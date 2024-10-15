Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

AKERS, JAMES ROBERT

7715 SHADY CREEK TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BRAME, TYLER JOSEPH

NONE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

ASSAULT



BURNETTE, DAVID WAYNE

1037 GREENSLAKE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374121646

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

SPEEDING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,



CADY, CHASE MICHAEL

1108 BROOKWOOD LN APT 34 DALTON, 307205438

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



DANIELS, MADISON L

353 MAPLE GROVE LN APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



ELLIS, BRETT ANDREW

100 BARN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING



ELLISON, STEPHANIE SHANTAE

4790 FOREST WOOD LN APT B HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



GABRIEL-VASQUEZ, ELIAS BERNABE

618 N HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

SPEEDING



GRAY, CYNTHIA ANN

132 JAMIE LANE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



HAYNES, CAMERON BRYCE

1629 FRANCIS ROAD KNOXVILLE, 37909

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



HEADLEY, JOSEPH

5555 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



HERRERA-ESCOBAR, BRANDON ELI

1668 HAMLET DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD

CHILD RAPE



MANCILLAS, FELIX ANTHONY

341 STRINGERS ST APT 210 CHATTANOOGA, 34705

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MARTIN, BRIANNA MICHELLE

100 NORTH HALE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

INDECENT EXPOSURE



MOORE, CARLOS MCGALE

4402 S Choctaw Dr Chattanooga, 374113270

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



PHILLIPS, WILLIAM HUNTER

13392 EMERALD BAY DR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED



RAMOS TOMAS, GERMAN

1511S GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



SANDERS, PAUL ADRIAN

3950 SOUTH DIXIE APT 5 DALTON, 37411

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



SMITH, BERNARD ADRIAN

6960 LEE HWY, APT 308 CHATTANOOGA, 374216409

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SPARKS, AMOS LEE

2711 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062539

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



SPARKS, STEPHANIE RENE

2711 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



THACKER, ARTHUR WILLIAM

HOMELESS RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, D



THACKER, CODY ALLEN

134 EAST MONTANA WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION 39170310



TOWNSEND, WILLIAM CHASE

1412 INNISBROOK DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



TURNER, JEFFERY ADAM

7250 HIGHWAY 41 JASPER, 37347

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY



VALENTINE, AYDEN COLE

5646 S LEE HIGHWAY MCDONALD, 30741

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



VICENTE VICENTE, WILFREDO

4804 MADDONA AVE ,

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE



WALKER, BLAIR DANIELLE

10228 BIG PINE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHILD NEGLECT



WATSON, JESSE LEE

544 HOLLAND DRIVE SW CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WHITE, DUSTIN RAY

5322 GREEN BRIAR ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

Here are the mug shots:

AKERS, JAMES ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 06/05/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRAME, TYLER JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 01/04/2006

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

ASSAULT CADY, CHASE MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/26/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DANIELS, MADISON L

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/08/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) ELLIS, BRETT ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/22/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2024

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING ELLISON, STEPHANIE SHANTAE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/19/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) GABRIEL-VASQUEZ, ELIAS BERNABE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/19/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

SPEEDING GRAY, CYNTHIA ANN

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 06/27/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HAYNES, CAMERON BRYCE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/05/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR HEADLEY, JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/08/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

HERRERA-ESCOBAR, BRANDON ELI

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 06/17/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2024

Charge(s):

CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD

CHILD RAPE MARTIN, BRIANNA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 09/25/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2024

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE MOORE, CARLOS MCGALE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 10/15/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION PHILLIPS, WILLIAM HUNTER

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/18/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED SANDERS, PAUL ADRIAN

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 12/06/1965

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY SMITH, BERNARD ADRIAN

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 10/07/1961

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THACKER, ARTHUR WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 03/29/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, D TURNER, JEFFERY ADAM

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/21/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY VALENTINE, AYDEN COLE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 05/24/2006

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALKER, BLAIR DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/27/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHILD NEGLECT

WATSON, JESSE LEE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/24/1988

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHITE, DUSTIN RAY

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/11/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



