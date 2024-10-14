Woods Fire Breaks Out On Reads Lake Road

Chattanooga Fire was fighting a vegetation fire next to a power line cut out in Red Bank on Monday night.

At 5:36 p.m., Red Shift personnel responded to the 400 block of Reads Lake Road to begin tackling the woods fire. UTVs, brush trucks, a tanker and fire engines were brought to the scene.

Officials said, "It’s an arduous operation for our crews as they have worked to gain access to the location and they have had to drag hoses up to the top of a large, steep hill. CFD personnel have been there for several hours.

At 8 p.m., fire officials on the scene estimate that 1/4 acre was burning.

There are no injuries or structural endangerment at this time.

Engine 22, Engine 17, Engine 10, Engine 16, Tanker 16, UTV 10, Brush Truck 10, Brush Truck 22 and the Battalion Chief for District 3 are on the call.