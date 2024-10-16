Motion For Commercial Development Along East Brainerd Road Narrowly Fails At County Commission

A motion to approve rezoning for a development that was to have included 6.5 acres of commercial development along East Brainerd Road narrowly failed at the County Commission on Wednesday.

Pratt and Associates initially had plans for 13 commercial buildings with 130,000 square feet at 10330 East Brainerd. Pratt's Ian Blackmore said that had been reduced to four two-story buildings with 64,000 square feet.

He said as the Publix center development fills up in five years, his development could have space for "supplemental businesses."

Opponents cited major congestion on narrow East Brainerd Road and said a "strip center" that was not at an intersection would worsen traffic problems.

In favor were Warren Mackey, Mike Chauncey, Joe Graham, Greg Beck and David Sharpe. Opposed were Chip Baker, Lee Helton, Steve Highlander, Gene-o Shipley and Jeff Eversole. Since Ken Smith was absent, the commission was left with a 5-5 tie.

Stuart Ellis said there would not have been a safe way to walk to the shops. He also said the site contains a large spring and wetland and is often flooded.

Another resident said she had not spoken to anyone in favor of the project, and there were 250 opponents on a petition.

Sherry Bales said already she has trouble getting out of her driveway - especially in mornings and afternoons. She said, "I sit and I sit and I sit - with hundreds of cars lined up."

She said the property has deer, turkey, skunks and other wildlife. She said, "Where will they go?"

Laura Ellis, who said her family has an 1840 land grant to their property, said the move would set precedent and be a step toward converting East Brainerd Road "to another Brainerd Road, Ringgold Road or Rossville Boulevard."

The commission afterward voted to make the entire property residential zone (R-1).

At the end of the session, it was stated that anyone on the commission could ask for a revote on the first option when all 11 members are present.

Also, the commission approved a $49,000 safety audit of Snow Hill Road by Ragan-Smith and agreed to put $800,000 toward the inclusive playground planned at Jack Benson Heritage Park.