Spencer and William “Jay” Jenkins from Evensville. The 31st District covers Rhea, Bledsoe, Sequatchie and Van Buren counties. Rep. Travis has been the representative of the district since 2012 when he defeated incumbent Jim Cobb (R-Spring City).

Also on the November ballot will be the Graysville City Council. Graysville residents will be voting for mayor and four city council seats.

Incumbent Mayor Charles Kaylor is facing a challenge from Vice Mayor William "Bill" Crawley. Incumbent Councilmen Robert "Bobby" Baldwin, Anthony Knox and Jimmy "Jimbo" Miles face a challenge from Dawn “Rena” Massengill and Michael May.

Mayor Kaylor has served the last four years as mayor and has over 20 years on the council serving as mayor for eight years, and the rest as councilman. He was appointed by the board to finish the term of a councilman.

There will be a debate of the Graysville candidates at the Graysville City Hall on Thursday starting at 7 p.m. The event is being sponsored by Bailey Hufstetler, publisher of the Rhea County Observer. Mr. Hufstetler also organized the debate of the Rhea County Executive candidates in 2022.