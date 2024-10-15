Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
AKERS, JAMES ROBERT 
7715 SHADY CREEK TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRAME, TYLER JOSEPH 
NONE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ASSAULT

BURNETTE, DAVID WAYNE 
1037 GREENSLAKE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374121646 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,

CADY, CHASE MICHAEL 
1108 BROOKWOOD LN APT 34 DALTON, 307205438 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DANIELS, MADISON L 
353 MAPLE GROVE LN APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

ELLIS, BRETT ANDREW 
100 BARN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING

ELLISON, STEPHANIE SHANTAE 
4790 FOREST WOOD LN APT B HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

GABRIEL-VASQUEZ, ELIAS BERNABE 
618 N HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
SPEEDING

GRAY, CYNTHIA ANN 
132 JAMIE LANE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

HAYNES, CAMERON BRYCE 
1629 FRANCIS ROAD KNOXVILLE, 37909 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

HEADLEY, JOSEPH 
5555 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

HERRERA-ESCOBAR, BRANDON ELI 
1668 HAMLET DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD
CHILD RAPE

MANCILLAS, FELIX ANTHONY 
341 STRINGERS ST APT 210 CHATTANOOGA, 34705 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MARTIN, BRIANNA MICHELLE 
100 NORTH HALE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
INDECENT EXPOSURE

MOORE, CARLOS MCGALE 
4402 S Choctaw Dr Chattanooga, 374113270 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PHILLIPS, WILLIAM HUNTER 
13392 EMERALD BAY DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

RAMOS TOMAS, GERMAN 
1511S GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SANDERS, PAUL ADRIAN 
3950 SOUTH DIXIE APT 5 DALTON, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SMITH, BERNARD ADRIAN 
6960 LEE HWY, APT 308 CHATTANOOGA, 374216409 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SPARKS, AMOS LEE 
2711 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062539 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

SPARKS, STEPHANIE RENE 
2711 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THACKER, ARTHUR WILLIAM 
HOMELESS RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, D

THACKER, CODY ALLEN 
134 EAST MONTANA WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION 39170310

TOWNSEND, WILLIAM CHASE 
1412 INNISBROOK DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TURNER, JEFFERY ADAM 
7250 HIGHWAY 41 JASPER, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VALENTINE, AYDEN COLE 
5646 S LEE HIGHWAY MCDONALD, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VICENTE VICENTE, WILFREDO 
4804 MADDONA AVE , 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

WALKER, BLAIR DANIELLE 
10228 BIG PINE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT

WATSON, JESSE LEE 
544 HOLLAND DRIVE SW CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHITE, DUSTIN RAY 
5322 GREEN BRIAR ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

