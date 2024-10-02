Latest Headlines

  • Wednesday, October 2, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
AKERY, OCEAN SKYLER
32 HENRY HAWKINS DRIVE LAFAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF METH)

ALMON, JASON KENT
346 OAK LEAF CIR HOOVER, 352444324
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

ALVAREZ-CRUZ, LISANDRO
4011 OAKLAND TERRANCE REDBANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BAIRD, LORI K
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BARNETTE, KEDRICK DARNELL
2604 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37304
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

BEASON, WILLIAM CALVIN
45 GLENGARY DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BELL, MARCUS LAJUAN
1306 S WATKINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044629
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BIRT, DEREK ORLANDO
1254 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

BROOKS, DEONTA TERRELL
5139 WOODLAND VIEW CI APT 319 CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRYSON, HANNAH MAE
511 SOUTH LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING ARREST
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
SPEEDING
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

BULLARD, ANTONIO JEROME
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

CHAMBERS, SHARON LEE
1615 SPRINGVALE RD HOMELESS EAST RDIGE, 37421
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
DRUGS - PARAPHERNALIA

COPELAND, BRANDON L
HOMELESS DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
VANDALISM

CRESSWELL, JOSHUA SHANE
103 RIDGEWAY DR RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

DINGLER, BILLIE JOE
201 WASHINGTON S WEST ATLANTA, 30303
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DUMAIS, ELIZA ALLETTE
4901 FLORIDA AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

GARRETT, LEMONTE MICHAEL
3003 E 30TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071621
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FO

HADEN, TYREICK RESHAW
2611 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HAITHCOCK, RHONDA MICHELLE
3117 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HERRON, DUANE E
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HUTCHINS, KEVIN JEROME
2230 BEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I - ECTASY

HUTSON, ALEXANDER LEE
1400 GAUT STREET CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

INGRAM, JARED BRADLEY
29 GOLF VILLA DR DUNLAP, 373276086
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
IMPROPER PASSING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

JACKSON, CHARLES EDWARD
2528 4TH AVE, APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JOHNSON, JESSE MITCHELL
5116 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KNOX, TRACY LAMAR
5824 MOODY SAWYER RD, APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LIN, DAO Q
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211466
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MARTIN, TRAVIS MAURICE
1810 S HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045019
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH I
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

MBOUP, MOHAMED BEN
2425 W WIND DR/ HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 373793557
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

MCKINNEY, SHAMETRA KEYANTA
1507 HICKORY VALLEY ROAD APT Q134 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

MENDEZ DUENAS, MARCELINO
3200 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MINGOLO, JAMIE LYNN
6156 BELL ROAD MANOR MONTGOMERY, 361174361
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

MOORER, JEFFERY EUGENE
416 BOOTH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

MUELLER, MARC JOHN
204 MEADOWS RD N APT 1 BOURBONNA, 60914
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

NASH, VINCENT DEWAYNE
4612 MURRAY LAKE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT FIRST DEGREE MURDER
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

PARKS, PRESTON CHASE
10118 SCENIC VIEW DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PASS, SHERCHISA RENEE
234 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PHILLIPS, MONICA DAWN
9 E 9TH STREET CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

REYNOLDS, HAYDEN M
1000 WALDEN CREEK TRACE SPRING HALL, 37174
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
SIMPLE ASSAULT

ROYER, MARVIN BLAYNE
1643 JED LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SEXTON, KELLY WAYNE
1043 TEACROW CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHERARD, ANTHONY CLARENCE
4313 TENNESSEE AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHUTTERS, PAMELA BRIANN
2007 ROLLING BROOK DRIV CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STREETER, ROBERT LEE
1111 BROOKSHIRE DRIVE BOGART, 30622
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
IDENTITY THEFT

SURRENCY, THOMAS BBRADLEY
8813 PEBBLE CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SWAFFORD, WHITNEY DASHA
2300 WILSON CHATTANOOGA, 374101751
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT

TATE, JOSHUA LEROY
1723 SANTA BARBARA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY

TAYLOR, LASHAY CATHY
1300 2ND ST NE CLEVELAND, 373114704
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

VAUGHN, ALISHA M
2514 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WELLS, JOSHUA SCOTT
111 GRIFFITH STREET SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

WILLIAMS, ADRIAN LAMON
2739 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045624
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR

WOODS, REGINALD DEWAYNE
4012 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072603
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

In a high-altitude overview of Tennessee approaching the Nov. 5 election, state Senator Bo Watson told the Hamilton County Pachyderm Club the state continues to be one of the most conservative ... more

