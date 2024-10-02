Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

Here are the mug shots:

AKERY, OCEAN SKYLER

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/11/1997

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2024

Charge(s):

PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF METH) ALVAREZ-CRUZ, LISANDRO

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/21/1994

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT BEASON, WILLIAM CALVIN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/08/1979

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY BIRT, DEREK ORLANDO

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/05/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) BOYD, JONATHAN LEE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/06/1988

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRYSON, HANNAH MAE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 03/19/1999

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2024

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS DRIVING

SPEEDING

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION BULLARD, ANTONIO JEROME

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 05/06/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE CHAMBERS, SHARON LEE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 02/28/1972

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

DRUGS - PARAPHERNALIA DINGLER, BILLIE JOE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 10/20/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DUMAIS, ELIZA ALLETTE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/16/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT GARRETT, LEMONTE MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/22/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FO HADEN, TYREICK RESHAW

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 03/22/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE HERRON, DUANE E

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 02/18/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF HUTCHINS, KEVIN JEROME

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/16/1985

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I - ECTASY HUTSON, ALEXANDER LEE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 06/12/1985

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

INGRAM, JARED BRADLEY

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 05/24/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2024

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

IMPROPER PASSING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE JOHNSON, JESSE MITCHELL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/14/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KNOX, TRACY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/03/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LIN, DAO Q

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 07/03/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT MARTIN, TRAVIS MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 02/15/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH I

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED MCKINNEY, SHAMETRA KEYANTA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/04/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION MENDEZ DUENAS, MARCELINO

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/27/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MILLSAPS, AZLYN MAY

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/11/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) MOORER, JEFFERY EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/24/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT MUELLER, MARC JOHN

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 02/06/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION NASH, VINCENT DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 02/05/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2024

Charge(s):

CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT FIRST DEGREE MURDER

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT PARKS, PRESTON CHASE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/26/1996

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PASS, SHERCHISA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 03/05/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PHILLIPS, MONICA DAWN

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 07/02/1974

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE POWELL, KESHAWANA LASHAWN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/03/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REYNOLDS, HAYDEN M

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/28/2003

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2024

Charge(s):

SIMPLE ASSAULT SEXTON, KELLY WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 08/24/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHERARD, ANTHONY CLARENCE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/30/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHUTTERS, PAMELA BRIANN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 06/09/1987

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STREETER, ROBERT LEE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 03/17/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2024

Charge(s):

IDENTITY THEFT SURRENCY, THOMAS BBRADLEY

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/06/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TATE, JOSHUA LEROY

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/23/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT OF PROPERTY VAUGHN, ALISHA M

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/26/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY WALLACE, LORENZO LARNELL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/12/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY) WELLS, JOSHUA SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/17/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) WILLIAMS, ADRIAN LAMON

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/28/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR



