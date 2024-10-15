Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
AKERS, JAMES ROBERT
7715 SHADY CREEK TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BRAME, TYLER JOSEPH
NONE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ASSAULT
BURNETTE, DAVID WAYNE
1037 GREENSLAKE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374121646
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,
CADY, CHASE MICHAEL
1108 BROOKWOOD LN APT 34 DALTON, 307205438
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DANIELS, MADISON L
353 MAPLE GROVE LN APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
ELLIS, BRETT ANDREW
100 BARN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
ELLISON, STEPHANIE SHANTAE
4790 FOREST WOOD LN APT B HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
GABRIEL-VASQUEZ, ELIAS BERNABE
618 N HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
SPEEDING
GRAY, CYNTHIA ANN
132 JAMIE LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HAYNES, CAMERON BRYCE
1629 FRANCIS ROAD KNOXVILLE, 37909
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
HEADLEY, JOSEPH
5555 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
HERRERA-ESCOBAR, BRANDON ELI
1668 HAMLET DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD
CHILD RAPE
MANCILLAS, FELIX ANTHONY
341 STRINGERS ST APT 210 CHATTANOOGA, 34705
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MARTIN, BRIANNA MICHELLE
100 NORTH HALE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
INDECENT EXPOSURE
MOORE, CARLOS MCGALE
4402 S Choctaw Dr Chattanooga, 374113270
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PHILLIPS, WILLIAM HUNTER
13392 EMERALD BAY DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
RAMOS TOMAS, GERMAN
1511S GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SANDERS, PAUL ADRIAN
3950 SOUTH DIXIE APT 5 DALTON, 37411
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SMITH, BERNARD ADRIAN
6960 LEE HWY, APT 308 CHATTANOOGA, 374216409
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SPARKS, AMOS LEE
2711 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062539
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
SPARKS, STEPHANIE RENE
2711 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THACKER, ARTHUR WILLIAM
HOMELESS RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, D
THACKER, CODY ALLEN
134 EAST MONTANA WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION 39170310
TOWNSEND, WILLIAM CHASE
1412 INNISBROOK DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TURNER, JEFFERY ADAM
7250 HIGHWAY 41 JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VALENTINE, AYDEN COLE
5646 S LEE HIGHWAY MCDONALD, 30741
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VICENTE VICENTE, WILFREDO
4804 MADDONA AVE ,
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
WALKER, BLAIR DANIELLE
10228 BIG PINE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT
WATSON, JESSE LEE
544 HOLLAND DRIVE SW CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WHITE, DUSTIN RAY
5322 GREEN BRIAR ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
